UCL Fantasy: Matchday 10 best clean sheet odds

In this latest UCL Fantasy article, we break down the best Matchday 10 clean sheet odds, highlight the defences you can trust, and show where the hidden edges sit.

If you want clear direction for your goalkeeper and defender picks, these odds provide the strongest blueprint for building rank this week.

TOP 20 CLEAN SHEET ODDS

NOTE: BET365 odds, vig removed

SUMMARY

Newcastle sit top of the graphic heading into Matchday 10 – and it’s deserved. The Magpies kept four clean sheets in the League Phase, so they know exactly how to shut games down. A home clash with Qarabag now looks like a prime opportunity for defensive returns. On paper, this screams clean sheet potential.

Only one other side breaks the 40% mark – Inter. Yes, they conceded three to Bodø/Glimt in the first leg, but zoom out and the numbers tell a different story. Fourteen clean sheets in 26 league matches this season shows real defensive authority. They secured a shutout in their most recent outing, and Cristian Chivu will expect a response.

PSG complete the top three. The European champions conceded twice early on against Monaco last time, which will have frustrated them. Expect a reaction. They return home with the tie in their favour. Monaco need to chase the game – and that often plays into Parisian hands.

Not far behind sit Atleti. They didn’t convince defensively after conceding three to Club Brugge, but this is still a side built on structure and discipline. Double-digit clean sheets in La Liga this season prove they can lock their opponent out.

Then there’s Real Madrid. They conceded four against Benfica in Matchday 8 – chaotic by their standards – but they responded immediately with a win and a clean sheet last time out. Back at home, we could expect a repeat of their Matchday 9 performance.