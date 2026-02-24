UCL Fantasy: Matchday 10 best differentials

The play-off round of the UEFA Champions League continues, and Matchday 10 provides another opportunity for UCL Fantasy managers to gain rank.

In this article, @Big4FPL picks out the best low-owned options for Matchday 10. These are players who offer genuine upside and could deliver the edge you need heading into the knockout stage.

After the first leg – now unofficially known as the “Anthony Gordon” Matchday – we head into the second legs.

Most squads won’t change dramatically, but there are still a few sharp differentials worth targeting if you’re chasing rank or looking to separate from the template.

DEFENDERS

JULIAN RYERSON (€4.9M) – 1% SELECTED

Julian Ryerson delivered again in the first leg with a 10-pointer and continues to be Dortmund’s main outlet down the right.

He gets forward constantly and always looks capable of producing something in the final third. I’m not convinced Atalanta will throw everything at this, and Dortmund have every chance of securing another clean sheet.

DAVID HANCKO (€4.4M) – 1% SELECTED

Atlético conceded far too many chances in the first leg by their standards. I expect a far more controlled, typically Diego Simeone-style performance this time.

Dávid Hancko offers ball recovery potential alongside clean sheet upside, which makes him a tidy low-owned option.

MIDFIELDERS

ADEMOLA LOOKMAN (€7.0M) – 8% SELECTED

A seven-point return in the first leg and he already looks settled in this side. If Brugge go aggressive chasing the tie, space will open up – and that suits Ademola Lookman perfectly.

He thrives when he can attack gaps in transition.

WESTON MCKENNIE (€6.1M) – 2% SELECTED

Juventus are under serious pressure after that 5-2 defeat to Galatasaray. They have no choice but to attack.

Weston McKennie has been their most reliable performer, and with Kenan Yildiz an injury doubt, he could even operate further forward again. In a must-score scenario, that role carries real upside.

FORWARDS

KASPER HOGH (€5.3m) – 0% SELECTED

Few expected the first leg to unfold like that, and even fewer predicted a 15-point haul. Inter now have to chase the game, which should create opportunities in transition again.

If you’re prepared to take a risk, Hogh offers genuine differential potential.

PATRICK SCHICK (€7.0M) – 1% SELECTED

Backing Patrik Schick in the first leg paid off, so I’m going back there. Olympiakos need to push after falling behind, which should make this more open. In that type of match, Schick’s movement and finishing ability become very appealing.