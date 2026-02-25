FPL set-piece and penalty takers for all 20 clubs: Updated

With a bit of distance between us and the end of the winter transfer window, it’s time to reassess each club’s set-piece takers.

It’s not just the impact of new arrivals that we’re looking for, of course. We’ll also be keeping our eye out for any other changes in the pecking order at all 20 Premier League teams.

Here, we summarise the takers of penalties and set-pieces in Gameweeks 24-27 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2025/26.

This is based on the official Opta data in our Members Area.

Our Set-Piece Takers tab has been updated in the process.

GAMEWEEKS 24-27: PENALTY AND SET PIECE TAKERS

Corners Crosses from

free-kicks Shots from direct

free-kicks Penalties taken Arsenal Rice (15)

Madueke (8)

Saka (3)

Odegaard (2) Rice (1)

Odegaard (1) Aston Villa Luiz (17)

Bailey (9)

Sancho (2)

Cash (1)

Buendia (1) Luiz (3)

Cash (1)

Sancho (1)

Rogers (1) Bournemouth Adli (12)

Cook (6)

Scott (3)

Christie (2)

Toth (1) Cook (3)

Adli (2)

Scott (1)

Toth (1) Unal (1) Brentford Jensen (9)

Janelt (6)

Ouattara (1) Jensen (3)

Janelt (3)

Damsgaard (1) Lewis-Potter (2) Thiago (1) Brighton & Hove Albion Gross (12)

De Cuyper (4)

Boscagli (1) Gross (2)

O’Riley (1) Burnley Anthony (6)

Ward-Prowse (4)

Pires (4) Mejbri (4)

Anthony (2)

Ward-Prowse (2)

Walker (2)

Pires (1)

Bruun Larsen (1) Flemming (1) Edwards (1) Chelsea Neto (12)

Enzo (8)

James (4)

Palmer (1)

Cucurella (1) James (1)

Neto (1) Enzo (2)

Palmer (1) Palmer (3) Crystal Palace Hughes (10)

Johnson (7)

Pino (4)

Wharton (3)

Kamada (2) Hughes (2)

Pino (1)

Wharton (1) Pino (1) Sarr (1) Everton Garner (17)

Dewsbury-Hall (8) Garner (6)

Dewsbury-Hall (4) Garner (3) Ndiaye (1) Fulham Wilson (10)

Iwobi (10)

Reed (1) Wilson (3) Jimenez (1)

Wilson (1) Jimenez (2) Leeds United Stach (6)

Justin (4)

Gruev (2) Longstaff (2)

Gruev (2)

Stach (1)

Justin (1) Stach (1) Nmecha (1) Liverpool Salah (12)

Szoboszlai (8)

Gakpo (4)

Wirtz (1) Szoboszlai (4)

Salah (1) Szoboszlai (1)

Salah (1) Manchester City Bernardo (7)

Foden (3)

Marmoush (3)

Cherki (2)

Reijnders (2) Bernardo (3) Cherki (1) Haaland (1) Manchester United Mbeumo (10)

Fernandes (4) Fernandes (4) Newcastle United Bruno Guimaraes (13)

Tonali (7)

Trippier (7)

Elanga (5)

Hall (4)

Wissa (1) Trippier (3)

Bruno Guimaraes (1)

J Murphy (1) Hall (1)

Tonali (1) Bruno Guimaraes (1) Nottingham Forest Anderson (14)

Hutchinson (11)

Ndoye (3)

Williams (1)

Bakwa (1) Anderson (5)

Hutchinson (1) Anderson (1)

Murillo (1) Sunderland Le Fee (5)

Hume (4)

Bi (3) Hume (4)

Angulo (2) Le Fee (1) Tottenham Hotspur Simons (7) Simons (5) Simons (2) West Ham United Bowen (10)

Summerville (6)

Fernandes (2)

Scarles (1) Fernandes (2)

Bowen (2) Wolverhampton Wanderers H Bueno (8)

Mane (6) H Bueno (6)

Mane (5)

Bellegarde (1) Bellegarde (1)

Hwang (1)

Mane (1) Arokodare (1)

NOTES

NEW SIGNINGS IN THE SET-PIECE MIX

Two January arrivals, and Aston Villa old boys, have been heavily involved since returning to the club. Douglas Luiz (£4.9m) and Leon Bailey (£5.5m) have taken corners since their return to the West Midlands, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Luiz is on penalty-taking duties too given that the Villans have really struggled from 12 yards. Matty Cash (£4.9m) has only taken one corner in the last five Gameweeks as a result of the above.

Another midfielder returning to his former club last month, Pascal Gross (£5.5m), has picked up where he left off in his first stint at Brighton. He’s taken at least one corner in each of the last six Gameweeks.

No surprise to see arguably the Premier League’s best dead-ball expert, James Ward-Prowse (£5.6m), also claim the ball when he’s been on the pitch for Burnley, although he’s still waiting for his first league start.

Crystal Palace’s Brennan Johnson (£6.5m) and Sunderland’s Jocelin Ta Bi (£5.0m) and Nilson Angulo (£5.0m) have all taken indirect set plays for their new clubs, too. It remains to be seen whether they can establish themselves as regular starters amid stiff competition out wide.

PENALTY WATCH

Many of the spot-kick takers in the last four Gameweeks are known first choices.

But there have been other some notable names stepping up from 12 yards.

Ismaila Sarr (£6.4m) did just that in Gameweek 24, although Palace had Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m) absent and had yet to sign Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.2m). Both of the above could be above Sarr in the pecking order.

The now-injured Bruno Guimaraes (£6.9m) scored from the spot in Gameweek 25, although again, regular taker Anthony Gordon (£7.2m) was missing. Nick Woltemade (£6.8m) was present, however.

Enzo Le Fee (£4.9m) made amends for his Panenka shocker in Gameweek 21 by scoring from the spot last weekend. He’s now taken all four of Sunderland’s Premier League penalties this season, netting three.

It’s not quite that straightforward, however, as Le Fee said himself back at the start of the season that Habib Diarra (£5.3m) would take the next one. A combination of injury, international duty and an early substituton means Diarra hasn’t had a chance to in the league yet but he did recently score from 12 yards in the FA Cup.

Finally, poor old Tolu Arokodare (£5.4m). Wolves’ striker missed from the spot in Gameweek 27, his fifth consecutive penalty failure. Don’t expect him to be trusted with the responsibility again.

Hwang Hee-chan (£5.6m), who took the previous Wolves penalty, was on the injury list for that game.