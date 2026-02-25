FPL set-piece and penalty takers for all 20 clubs: Updated

Set Piece Takers

25 February 2026
With a bit of distance between us and the end of the winter transfer window, it’s time to reassess each club’s set-piece takers.

It’s not just the impact of new arrivals that we’re looking for, of course. We’ll also be keeping our eye out for any other changes in the pecking order at all 20 Premier League teams.

Here, we summarise the takers of penalties and set-pieces in Gameweeks 24-27 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2025/26.

This is based on the official Opta data in our Members Area.

Our Set-Piece Takers tab has been updated in the process.

GAMEWEEKS 24-27: PENALTY AND SET PIECE TAKERS

CornersCrosses from
free-kicks		Shots from direct
free-kicks		Penalties taken
ArsenalRice (15)
Madueke (8)
Saka (3)
Odegaard (2)		Rice (1)
Odegaard (1)
Aston VillaLuiz (17)
Bailey (9)
Sancho (2)
Cash (1)
Buendia (1)		Luiz (3)
Cash (1)
Sancho (1)
Rogers (1)
BournemouthAdli (12)
Cook (6)
Scott (3)
Christie (2)
Toth (1)		Cook (3)
Adli (2)
Scott (1)
Toth (1)		Unal (1)
BrentfordJensen (9)
Janelt (6)
Ouattara (1)		Jensen (3)
Janelt (3)
Damsgaard (1)		Lewis-Potter (2)Thiago (1)
Brighton & Hove AlbionGross (12)
De Cuyper (4)
Boscagli (1)		Gross (2)
O’Riley (1)
BurnleyAnthony (6)
Ward-Prowse (4)
Pires (4)		Mejbri (4)
Anthony (2)
Ward-Prowse (2)
Walker (2)
Pires (1)
Bruun Larsen (1)		Flemming (1) Edwards (1)
ChelseaNeto (12)
Enzo (8)
James (4)
Palmer (1)
Cucurella (1)		James (1)
Neto (1)		Enzo (2)
Palmer (1)		Palmer (3)
Crystal PalaceHughes (10)
Johnson (7)
Pino (4)
Wharton (3)
Kamada (2)		Hughes (2)
Pino (1)
Wharton (1)		Pino (1)Sarr (1)
EvertonGarner (17)
Dewsbury-Hall (8)		Garner (6)
Dewsbury-Hall (4)		Garner (3)Ndiaye (1)
FulhamWilson (10)
Iwobi (10)
Reed (1)		Wilson (3)Jimenez (1)
Wilson (1)		Jimenez (2)
Leeds UnitedStach (6)
Justin (4)
Gruev (2)		Longstaff (2)
Gruev (2)
Stach (1)
Justin (1)		Stach (1)Nmecha (1)
LiverpoolSalah (12)
Szoboszlai (8)
Gakpo (4)
Wirtz (1)		Szoboszlai (4)
Salah (1)		Szoboszlai (1)
Salah (1)
Manchester CityBernardo (7)
Foden (3)
Marmoush (3)
Cherki (2)
Reijnders (2)		Bernardo (3)Cherki (1)Haaland (1)
Manchester UnitedMbeumo (10)
Fernandes (4)		Fernandes (4)
Newcastle UnitedBruno Guimaraes (13)
Tonali (7)
Trippier (7)
Elanga (5)
Hall (4)
Wissa (1)		Trippier (3)
Bruno Guimaraes (1)
J Murphy (1)		Hall (1)
Tonali (1)		Bruno Guimaraes (1)
Nottingham ForestAnderson (14)
Hutchinson (11)
Ndoye (3)
Williams (1)
Bakwa (1)		Anderson (5)
Hutchinson (1)		Anderson (1)
Murillo (1)
SunderlandLe Fee (5)
Hume (4)
Bi (3)		Hume (4)
Angulo (2)		Le Fee (1)
Tottenham HotspurSimons (7)Simons (5)Simons (2)
West Ham UnitedBowen (10)
Summerville (6)
Fernandes (2)
Scarles (1)		Fernandes (2)
Bowen (2)
Wolverhampton WanderersH Bueno (8)
Mane (6)		H Bueno (6)
Mane (5)
Bellegarde (1)		Bellegarde (1)
Hwang (1)
Mane (1)		Arokodare (1)

NOTES

NEW SIGNINGS IN THE SET-PIECE MIX

FPL Gameweek 26: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats

Two January arrivals, and Aston Villa old boys, have been heavily involved since returning to the club. Douglas Luiz (£4.9m) and Leon Bailey (£5.5m) have taken corners since their return to the West Midlands, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Luiz is on penalty-taking duties too given that the Villans have really struggled from 12 yards. Matty Cash (£4.9m) has only taken one corner in the last five Gameweeks as a result of the above.

Another midfielder returning to his former club last month, Pascal Gross (£5.5m), has picked up where he left off in his first stint at Brighton. He’s taken at least one corner in each of the last six Gameweeks.

No surprise to see arguably the Premier League’s best dead-ball expert, James Ward-Prowse (£5.6m), also claim the ball when he’s been on the pitch for Burnley, although he’s still waiting for his first league start.

Crystal Palace’s Brennan Johnson (£6.5m) and Sunderland’s Jocelin Ta Bi (£5.0m) and Nilson Angulo (£5.0m) have all taken indirect set plays for their new clubs, too. It remains to be seen whether they can establish themselves as regular starters amid stiff competition out wide.

PENALTY WATCH

FPL notes: Bruno G injury latest + why Szoboszlai didn't get an assist 7

Many of the spot-kick takers in the last four Gameweeks are known first choices.

But there have been other some notable names stepping up from 12 yards.

Ismaila Sarr (£6.4m) did just that in Gameweek 24, although Palace had Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m) absent and had yet to sign Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.2m). Both of the above could be above Sarr in the pecking order.

The now-injured Bruno Guimaraes (£6.9m) scored from the spot in Gameweek 25, although again, regular taker Anthony Gordon (£7.2m) was missing. Nick Woltemade (£6.8m) was present, however.

Enzo Le Fee (£4.9m) made amends for his Panenka shocker in Gameweek 21 by scoring from the spot last weekend. He’s now taken all four of Sunderland’s Premier League penalties this season, netting three.

It’s not quite that straightforward, however, as Le Fee said himself back at the start of the season that Habib Diarra (£5.3m) would take the next one. A combination of injury, international duty and an early substituton means Diarra hasn’t had a chance to in the league yet but he did recently score from 12 yards in the FA Cup.

Finally, poor old Tolu Arokodare (£5.4m). Wolves’ striker missed from the spot in Gameweek 27, his fifth consecutive penalty failure. Don’t expect him to be trusted with the responsibility again.

Hwang Hee-chan (£5.6m), who took the previous Wolves penalty, was on the injury list for that game.

13 Comments
  1. Junks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    2FTs 0.1ITB
    Kelleher Dubravka
    Gabriel Timber Chalobah Cash Alderete
    Rogers Wilson Wirtz BrunoF Zubimendi
    Haaland Ekitike Mane

    The last two GWs have been i think the worst i have ever had. 33 points last GW. Would you WC this lot? Seems a mess to me!!!

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      I ended up in 34 points.

      One of those weeks.

      Wouldn't wildcard

      Maybe next week but give the midfield and attack another go

      Any FTs to make a change in defense?

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Sorry

        With 2 FTs I'd lose Chalabah now

        But Gab, Timber and Cash are fine to start in a back 3 so you can roll

  2. JBG
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Who to throw in the bin?

    A) Rice
    B) Timber
    C) Both for -4

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      B. Assuming you have Gabriel

      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yup.

  3. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Which option?

    A. O'Reilly & Elliot Anderson
    B. Andersen & Wilson

    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      What are you going to do with O'Reilly GW31?

      A probably

    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      A, in case you have a plan for 31

  4. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Even if you have triple Arsenal and triple Man City, you'll have at least 3 subs from next Gw to shift them

    Any Palace or Wolves players could leave you with fewer than 10 outfield in Gw31

    Otherwise it's straightforward enough

    An injury crises and many have wildcard left to use

  5. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Plan to play Kelleher, Gabriel, VVD this week. Plan for 3rd defender?

    A) Timber
    B) Timber to Andersen
    C) Timber to Konsa

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Arsenal have kept a clean sheet against Chelsea in the last 3 home games

      1-0
      1-0
      5-0

  6. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    just now

    Captain Mbappe? Will he play

