Just how bad are the next few Chelsea fixtures?

25 February 2026 18 comments
FPL Marc
Owning Chelsea players has recently been a mixed experience in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

The final outings of a supposedly ‘easy’ four-match stretch had home draws against Leeds United and Burnley. No clean sheets for defensive players, one Enzo Fernandez (£6.8m) goal, yet several hauls from Joao Pedro (£7.7m) and Cole Palmer (£10.6m).

Therefore, an upcoming fixture swing makes it feel like the right time to move on from Liam Rosenior’s side, shown in Gameweek 28’s most-sold list (as of Wednesday afternoon).

Are the next few Chelsea fixtures actually tough?

But, to play devil’s advocate, maybe these names should be kept for a bit longer.

FIXTURE TICKER

Whether it’s just Gameweek 28, from now until the end, or any length in between, our Fixture Ticker always ranks Chelsea last for difficulty.

Particularly over their next six occasions, facing the top four, Champions League side Newcastle United, and the Everton trip that’s brought defeat five of the last seven times.

In this season’s reverse clashes, Chelsea beat Everton, lost to Aston Villa and Manchester City, while drawing the other three.

CHELSEA DEFENDERS

Studying the attacks of these six opponents, Arsenal, Man City and Manchester United are inside this season’s top four in terms of goals and attempts. They’re also the next-best, after Chelsea, for expected goals (xG).

Are the next few Chelsea fixtures actually tough? 1

They form the top three for shots on target (above), with Newcastle sixth, Villa seventh and Everton down in 18th.

The Toffees are also fourth-worst for goals, adding potential to that Blank Gameweek 31 fixture. So perhaps Trevoh Chalobah (£5.7m) and Robert Sanchez (£4.9m) could be briefly held onto.

Then again, Chelsea’s own defensive standards have recently slipped. Although generally among this campaign’s best, their last six matches have allowed a lot of big chances (15, below) and shots on target (26).

Are the next few Chelsea fixtures actually tough? 2

It’s a fair short-term sample size, one where Villa are struggling to score in the absence of some key midfielders. They’ve accumulated the joint-fewest big chances (seven), yet are alongside Man United, Arsenal and Man City in the top seven for shots on target.

Are the next few Chelsea fixtures actually tough? 3

All except Everton reach the top eight for shots (above). But the half-dozen tightly sit between fifth and 14th for recent xG.

CHELSEA ATTACKERS

Meanwhile, these six backlines are worth assessing. Known for their usually mean defence, Arsenal have slipped in three straight appearances, meaning that Aston Villa have conceded a league-low four times in six matches.

And Man United better them for restricting big chances (six). A category where Villa, Man City and Everton also fare well (below).

Are the next few Chelsea fixtures actually tough? 4

Four of these are in the top five for short-term and season-long expected goals conceded (xGC). But Newcastle have recently allowed many goals (12, below), shots on target (31) and big chances (19).

Interestingly, all six are amongst 2025/26’s best in at least one category. Arsenal, Man City and Man United are the leading trio when it comes to stopping attempts go on target. The first two, plus Villa and Everton, join Chelsea in the best five defences for preventing goals, though David Moyes’ lot tend to concede many shots.

As for Newcastle, they’re in the top four for deterring big chances (52, above), whereas Villa and Everton aren’t so good at it.

CONCLUSION

Taking everything into account, it’s wise to stay away from the Blues’ defence. They’ve just failed to keep a clean sheet versus either West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds or Burnley, and are about to face three of the league’s best attacks.

Only Everton’s figures are outright poor, but they have a good record when meeting in Merseyside.

Aston Villa have a low goal conversion rate (5.2%) but are still shooting often.

However, owners could possibly hold onto one of Chelsea’s attackers. After all, they have this season’s best overall xG (52.30), and there certainly isn’t anything to fear against the Newcastle, Man City or Everton backlines.

Even Arsenal’s defence doesn’t feel invincible right now, and no way are Man United suddenly being feared.

On the other hand, we recently investigated Palmer’s struggles against ‘big’ teams. His open-play numbers aren’t particularly good, suggesting that lower-priced Enzo and Joao Pedro are the more keepable assets.

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

18 Comments Login to Post a Comment
