Lateriser: Who I think the best sub-£7.0m FPL midfielders are

In his latest article, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser considers who the pick of the sub-£7.0m Fantasy Premier League (FPL) midfielders are.

He also ponders his transfers for Gameweek 28.

There is a lot of FPL shopping this and next week, as there is a significant fixture turn for a few teams. Many Fantasy managers are looking up to Gameweek 31, as they plan to Wildcard in Gameweek 32.

The likes of Fulham, Bournemouth, Liverpool and Brentford are popular shopping destinations for FPL managers, particularly as Chelsea and Arsenal fall towards the bottom half of the Fixture Ticker.

I am in this category, as from this week till Gameweek 31, I need to take at least one hit to try to get 11 players out for Gameweek 31. I’ve enjoyed the Cole Palmer (£10.6m) points for the last few weeks but the schedule is difficult now and I think it’s time to just play the fixtures and make a switch.

I currently own Ashley Barnes (£4.2m) and Freddie Potts (£4.4m), who are essentially a couple of non-playing spots in my team. I’m looking to use the cash cow that is Palmer to upgrade at least one of them.

BEST SUB-£7.0M MIDFIELDERS

Let’s talk about midfielders first. There are a lot of FPL managers shopping in the midfield bracket below £7.0m.

Let’s look at some data: