Bruno G, Miley, Livramento: Newcastle injury latest for FPL Gameweek 28

Jacob Ramsey missed Newcastle United’s midweek Champions League victory over Qarabag as a precaution because of a tight hamstring but Eddie Howe is hopeful of his involvement in training today.

“We hope that he will train today. So, yeah, fingers crossed for tomorrow, as well.” – Eddie Howe on Jacob Ramsey

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Howe still believes Tino Livramento (hamstring) is on track for an early-March return.

“I think Tino will be early March, we think he’s still on track for that. He has done really well. He has been training now – not with us, but separately running – for a period of time. I think he has a really good body of work behind him, so I think when he comes back, he’ll be in a good place. I don’t think it’s too long to wait.” – Eddie Howe on Tino Livramento

Meanwhile, Lewis Miley‘s (dead leg/muscle) recovery drags on, as the medical department is proceeding with caution.

“We’ve just been advised, with Lewis, to be really careful with this injury. “He has had a couple of injections, I think he has got one more to come. I think I’ve been saying ‘a couple of weeks’ for a while but I think we are looking at a couple of weeks with Lewis. I think if we don’t get the management of this injury right, it could rule him out for the season.” – Eddie Howe on Lewis Miley

Fabian Schar (ankle), Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring) and Emil Krafth (knee) all remain out for longer periods.

Sven Botman (back) and Yoane Wissa (knock) returned for Tuesday’s Champions League win.