Burnley v Brentford predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 28 clash between Burnley and Brentford.

The match at Turf Moor kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 28 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

BURNLEY

BRENTFORD

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 7th Brentford 27 40 +3 LWWDL 19th Burnley 27 19 -23 DLLWD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):