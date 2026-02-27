Burnley v Brentford predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 28 clash between Burnley and Brentford.
The match at Turf Moor kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 28 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
BURNLEY
BRENTFORD
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|7th
|Brentford
|27
|40
|+3
|LWWDL
|19th
|Burnley
|27
|19
|-23
|DLLWD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):