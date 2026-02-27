Fulham v Tottenham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 28 clash between Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur.
The match at Craven Cottage kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 1 March.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
FULHAM
TOTTENHAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|10th
|Fulham
|27
|37
|-3
|WLLLW
|16th
|Tottenham
|27
|29
|-4
|DDLLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):