Fulham v Tottenham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 28 clash between Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur.

The match at Craven Cottage kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 1 March.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

FULHAM

TOTTENHAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 10th Fulham 27 37 -3 WLLLW 16th Tottenham 27 29 -4 DDLLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):