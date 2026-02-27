Leeds v Man City predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 28 clash between Leeds United and Manchester City.
The match at Elland Road kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 28 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
LEEDS
MAN CITY
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|2nd
|Man City
|27
|56
|+31
|WDWWW
|15th
|Leeds
|27
|31
|-9
|DLWDD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):