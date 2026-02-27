Leeds v Man City predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 28 clash between Leeds United and Manchester City.

The match at Elland Road kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 28 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS

LEEDS

MAN CITY

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 2nd Man City 27 56 +31 WDWWW 15th Leeds 27 31 -9 DLWDD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):