Liverpool v West Ham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 28 clash between Liverpool and West Ham United.

The match at Anfield kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 28 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

LIVERPOOL

WEST HAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 6th Liverpool 27 45 +7 LWLWW 18th West Ham 27 25 -17 WLWDD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):