Liverpool v West Ham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 28 clash between Liverpool and West Ham United.
The match at Anfield kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 28 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
LIVERPOOL
WEST HAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|6th
|Liverpool
|27
|45
|+7
|LWLWW
|18th
|West Ham
|27
|25
|-17
|WLWDD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):