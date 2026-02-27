Preamble

The Pre-Match Preamble – Gameweek 28

27 February 2026 29 comments
“Football is a simple game made complicated by people who should know better.”

Bill Shankly was not wrong there, and I’ll admit it, I’ve been waiting to use that one. Just pop ‘Fantasy’ to the left there and it fits, looking back to our first Double Gameweek.

I certainly got caught up in the hype: two teams doubling was enough to pull focus from the Fixture Ticker long enough take a flyer on Kai Havertz. Havertz! The punt who would doubtless have rocketed Lateriser and me up the ranks if he’d kept fit, if he’d played just the one game. This was Captain Hindsight’s shining moment: not the should-haves or the didn’ts but the intervention of the Fates, their crafting of our hapless German’s Double Gameweek destiny as a zero-minute benching left no room for agonising, no lingering regret over not getting in that mad Swedish goal-scoring golem whom I wouldn’t have picked anyway. On another timeline, it was a brilliant choice.

And yet it left me torn. I’m not certain Gameweek 27 even happened, Real Life having got in the way as it likes to do, which is how I’m going to spin being a bit dejected over a red arrow piercing the green-arrowed idyll that’s been my year thus far. We put a lot of time into this Fantasy game, most of us, and it would be absurd to suggest that the results of our team selections don’t matter. It’s how we get on with those red arrows when they interrupt our upward trajectories that truly affect the game and, sometimes, perhaps often, our lives.

‘Learning from failure’ is an on-trend management catchphrase that I’m regularly battered with on my socials and wouldn’t go too wrong in Fantasy. I may even have read an article or two, so please indulge me any Pollyanna vibes here, but why did I pick Havertz over Viktor Gyökeres? There’s plenty to learn from that debacle of a decision but, thank the Fates, the result is merely a data point in hindsight. Had he played a minute or three, I’d have a heat map ready for the inevitable inquisition.

I hope it’s gone well for you over the past couple of weeks. Consult your oracles. Blanks and beaches coming soon.

29 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    Time for a Rogers brace! Pants down!

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      When I realised it's the Friday night game I did think that it could suit Rogers more

      I don't know why I place such stock on KO times etc, I guess it's just a vibe.

      Goals both ways tonight?

    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      just now

      He owes me big time the 1 or 2 point troll

  2. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    49 mins ago

    Time for Fulham, Brentford and Bournemouth to let us all down

    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      Rayan Let's Go !

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Me too!

    2. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      33 mins ago

      Tight league, mid-table/just inside top half teams. Shouldn't come as too much of a shocker. You can only roll the dice at the end of the day

      1. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        29 mins ago

        The fact Bournemouth and Fulham are in the top half currently with negative goal differences probably sums the league up actually. Nothing between those teams from 7th down to about 14th. Coin flips between which ones of them will show up each week

  3. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    48 mins ago

    Alisson
    VVD - O'Reilly - Hill
    Fernandes - Saka - Mbeumo - Semenyo - Rayan
    Haaland (C) - Gyokores

    Darlow - João Pedro - Gabriel - 3.8

    Let's go!

  4. Sgt. Schultz
    • 9 Years
    46 mins ago

    Let's Act FPL

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      you never go full FPL

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      23 mins ago

      AndyLTFPL 'accidentally' switching to FPLReview recommended captain pick Bruno with 5 seconds to go? 😀

      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        22 mins ago

        Beep boop beep *My AI commands me*

      2. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        21 mins ago

        *AndyLCFPLReview

    3. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Did he claim that he meant captain Haaland but forgot to click save?

  5. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    The amount of collective effort, commenting and time going into selecting fantasy players for virtual points

    To win mini leagues etc is wild

    We're truly living in the future

    With leisure time etc to spend on this!

    1. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      First world problems

    2. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      10 mins ago

      FPL Black Mirror

  6. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    Wolves: Sa, Tchatchoua, Mosquera, S. Bueno, Toti, H. Bueno, Andre, Bellegarde, Mane, J.Gomes, Armstrong.

    Subs: Johnstone, Doherty, Wolfe, Arokadare, Lima, R. Gomes, Olagunju, A. Gomes, Edozie.

    Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Torres, Konsa, Digne, Onana, Luiz, Sancho, Buendia, Rogers, Watkins

    Subs: Bizot, Lindelof, Maatsen, Mings, Bogarde, Barkley, Bailey, Abraham, Alysson

  7. JBG
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    Come on Rogers! Get that needless YC and blank! I know you can do it, you useless asset

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      he's gonna give them a good rogering, relax

      1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        but it'll be past my blackout time, someone keep me posted

      2. JBG
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Hopefully

  8. aapoman
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    Sold Enzo and Rice for Gordon and Wilson and already regret it...

  9. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    i'm building an empire, and i don't care who i tread on till i reach the top

  10. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    4 mins ago

    Updated

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      i really should start planning beyond the immediate week, my bus team is a train wreck

      1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 5 Years
        just now

        think I've been hacked, someone put Xavi in my team

