Wolves v Aston Villa predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 28 clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa.
The match at Molineux kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Friday 27 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
WOLVES
ASTON VILLA
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|3rd
|Aston Villa
|27
|51
|+10
|WLDWD
|20th
|Wolves
|28
|10
|-33
|LLDDL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):