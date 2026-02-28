Dugout Discussion

Bournemouth v Sunderland team news: Kroupi up front

28 February 2026 266 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
In-form Bournemouth take on a Sunderland side without a win in eight away league matches in Saturday’s early kick-off.

The action gets underway at 12.30pm GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Andoni Iraola makes two changes from last weekend.

Evanilson and Amine Adli drop to the bench, with David Brooks and Marcus Tavernier promoted to the starting line-up.

This is the fit-again Tavernier’s first league start since mid-January.

As a result of Evanilson’s demotion to substitute duty, it looks like Eli Junior Kroupi will be playing up front.

As for Sunderland, Regis Le Bris makes four changes from the 3-1 home defeat by Fulham.

Three are enforced due to injuries to Nordi Mukiele, Brian Brobbey and Jocelin Ta Bi.

Nilson Angulo drops to the bench, too.

Coming into the side, Granit Xhaka returns to the starting line-up for the first time in six weeks.

Lutsharel Geertruida, Eliezer Malenda and Chemsdine Talbi are also handed recalls.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert, Scott, Adams, Brooks, Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier.

Subs: Mandas, Evanilson, Christie, Smith, Diakite, Adli, Unal, Toth, Milosavljevic.

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Geertruida, Ballard, Alderete, Hume, Sadiki, Xhaka, Le Fee, Diarra, Mayenda, Talbi.

Subs: Ellborg, Angulo, Rigg, O’Nien, Isidor, Traore, Aleksic, H Jones, J Jones.

266 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Nightf0x
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Keleher
    Timber gabriel mukiele* (keane richards)
    Wilson bruno dango rogers (rice)

    Which ?

    A) mukiele to alderete
    B) rice mukiele -4 to vvd/konate taverner/rayan

    1. Nightf0x
    1. Nightf0x
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      * tiago haland ekitike

      Open Controls
  2. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Looks like Szos starting in the 10. Typical. I wavered as Wirtz was out and went Mbuemo. This is going to hurt I can feel it!

    Open Controls
  3. F4L
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    lmao psg moving league matches just so they can spend more time preparing for cl matches, thats not a serious league

    Open Controls
  4. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    It had to be Evanilson. Lol at the bloke who jinxed it with his anti Evanilson post 😆

    Open Controls
  5. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Is Haaland actually out later? Anyone checked betting markets?

    If he’s benched then the pitchforks need to come out for those who went Bruno cap

    Open Controls
    1. SINGH
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      I capped Haaland but if he isn't playing then all the teams that have capped Bruno need to be banned from FPL

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      sorry are the rumours out benched, or out injured?

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Out the squad supposedly

        Open Controls
        1. F4L
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          cheers

          Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Bruno would always be more popular on models - the good chance of a CS point, more points per goal etc.

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Man City are more likely to score 3/4 goals than Man Utd

        Open Controls
      2. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        42 mins ago

        And the model would be counting DEFCONs from earlier in the season

        Open Controls
    4. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      There’s a better chance of that happening this week. Perfect fixture for Pep to spin some balls

      Open Controls
  6. SINGH
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Why did Roefs not get 6 points for playing the full 90?

    Open Controls
  7. All Hail K
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    So far I've had two players play, have 2 points, 9 players to go. Let me do the math...

    Open Controls
  8. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    I'm gonna be stuck with Rogers until GW31 by the looks of things. He's on my bench this week but man I really want rid. Big mistake on WC24 going for him over Semenyo. Big big mistake.

    Open Controls
    1. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      He's gone for me this week.

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      I can hide him on the bench for a bit. Once people start transfering him out in droves, his points will pick up again.

      Anyone I put in my team these days has a ceiling of 2 points, so not in a rush to sell.

      Open Controls
  9. Old Wulfrunian
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Would you start Truffert (i have Thiago) and save ft or sell him for Andersen?

    Open Controls
  10. tbos83
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    6 from 3. Gw going brilliantly thus far.

    Open Controls
  11. Tic Tacs
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Expecting my double Liverpool defence to keep a clean sheet for around 10/15 mins…

    Open Controls

