Bournemouth v Sunderland team news: Kroupi up front

In-form Bournemouth take on a Sunderland side without a win in eight away league matches in Saturday’s early kick-off.

The action gets underway at 12.30pm GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Andoni Iraola makes two changes from last weekend.

Evanilson and Amine Adli drop to the bench, with David Brooks and Marcus Tavernier promoted to the starting line-up.

This is the fit-again Tavernier’s first league start since mid-January.

As a result of Evanilson’s demotion to substitute duty, it looks like Eli Junior Kroupi will be playing up front.

As for Sunderland, Regis Le Bris makes four changes from the 3-1 home defeat by Fulham.

Three are enforced due to injuries to Nordi Mukiele, Brian Brobbey and Jocelin Ta Bi.

Nilson Angulo drops to the bench, too.

Coming into the side, Granit Xhaka returns to the starting line-up for the first time in six weeks.

Lutsharel Geertruida, Eliezer Malenda and Chemsdine Talbi are also handed recalls.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert, Scott, Adams, Brooks, Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier.

Subs: Mandas, Evanilson, Christie, Smith, Diakite, Adli, Unal, Toth, Milosavljevic.

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Geertruida, Ballard, Alderete, Hume, Sadiki, Xhaka, Le Fee, Diarra, Mayenda, Talbi.

Subs: Ellborg, Angulo, Rigg, O’Nien, Isidor, Traore, Aleksic, H Jones, J Jones.