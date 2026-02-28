There’s no Erling Haaland in the Manchester City squad for their trip to Leeds United this evening.

Kick-off at Elland Road is at 17:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

City say Haaland is “not fully fit” for the final Premier League game of the day.

Putting a bit more flesh on those bones, Pep Guardiola said Haaland picked up the problem in training on Thursday.

“Two days ago, in the last moments of training, he had some problems, a little injury. It’s not a big issue but he’s not ready for today.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland, speaking to Sky Sports ahead of kick-off

Rayan Cherki comes in for the Norwegian in the only change from Gameweek 27.

Jeremy Doku is back on the bench after recovering from injury.

Nico O’Reilly, the second-most-bought player of Gameweek 28, is again in midfield.

As for Leeds, it’s the same team that Daniel Farke sent out for the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa a week ago.

LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Darlow, Bogle, Justin, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Stach, Ampadu, Gruev, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Perri, Bornauw, Bijol, Longstaff, Tanaka, James, Gnonto, Nmecha, Piroe.

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Ait Nouri, Rodri, Silva, O’Reilly, Semenyo, Cherki, Marmoush

Subs: Trafford, Reijnders, Stones, Ake, Doku, Nico, Savinho, Khusanov, Foden.

