2pm team news: Sesko starts, no Andersen

Gameweek 28 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday, with four matches taking place.

Three of those fixtures get underway at 2pm GMT:

TEAM NEWS

Michael Carrick makes just one alteration from the 1-0 win against Everton on Monday.

After scoring three goals off the bench in the last four Gameweeks, Benjamin Sesko is named in the starting XI. Amad Diallo consequently drops out.

There are three changes from Crystal Palace’s last Premier League XI: Maxence Laxcroix, Daichi Kamada and Brennan Johnson in for the benched Chadi Riad, Will Hughes and Yeremy Pino.

At Craven Cottage, Marco Silva makes two changes, with Issa Diop and Oscar Bobb coming in for Joachim Andersen and Kevin.

Andersen misses out due to illness.

As for Tottenham Hotspur, Pedro Porro and Dominic Solanke both start. They replace Djed Spence, who is not in the matchday squad, and Pape Sarr, who is named among the substitutes.

On the south coast, Brighton and Hove Albion are unchanged from their 2-0 win over Brentford last week.

There is just one change for the visitors compared to Gameweek 27.

Matz Sels returns in between the sticks in place of Stefan Ortega.

LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Wieffer, van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu, Milner, Hinshelwood, Gross, Gomez, Mitoma, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, March, Rutter, Minteh, Baleba, Kostoulas, Boscagli, De Cuyper, Veltman

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Sangare, Anderson, Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Jesus

Subs: Gunn, Awoniyi, Ndoye, Dominguez, Yates, J Cunha, McAtee, Netz, Bakwa

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Diop, Bassey, Sessegnon, Berge, Iwobi, Wilson, Smith Rowe, Bobb, Jimenez

Subs: Lecomte, Cuenca, Castagne, Robinson, Reed, Cairney, King, Chukwueze, Muniz

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Palhinha, Dragusin, van de Ven, Porro, Gallagher, Bissouma, Gray, Simons, Kolo Muani, Solanke

Subs: Kinsky, Austin, Danso, Richarlison, Tel, Sarr, Souza, Olusesi, Rowswell

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha, Sesko

Subs: Bayindir, Heaven, Malacia, Mazraoui, Moorhouse, Fletcher, Ugarte, Amad, Zirkzee

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Johnson, Strand Larsen

Subs: Benitez, Pino, Uche, Clyne, Hughes, Sosa, Guessand, Riad, Devenny

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: