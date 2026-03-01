Dugout Discussion

Arsenal v Chelsea team news: Hosts unchanged, Odegaard out

1 March 2026 769 comments
The final match of Gameweek 28 sees Arsenal and Chelsea square off at the Emirates Stadium.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal are unchanged from the north London derby.

Kai Havertz returns to the matchday squad as a substitute, but Ben White and Martin Odegaard are both absent.

There are two alterations for Chelsea, meanwhile.

Mamadou Sarr comes in for the suspended Wesley Fofana, while Jorrel Hato replaces Malo Gusto.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Rice, Saka, Eze, Trossard, Gyokeres

Subs: Kepa, Mosquera, Jesus, Martinelli, Norgaard, Madueke, Havertz, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Chalobah, Sarr, Hato, Caicedo, Santos, Palmer, Enzo, Neto, J Pedro

Subs: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Gusto, Badiashile, Tosin, Lavia, Garnacho, Guiu, Delap

  1. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    Logically is selling Haaland a smart move or more damaging to rank going without in the weeks ahead?

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Always a risk

      Open Controls
    2. Manani
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      don't see the point of selling when there is no need for the fund elsewhere.

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        7 mins ago

        It’s less about having extra funds you don’t need and more about owning alternatives who are in better form.

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          Who are they if not Thiago or Ekitike?

          Open Controls
          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 12 Years
            3 mins ago

            I was struggling to get to Ekitike but actually easily done if I sell Rogers. Was just holding him for fixtures including one in 31 but he is very poor atm.

            Open Controls
        2. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          Sesko?

          Open Controls
      2. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        Haaland to etikite?

        Open Controls
      3. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Agree especially if Thiago and Ekitike are already in the team, who else striker worth buying? If mid, 2 FT ... and Salah isn't an option these days.

        Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      We need more info on Haaland

      Open Controls
    4. evilfish
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      I have Haaland and Thiago as my two playing strikers, so Ekitike in seems the right move for me. He is in better form, Haaland blanks 31 anyway and will use WC in 32.

      Open Controls
  2. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    What to do with Rogers....am tempted to sell for kdh?

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Was just about ask the same

      I can afford Rogers + DCL > Wilson + Ekitike

      Would you make the switch for -4 next week or do one at a time for free?

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Maybe spread it over 2 gws. Just have a funny feeling Rogers will do well v Chelsea...

        Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Ndiaye Schade? KDH is actually a cheap good buy

      Open Controls
  3. MetallicaJack93
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    O'Reilly out for a hit? Could play munoz or sarr if not

    Open Controls
  4. JBG
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    https://x.com/premierleague/status/2028173528176930987

    "The teams to score the most goals from corners in a season:

    Arsenal 2025/26
    West Brom 2016/17
    Oldham 1992/93"

    Arsenal joining PL giants on that list.

    On a different note. I wonder if that WBA team was the season Mcauley was a really good asset because of corner goals?

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Good times! The McAuley/Ridgewell days.

      Open Controls
  5. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Kdh, Tavernier or Anderson?

    How was Anderson? More shots, playing higher or the usual position?

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      KDH

      Open Controls
    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Tavernier for sure imo

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Anderson v Brighton:

      1 shot off target
      0.08xG

      Open Controls
      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thanks. Business as usual it seems then.

        Open Controls
  6. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    A,B or C?

    A) Timber to VVD
    B) Rogers to Mbeumo
    C) Rogers to Wirtz(if fit)

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  7. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Which one?
    A. Enzo > Mbeumo, bench Dango
    B. Save FT, play Dango, bench Enzo

    Dango or Enzo backs up Wilson in case he's injured in option A or B respectively

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      I prefer B

      Is Mbeumo all that for 8.7?

      Open Controls
  8. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Amazing how many CAM’s England had all performing at the beginning of the season and now they’re all useless.

    Open Controls
  9. The 12th Man
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Is Rogers,Guiu > KDH,Thiago worth a -4?

    Open Controls

