Arsenal v Chelsea team news: Hosts unchanged, Odegaard out

The final match of Gameweek 28 sees Arsenal and Chelsea square off at the Emirates Stadium.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal are unchanged from the north London derby.

Kai Havertz returns to the matchday squad as a substitute, but Ben White and Martin Odegaard are both absent.

There are two alterations for Chelsea, meanwhile.

Mamadou Sarr comes in for the suspended Wesley Fofana, while Jorrel Hato replaces Malo Gusto.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Rice, Saka, Eze, Trossard, Gyokeres

Subs: Kepa, Mosquera, Jesus, Martinelli, Norgaard, Madueke, Havertz, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Chalobah, Sarr, Hato, Caicedo, Santos, Palmer, Enzo, Neto, J Pedro

Subs: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Gusto, Badiashile, Tosin, Lavia, Garnacho, Guiu, Delap

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: