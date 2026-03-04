FPL Gameweek 29 team news: Wednesday’s injury updates

There’s nothing we Fantasy managers can do with the team news now but the remaining two pre-Gameweek 29 press conferences took place today.

Oliver Glasner and Igor Tudor faced the media on Wednesday ahead of their respective club’ clash on Thursday night.

All the key updates are below.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Having sat out the defeat to Fulham, Djed Spence (calf) will again miss out on Thursday.

He should return ahead of Gameweek 30, however.

“Djed is out, not ready for the game tomorrow. “We hope [he’s back] for the Champions League game [next week].” – Igor Tudor

None of the others is ready to return, with Wilson Odobert (knee), Destiny Udogie (hamstring), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Ben Davies (ankle), Rodrigo Bentancur (hamstring), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), James Maddison (knee) and Dejan Kulusevski (knee) remaining out.

“Kevin [Danso] is back last game already. There is no other news.” – Igor Tudor

Cristian Romero serves the final game of a four-match suspension.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Jefferson Lerma (hamstring) will be back in the squad on Thursday but won’t be able to start.

“Jeff Lerma is back in the squad, not ready to start tomorrow but I would like to have him in the squad. He trained with us and is ok. It’s quite early but maybe if we need him for 15-20 minutes at the end, [he can feature]. If Tottenham are very dangerous at set plays – I think Jeff is our best defender at set plays – maybe we need him. He’s available for 15-20 minutes at the end.” – Oliver Glasner

Jean-Philippe Mateta (knee) will return to training next week, while Eddie Nketiah (hamstring) is out until April.

“We’re planning for [Mateta] to be partly integrated next Monday in the team training for the Larnaca game. It will be the same, starting from the bench. He was out for a long time, but his knee looks better now. That’s why we have decided to reintegrate him. We have to be careful, but the goal is that he is available for the Larnaca and Leeds games. “Eddie Nketiah won’t be available before April. So we’re pushing hard to have him back in the team.” – Oliver Glasner

Cheick Doucoure (knee) has been on the grass recently but it’s not clear how close he is to a playing comeback after being sidelined for 12 months.

There’s another definite absentee, too, in the shape of Maxence Lacroix, who was sent off at Old Trafford on Sunday.