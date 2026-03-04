Team News

FPL Gameweek 29 team news: Wednesday’s injury updates

4 March 2026 20 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

There’s nothing we Fantasy managers can do with the team news now but the remaining two pre-Gameweek 29 press conferences took place today.

Oliver Glasner and Igor Tudor faced the media on Wednesday ahead of their respective club’ clash on Thursday night.

All the key updates are below.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Having sat out the defeat to Fulham, Djed Spence (calf) will again miss out on Thursday.

He should return ahead of Gameweek 30, however.

“Djed is out, not ready for the game tomorrow.

“We hope [he’s back] for the Champions League game [next week].” – Igor Tudor

None of the others is ready to return, with Wilson Odobert (knee), Destiny Udogie (hamstring), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Ben Davies (ankle), Rodrigo Bentancur (hamstring), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), James Maddison (knee) and Dejan Kulusevski (knee) remaining out.

“Kevin [Danso] is back last game already. There is no other news.” – Igor Tudor

Cristian Romero serves the final game of a four-match suspension.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Jefferson Lerma (hamstring) will be back in the squad on Thursday but won’t be able to start.

“Jeff Lerma is back in the squad, not ready to start tomorrow but I would like to have him in the squad. He trained with us and is ok. It’s quite early but maybe if we need him for 15-20 minutes at the end, [he can feature]. If Tottenham are very dangerous at set plays – I think Jeff is our best defender at set plays – maybe we need him. He’s available for 15-20 minutes at the end.” – Oliver Glasner

Jean-Philippe Mateta (knee) will return to training next week, while Eddie Nketiah (hamstring) is out until April.

“We’re planning for [Mateta] to be partly integrated next Monday in the team training for the Larnaca game. It will be the same, starting from the bench. He was out for a long time, but his knee looks better now. That’s why we have decided to reintegrate him. We have to be careful, but the goal is that he is available for the Larnaca and Leeds games.

“Eddie Nketiah won’t be available before April. So we’re pushing hard to have him back in the team.” – Oliver Glasner

Cheick Doucoure (knee) has been on the grass recently but it’s not clear how close he is to a playing comeback after being sidelined for 12 months.

There’s another definite absentee, too, in the shape of Maxence Lacroix, who was sent off at Old Trafford on Sunday.

“That means it is either Chadi [Riad] or Nathaniel Clyne will play [in defence]. These are the only two options we have and one of them will start.”

“[Lacroix] is a big miss but he missed also the Wolves game, where we could win and we had a clean sheet. We need other ones to step up and that’s how we’ve prepared.” – Oliver Glasner

price change predictions
20 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Vasshin
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    If there are no upsets in the FA cup games, which teams will probably double in 33 and blank in 34?

    Open Controls
    1. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Good question. It seems like almost all of them.

      Open Controls
    2. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Depends a lot on Monday's quarter-final draw and then the subsequent ties themselves. For example, if Liverpool and Chelsea get through this weekend and then draw each other, only one of them will blank in 34/double in (probably) 33:

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/02/17/what-the-fa-cup-means-for-the-blank-double-gameweeks

      Open Controls
    3. z13
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        https://youtu.be/pSI7ms71UvE - this video by solio has everything. It's an hour long but if you just flick through and screenshot every slide (not more than 8 or 9) a lot of projected data gives you the full picture

        Open Controls
      • AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        Long story short

        We need an extra round of KOs and the draw to make educated guesses for who could win to reach the semi finals.

        It's not definitive until after Gw31 either.

        So it's a waiting game although we'll know much more by Monday evening.

        Open Controls
      • beerhockeyrock
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        I've got this penciled in in my plans for doubles in 33
        ARS
        BHA
        CHE
        CRY
        LIV
        MCL
        NEW

        Open Controls
        1. Conners
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          I'd most likely pass on getting any Palace, Brighton or Newcastle if that was the case.

          3 X City
          3 x Arsenal
          2 x Liverpool
          Pedro

          Plus Bruno F & one of Thiago or Wilson

          And I have most of those already...

          Open Controls
      • z13
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          I think Palace are almost certain to double in 33 as they have 2 potential fixtures (vs MCI from 31) or vs LIV (if liverpool get semis in FA Cup)

          Open Controls
      • Amartey Partey
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        Any news yet on if Rice is starting?

        Open Controls
        1. Chinese_person
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 56 mins ago

          Pretty sure Arteta said he was fine so most likely he starts.

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 26 mins ago

            Unless he was Arteta'ing the opposition!?

            Open Controls
          2. Gommy
            • 16 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            Arteta saying he's fine, typically means he's on life support.

            Open Controls
            1. TheBiffas
              • 5 Years
              just now

              And he'll still play

              Open Controls
      • Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        Good illustration of how bad the strikers are in the game in Fantasy Challenge so far this gameweek. They came up with the pretty dumb (imo) idea of awarding 6 points for playing 90 minutes for each player, dumb because obviously everyone has picked pretty nailed players and so the bonus points are redundant largely. The strikers either play 90 and do nothing or they were subbed on and managed an assist but scored less points in the challenge than those who just played 90 mins. I was enjoying Challenge but they are getting stupider with each week

        Open Controls
        1. z13
            2 hours, 52 mins ago

            It's a midweek round so that's the reason, but I agree, last year there was budget rules etc., this year is boring repetitive themes that don't really hit.

            Open Controls
          • x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 29 mins ago

            That's why real Challenge-heads went 3 at the back with Tarkowski captain

            Open Controls
        2. Paul Psychic Octopus
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          There ARE things 'fantasy managers' can do with Wednesday team news...

          There are other fantasy football games - Telegraph, Sun Dream Team, as well as UCL fantasy football restarting next week.

          Open Controls
          1. Skonto Rigga
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 11 mins ago

            Fairs! We don't cover Sun/Telegraph but yes, should see be 'FPL' rather than the broad Fantasy umbrella

            Open Controls
        3. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          Two more MNFs for us now (Leeds and Brentford), Sky really do take the mick

          Open Controls
        4. Old Wulfrunian
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          I feel for Tavernier owners,extremely lucky cs for Brentford and 6 points for fpl defenders.

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.