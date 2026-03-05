Wirtz injury latest: The FPL team news ahead of the FA Cup

Arne Slot and Rob Edwards both faced the media on Thursday ahead of tomorrow’s FA Cup fifth round clash.

We round up the key quotes below.

LIVERPOOL

Florian Wirtz will be assessed ahead of Friday’s trip to Molineux.

The German has missed the last three matches with a back problem, but could feature for “a few minutes”.

“He trained half and half yesterday with the team. “What I mean with that is he was a ‘joker’, you say over here I think, so he made the next step in his rehab. “So, let’s see where he is today and if he then could be available for a few – a few – minutes tomorrow, in the best scenario.” – Arne Slot on Florian Wirtz

Slot said he has no further injury concerns from midweek.

Alexander Isak (ankle) will likely be out until April, while Conor Bradley (knee), Geovanni Leoni (knee) and Wataru Endo (foot) are on the longer-term injury list.

Slot was also asked about Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah’s recent form.

“We are not in terms of chance creation last in the league. We’re not doing that bad. We’re also the team with most ball possession so you’d expect us to create more. “Cody and Mo [Salah] we expect and they expect from themselves to score more. “But attacking isn’t just down to Cody and Mo in the same way defending isn’t just down to Virgil [van Dijk] and Ibou [Konate]. Let’s create even more and the goals will come.” – Arne Slot

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Andre is suspended for Wolves, having picked up yellow cards in the previous two rounds.

As for the rest of the squad, they came through Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Liverpool unscathed.

“We’re in a good spot, apart from Andre who is suspended, where everyone is fit and available.” – Rob Edwards

Edwards also said that Jose Sa will likely be rested amid an ongoing ankle issue.