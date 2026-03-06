O’Reilly, Gabriel, Rice, Timber: FPL team news ahead of the FA Cup

We’ll hear from eight Premier League managers on Friday ahead of the FA Cup fifth round.

We’ll round up the key injury updates below.

For the headline news from Thursday’s three pressers, this article is the place to go.

KEY UPDATES FROM FRIDAY

MANCHESTER CITY

Nico O’Reilly (ankle) is feeling “better” ahead of Manchester City’s cup tie against Newcastle United. He’ll be assessed ahead of the game.

“Yesterday, he felt better. We’ll see today.” – Pep Guardiola on Nico O’Reilly

Josko Gvardiol (leg) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle) remain out, while Max Alleyne hasn’t been seen since hobbling off in the last round of the FA Cup.

Pep Guardiola’s press conference was very brief, at under four minutes in length.

There was at least time to warn us of the impending busy schedule ahead, following a couple of midweeks off in February.

“Now we play a lot of games in March, long travels away. The fatigue is involved: travel to Madrid, then after come back, travel to London. That means four or five hours to arrive to the hotel. So, we have to use all the squad, otherwise it will not be possible if we want to play in the rhythm we want to play.” – Pep Guardiola

ARSENAL

Mikel Arteta filmed his FA Cup presser in the aftermath of the Brighton and Hove Albion game. The embargo is set for 10.30pm on Friday.

In the meantime, we had an update from Sky Sports News, who were present at Arsenal’s open training session on Friday.

Ben White (muscle), Martin Odegaard (knee) and William Saliba (ankle), who all missed Gameweek 29, were not involved.

Neither were Declan Rice, Gabriel Magalhaes, Martin Zubimendi or Jurrien Timber but that may well have been a bit of load management after recent exertions. Those four, you’d think, would be candidates for a breather at Mansfield Town this weekend.

Myles Lewis-Skelly is banned for that encounter, while Mikel Merino (foot) is a longer-term absentee.

CHELSEA

The Blues have no fresh concerns from the midweek win at Aston Villa.

“In terms of from the Aston Villa game, there are no injuries from that, which is fantastic.” – Liam Rosenior

The FA Cup tie against Wrexham will come too soon for Jamie Gittens (hamstring) and Estevao (hamstring) but it sounds like the wingers will be close for Gameweek 30.

“Estevao is back on the pitch but he is not ready for this one. We need to be really, really careful, given that it was a hamstring injury, so he just needs to clear a few more markers before we put him back in. Obviously, it will be a big boost to have him back in the group. “Jamie Gittens is getting really close, which is great. He had a really positive scan, so hopefully, within the next seven days, he’ll be back in the group.” – Liam Rosenior

Levi Colwill (knee) remains out.

On the suspension front, Pedro Neto returns from a one-match ban.

Liam Rosenior also confirmed that Romeo Lavia, who was out for over three months with muscular issues before returning to the bench in recent weeks, will feature on Saturday.

“Yeah, [he’s ready to start]. It is [a good opportunity for him to play]. I’m delighted for him and Romeo will definitely play a part [v Wrexham]. He will play a huge part for the rest of the season. “He’s been itching to play but we’ve tried to build him in the best possible way. But yeah, his chance is to come, he’s definitely going to play in the next few games.” – Liam Rosenior on Romeo Lavia

After swapping Robert Sanchez for Filip Jorgensen in Gameweek 29, Rosenior was asked about his goalkeepers.

“For me, genuinely, I look at the goalkeeper position maybe differently on each game. I want there to be competition in every area of the pitch. I know traditionally if there’s a change of goalkeeper, it’s like ‘He’s now the number one’. It’s not the case. It’s not the case at all. So we will pick, and I will try and pick, the best team possible for each game. “Filip [Jorgensen] has been waiting, not waiting, he’s been working for his opportunity. I thought he took his opportunity really, really well. He was a massive influence in the game in terms of our build structure and how we created chances and goals came from Fil. And he put in a really good performance. But Rob’s put in great performances as well. But I want there to be competition in every area of the pitch. “[Sanchez] was really disappointed not to play the game, which I expect for every player, whether they’re a goalkeeper or an outfield player. But the way Rob responded in training, the way he responded in terms of supporting Filip, in terms of the warm-up, in terms of in the dressing room, was magnificent.” – Liam Rosenior on his goalkeepers

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Jacob Ramsey will serve a one-match suspension in the FA Cup fifth round after his dismissal on Wednesday. He’ll be available in Gameweek 30 as a result.

Saturday’s cup tie against Manchester City will almost certainly come too soon for Lewis Miley (dead leg), and maybe Tino Livramento (hamstring), too.

Nick Woltemade (illness) should return, however.

“Nick [Woltemade] should be okay. Nick had an illness and lost a bit of weight, didn’t eat for a few days. We needed to be smart with him. He trained yesterday individually and felt okay, so that’s a positive.” – Eddie Howe

“Lewis [Miley] isn’t there yet. We hope he’s not too far away but I don’t think he will make the next couple of games.” – Eddie Howe

“He is getting there; let’s wait and see. He hasn’t trained with us yet but we hope that he will [do] very, very soon. He has done a lot of work, so there’s no question on how his fitness is, in the sense that his cardiovascular fitness will be very, very high. He has been running for a long time. He has a lot of work behind him, but it is just that training time and that involvement with us. He’s been with all our coaches and done enough and looked really good, so I think he’s there or thereabouts.” – Eddie Howe on Tino Livramento

Fabian Schar (ankle), Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring) and Emil Krafth (knee) remain out.

BRENTFORD

It’s not good news for Rico Henry, who came off with a hamstring injury in the draw with Bournemouth.

“Rico did his hamstring the other night. Everyone could see he was in quite a bit of distress with that when he had to come off. “Rico won’t be available [for West Ham], and he’ll probably be out for a decent period of time, unfortunately. He worked really hard to get back to the point where his performances were at a really high level, so that’s really unfortunate with him. “We will get him back as soon as we can and as soon as it’s safe to do so.” – Keith Andrews on Rico Henry

Aaron Hickey (hamstring) and Vitaly Janelt (foot) are still unavailable, while long-term absentee Josh Dasilva (knee) is in “modified training” and likely won’t be seen in a matchday squad for a good while yet.

Antoni Milambo and Fábio Carvalho (both knee) are out for the season.

Reiss Nelson (calf) could feature in the FA Cup clash with West Ham United on Monday, however.

“Reiss will hopefully be involved, but we’re not entirely sure yet.” – Keith Andrews on Reiss Nelson

SUNDERLAND

Regis Le Bris confirmed that his squad had come through Tuesday’s win at Leeds United mostly unscathed.

“Yes, all good.” – Regis Le Bris on whether his team had emerged from Gameweek 29 without any problems

There were no further injury updates in the broadcast section of Le Bris’ presser but in the embargoed written section that followed, the Sunderland boss confirmed that Bertrand Traore (knee) could be out for a while. He was the one casualty from midweek.

“The date is not completed exactly, but it might be a long injury. We’re still deciding whether it is surgery or a more conservative treatment, we don’t know this yet. But yes, he will be without him for a while, I think so.” – Regis Le Bris on Bertrand Traore, via the Sunderland Echo

Nordi Mukiele (calf), Brian Brobbey (groin), Jocelin Ta Bi (ankle), Romaine Mundle (hamstring), Dennis Cirkin (hamstring), Reinildo Mandava (knee) and Robin Roefs (hamstring) remain out.

Some of the above will be back in the next two Gameweeks, however.

“Brian trained this morning – he won’t be available for Port Vale, but next week he should be okay. “Rei should run on the grass this weekend, which is good as well. He’s so close to being back with the squad. Everything is going well. “Nordi will probably run next week as well. They are in the bracket to be available around Brighton or Newcastle. “Dennis, same idea. He ran last week and it was still a bit painful, but not too much, which is normal. It’s a symptom-based and we still have to adapt the rehabilitation programme according to what he feels, but he’s in a good place.” – Regis Le Bris, via the Sunderland Echo

Trai Hume and Noah Sadiki will be unavailable for selection this weekend due to suspension. They’ll be back in Gameweek 30.

Le Bris hinted at rotation, too, with the Black Cats visiting League One strugglers Port Vale.

“The group will be small, but we still want to go strong with the best XI as possible. “The group will be a bit different but still with 11, 12, 13, 14 good players.” – Regis Le Bris

LEEDS UNITED

It’s as you were with the Leeds team news.

Noah Okafor (hamstring) remains the only player unavailable for Sunday’s FA Cup tie against Norwich City.

“Noah Okafor is not in team training yet so for that he is not available for this game. All the others seem to be alright and if nothing happens in the next couple of days, I should have, apart from Noah, a full squad available.” – Daniel Farke

WEST HAM UNITED

Nuno Espirito Santo gave pretty much the same quote on Pablo Felipe (calf) as he has done for the last few weeks.

“Assessing day by day. He’s improving, improving a lot. So, assessing day by day to see how it goes.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Pablo Felipe

And the rest of his team news, his update was also familiar-sounding.

“You know how it goes. Some players… it was a tough game [against Fulham on Wednesday]. Recovering, assessing, and then preparing.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

Freddie Potts returns from a three-match ban.