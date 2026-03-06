Fixtures

Wolves v Spurs first match confirmed as ‘on’ in Gameweek 34

6 March 2026 13 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

Liverpool’s FA Cup fifth-round win at Molineux on Friday means that we’ve finally got a Gameweek 34 match confirmed as going ahead.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur takes that honour.

It’s still nearly two months till we reach that Gameweek, so who knows what shape either club will be in. Will Wolves be mathematically relegated by then or still showing some of their belated fight? Will Spurs remain embroiled in a relegation scrap and/or under the stewardship of Igor Tudor?

It’s not a fixture that screams ‘investment’ in FPL right now, but the Premier League could look very different by late-April.

As for Liverpool, they edge closer to a blank in Gameweek 34 (and a double elsewhere, potentially Gameweek 33). That won’t be confirmed until early next month, however.

GAMEWEEK 34 CURRENT STATUS

A reminder that Gameweek 34 will be a ‘blank’ for some clubs because it clashes with the FA Cup semi-finals.

Here’s the current state of play:

GW34 Premier League fixtureStatusA blank could happen if the following occurs:
Arsenal v NewcastlePossible blankIf Arsenal and/or Newcastle reach the FA Cup semi-finals
Bournemouth v LeedsPossible blankIf Leeds reach the FA Cup semi-finals
Brighton v ChelseaPossible blankIf Chelsea reach the FA Cup semi-finals
Burnley v Man CityPossible blankIf Man City reach the FA Cup semi-finals
Fulham v Aston VillaPossible blankIf Fulham reach the FA Cup semi-finals
Liverpool v C PalacePossible blankIf Liverpool reach the FA Cup semi-finals
Man Utd v BrentfordPossible blankIf Brentford reach the FA Cup semi-finals
Sunderland v Nottm ForestPossible blankIf Sunderland reach the FA Cup semi-finals
West Ham v EvertonPossible blankIf West Ham reach the FA Cup semi-finals
Wolves v SpursOn
Maximum number of blanks: 4

We’ll have more of these updates over the weekend, as well as Scout Notes from Liverpool’s victory.

price change predictions
13 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Anyone else feel like FFS really don’t care about the forum anymore? It’s dying a slow death and nobody ever responds to anyone’s concerns. I think they will happy just getting clicks to encourage advertisers.

    Open Controls
    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      *will be

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        I’m being invited to take a test to check whether it’s ADHD or a High IQ, when we all already know the answer!

        Open Controls
        1. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          😀

          Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Yeah, it's been like this for a while now

      Open Controls
    3. Dank Squid
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Forum, often requested but never realized. This is a mere comment section, every post bottomed/failed top, but at least it still exists.

      Open Controls
    4. Kaneyonero
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Are you just describing my season?

      Open Controls
    5. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Yep, clearly not worth posting

      I looked through the last few threads & all were asking but not answering?

      Never seen that in seven years, the traffic has declined so much in past 18 months.

      Open Controls
    6. Grand Thibauto
      • 11 Years
      56 mins ago

      They only have themselves to blame for this, I used to be glued to their hot topic section searching for the most uniquely insightful analysis that almost no one else posts. I can't remember who posted but I remember a hot topic back in the days which mentioned how Dembele unlocked Kane and Son, and I was so impressed with that. They have since then just detached so much from what the community really needed. For me FFS has always been about reading unique justifications of posters, why someone is making transfer X or Captain Y.

      Open Controls
    7. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      I suppose you are talking about the comment section. Was it better back in the day? I can't say I've noticed any difference, but that's probably because I'm relatively new to the site plus I don't use it for FPL advice anyway.
      90% of my posts will be either a) some statistic I find interesting and feel like sharing or b) some failed attempt at humour (mostly replying at Knight) or c) trying to help fellow users with their dilemmas.
      I'd say that the quantity of the posts isn't that much of a problem. It's the quality that I find more alarming.

      Open Controls
  2. KeanosMagic
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    So much talk of Spurs being relegated this season.

    They won't be. It'll be Burnley, Wolves and Man City.

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      53 mins ago

      Just imagine one of the best stadiums in the world hosting championship teams.

      Open Controls
  3. AzzaroMax99
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Sell Sarr, Wilson or Wirtz for Tavernier for free? Or just keep all and don't buy Tav?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.