Wolves v Spurs first match confirmed as ‘on’ in Gameweek 34

Liverpool’s FA Cup fifth-round win at Molineux on Friday means that we’ve finally got a Gameweek 34 match confirmed as going ahead.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur takes that honour.

It’s still nearly two months till we reach that Gameweek, so who knows what shape either club will be in. Will Wolves be mathematically relegated by then or still showing some of their belated fight? Will Spurs remain embroiled in a relegation scrap and/or under the stewardship of Igor Tudor?

It’s not a fixture that screams ‘investment’ in FPL right now, but the Premier League could look very different by late-April.

As for Liverpool, they edge closer to a blank in Gameweek 34 (and a double elsewhere, potentially Gameweek 33). That won’t be confirmed until early next month, however.

READ MORE: What the FA Cup means for the Blank + Double Gameweeks

GAMEWEEK 34 CURRENT STATUS

A reminder that Gameweek 34 will be a ‘blank’ for some clubs because it clashes with the FA Cup semi-finals.

Here’s the current state of play:

GW34 Premier League fixture Status A blank could happen if the following occurs: Arsenal v Newcastle Possible blank If Arsenal and/or Newcastle reach the FA Cup semi-finals Bournemouth v Leeds Possible blank If Leeds reach the FA Cup semi-finals Brighton v Chelsea Possible blank If Chelsea reach the FA Cup semi-finals Burnley v Man City Possible blank If Man City reach the FA Cup semi-finals Fulham v Aston Villa Possible blank If Fulham reach the FA Cup semi-finals Liverpool v C Palace Possible blank If Liverpool reach the FA Cup semi-finals Man Utd v Brentford Possible blank If Brentford reach the FA Cup semi-finals Sunderland v Nottm Forest Possible blank If Sunderland reach the FA Cup semi-finals West Ham v Everton Possible blank If West Ham reach the FA Cup semi-finals Wolves v Spurs On Maximum number of blanks: 4

We’ll have more of these updates over the weekend, as well as Scout Notes from Liverpool’s victory.