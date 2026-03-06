Wolves v Spurs first match confirmed as ‘on’ in Gameweek 34

Liverpool’s FA Cup fifth-round win at Molineux on Friday means that we’ve finally got a Gameweek 34 match confirmed as going ahead.
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur takes that honour.
It’s still nearly two months till we reach that Gameweek, so who knows what shape either club will be in. Will Wolves be mathematically relegated by then or still showing some of their belated fight? Will Spurs remain embroiled in a relegation scrap and/or under the stewardship of Igor Tudor?
It’s not a fixture that screams ‘investment’ in FPL right now, but the Premier League could look very different by late-April.
As for Liverpool, they edge closer to a blank in Gameweek 34 (and a double elsewhere, potentially Gameweek 33). That won’t be confirmed until early next month, however.
GAMEWEEK 34 CURRENT STATUS
A reminder that Gameweek 34 will be a ‘blank’ for some clubs because it clashes with the FA Cup semi-finals.
Here’s the current state of play:
|GW34 Premier League fixture
|Status
|A blank could happen if the following occurs:
|Arsenal v Newcastle
|Possible blank
|If Arsenal and/or Newcastle reach the FA Cup semi-finals
|Bournemouth v Leeds
|Possible blank
|If Leeds reach the FA Cup semi-finals
|Brighton v Chelsea
|Possible blank
|If Chelsea reach the FA Cup semi-finals
|Burnley v Man City
|Possible blank
|If Man City reach the FA Cup semi-finals
|Fulham v Aston Villa
|Possible blank
|If Fulham reach the FA Cup semi-finals
|Liverpool v C Palace
|Possible blank
|If Liverpool reach the FA Cup semi-finals
|Man Utd v Brentford
|Possible blank
|If Brentford reach the FA Cup semi-finals
|Sunderland v Nottm Forest
|Possible blank
|If Sunderland reach the FA Cup semi-finals
|West Ham v Everton
|Possible blank
|If West Ham reach the FA Cup semi-finals
|Wolves v Spurs
|On
|Maximum number of blanks: 4
We’ll have more of these updates over the weekend, as well as Scout Notes from Liverpool’s victory.