Champions League

Predicted line-ups for Champions League Matchday 11

10 March 2026 3 comments
FPLReactions FPLReactions
Our predicted line-ups for Champions League Matchday 11 are here to help managers prepare for another big week of UCL Fantasy.

In this article, you’ll find a guessed starting XI for all 16 clubs involved.

With rotation, injuries and form all playing a part, knowing who is expected to start can give you a huge advantage when making transfers and setting your squad.

Note: Predicted line-ups will be updated all the way up to the deadline!

ARSENAL

ATALANTA

ATLETI

BAYERN

BARCELONA

BODO/GLIMT

CHELSEA

GALATASARAY

LEVERKUSEN

LIVERPOOL

MANCHESTER CITY

NEWCASTLE

PSG

REAL MADRID

SPORTING

SPURS

3 Comments
  1. Razmus666
    • 3 Years
    9 hours, 15 mins ago

    Thought trossard was injured in last game?

  2. Razmus666
    • 3 Years
    8 hours, 12 mins ago

    At least 4 players shown here are injured!

  3. Reeser
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 16 mins ago

    Goncalves is suspended. Surely pretty basic to check that when providing predicted lineups, also all the injured players like Alisson

