In the Fantasy EFL Gameweek 33 Scout Squad, our experts – Merlin, Louis, Jack and Danny – unveil their top picks.

Teams across the Championship, League One and League Two play twice this week, so that’s where our experts’ focus will be.

Our panel have nominated a 12-man long-list of players and a four-club selection. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each picked the following names…

THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD: GAMEWEEK 33

﻿ JACK MERLIN LOUIS DANNY GK Jake Eastwood Jake Eastwood Grant Smith Matt Young GK Matt Young Cieran Slicker Jake Eastwood Jake Eastwood GK Grant Smith Matt Young Matt Young Cieran Slicker DEF Adam Senior Omar Sowunmi Omar Sowunmi Adam Senior DEF Omar Sowunmi William Boyle Adam Senior Omar Sowunmi DEF Adebola Oluwo Eoin Toal Kelland Watts Sonny Bradley MID Lewis Wing Lewis Wing Lewis Wing Lewis Wing MID Jorge Grant Imran Louza Oliver Norwood Antoni Sarcevic MID Oliver Norwood Mitch Pinnock Marcus Browne Marcus Browne FWD Ryan Graydon Jake Beesley David McGoldrick Dominic Ballard FWD Rob Street Ashley Fletcher Dominic Ballard Sam Dalby FWD Jake Beesley Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan Jamie Reid Rob Street CLUB Bromley Barnet Salford City Lincoln City CLUB Bolton Wanderers Blackpool Bromley Barnet CLUB Salford City Bolton Wanderers Cambridge United Cambridge United CLUB Notts County Cambridge United Barnet Bolton Wanderers

JACK SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

With two strong fixtures on the schedule, Jake Eastwood looks like a very strong option this week. His side continues to look defensively solid, which boosts his clean-sheet potential once again.

Matt Young is another strong pick and similarly offers very good clean-sheet potential. He looks like a safe option in a defence that only carries minor concerns over minutes. Meanwhile, Grant Smith also provides good coverage for Bromley, another top defence worth targeting this week.

DEFENDERS

This week, Omar Sowunmi stands out as one of the more appealing defensive picks. An attacking return could easily be on the cards, alongside very good clean-sheet potential and bonus.

A similar case can be made for Adam Senior, who also carries good goal threat while offering reasonable clean-sheet chances.

Returning from injury, Adebola Oluwo is another interesting option. He offers a strong floor, with good goal threat and the possibility of a clean sheet, although some concerns remain around his minutes.

MIDFIELDERS

Coming into the week in fantastic form, Lewis Wing once again looks like a top pick. The fixtures are very favourable, and as a key player for his side he has plenty of potential to deliver.

Another strong option in midfield is Oliver Norwood, who continues to offer reliability. For those looking at differentials, Jorge Grant could be a great option, with good opportunities to contribute attacking returns.

FORWARDS

As Salford’s main attacking outlet, Ryan Graydon looks like a very strong option this week. The fixtures are favourable against sides that have not impressed defensively, giving him the ceiling to deliver big points.

Also catching the eye is Rob Street, who has decent fixtures and plays in one of the stronger attacking setups.

Another forward worth considering is Jake Beesley, who also benefits from good attacking fixtures and could prove to be a nice pick.

TEAM PICKS

Among the standout team selections this week are Bromley, Bolton Wanderers, Salford City, and Notts County, all of whom carry strong upside.

MERLIN SAID

GOALKEEPERS

With Cambridge United continuing to look organised defensively, Jake Eastwood stands out as a strong option between the sticks this week. When his side are performing well defensively, he tends to tick along nicely for points, making him a very safe selection.

Another goalkeeper who could benefit from favourable fixtures is Cieran Slicker. Barnet have been competitive defensively and with opponents who do not always score heavily, there is a clear opportunity for clean-sheet returns.

Also firmly in the conversation is Matt Young of Salford City. When their defence performs, he often delivers strong fantasy returns through a combination of saves and clean-sheet potential.

DEFENDERS

Few defenders offer the same blend of attacking threat and defensive reliability as Omar Sowunmi. With Bromley continuing to impress this season, he remains one of the standout defensive options and always carries the possibility of attacking returns.

Fixtures also bring Will Boyle into focus this week. Shrewsbury face Cheltenham and Bristol Rovers, both matchups that could allow their defence to produce returns, while Boyle’s presence from set pieces adds further upside.

Bolton’s favourable schedule also places Eoin Toal firmly on the radar. Facing Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers gives him strong clean-sheet potential, and Bolton’s defensive structure could make him a very solid pick.

MIDFIELDERS

Form and consistency continue to make Lewis Wing one of the most reliable midfield assets available. With involvement in both goals and assists, as well as his influence on set pieces, he always has a clear route to points.

Watford’s Imran Louza also appeals thanks to his multiple routes to scoring. His all-round midfield role allows him to collect points in several ways, making him a well-rounded option.

Creativity in Bromley’s midfield also brings Mitch Pinnock firmly into consideration. With his attacking involvement and a favourable matchup, he has a good chance of contributing returns.

FORWARDS

Leading the line for his side, Jake Beesley looks capable of taking advantage of attacking opportunities this week. With the right service around him, he could easily find himself among the points.

For Blackpool, Ashley Fletcher is another forward worth considering. Playing in an attacking system that regularly creates chances gives him every opportunity to deliver returns.

Meanwhile, Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan continues to offer a lively presence in Reading’s attack. His ability to get into dangerous positions makes him a very interesting option heading into this round.

TEAM PICKS

Several teams stand out as strong selections this week. Barnet have fixtures that could allow them to produce returns at both ends of the pitch. Blackpool also look appealing thanks to their attacking potential.

Elsewhere, Bolton Wanderers come into the week with strong fixtures that could see them deliver both defensively and offensively. Finally, Cambridge United continue to look solid and could again prove a reliable team pick.

DANNY SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

With a strong set of fixtures in this double gameweek, Matt Young looks like a great option and could easily return to keeping more clean sheets.

Another solid pick this week is Jake Eastwood, who has already kept 13 clean sheets this season and averages just under five points per game.

As more of a fixture play, Cieran Slicker is also worth considering. He faces teams that don’t score many goals and has already kept two clean sheets in his last three games.

DEFENDERS

The fixtures look very favourable this week for Adam Senior, who also carries real attacking threat after scoring seven goals this season.

In the opposition box, Omar Sowunmi remains extremely dangerous and regularly finds chances in games, while also averaging over seven points per match.

Another solid option is Sonny Bradley, who comes into the week with five clean sheets in his last five games and an average of 6.6 points per game, and he could easily add to that run.

MIDFIELDERS

Currently the highest-scoring midfielder, Lewis Wing has an incredible route to points through interceptions, goals, and assists, while also being on penalties.

Great form also puts Antoni Sarcevic firmly on the radar, with both goals and interceptions boosting his output recently. Meanwhile, Marcus Browne continues to impress this season with 15 goal contributions so far, while also picking up points through interceptions.

FORWARDS

With 20 goal contributions in 28 appearances this season, including two hat-tricks, Dominic Ballard looks like a huge option this week, especially with the Double Gameweek.

Minutes look very secure for Sam Dalby, who has played 90 minutes in each of his last 11 matches and has some favourable fixtures that could see him deliver. For those looking at a differential, Rob Street stands out. With four goals and two assists in his last four games, he comes into this week in excellent form.

TEAM PICKS

Top of the team picks for me is Lincoln City, who have won their last four matches while keeping a clean sheet in every one.

Two decent fixtures also make Barnet appealing, and they look capable of picking up at least one win. Meanwhile, Cambridge United arrive unbeaten in six games and now face two sides currently struggling for form.

Bolton Wanderers also look like solid picks this week, unbeaten in 11 matches and with two very favourable fixtures ahead.

LOUIS SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

League leaders Bromley have been excellent this season, so naturally, with two decent fixtures, Grant Smith is a very good option.

Two other goalkeepers with great fixtures are Cambridge United’s Jake Eastwood and Salford City’s Matt Young. Both are very viable picks this week if wanting two clean sheets.

DEFENDERS

The Bromley double makes Omar Sowunmi an essential in my opinion. Goal threat, defensive potential, he has everything, so he’ll be popular.

Cambridge United’s excellent defence means Kelland Watts is on my mind. As well as clean sheet potential, he also has goal threat, as displayed recently.

I also think Barnet’s Adam Senior is a top pick this week, predominantly due to fixtures.

MIDFIELDERS

Another Reading double means another round of Lewis Wing. He has become one of, if not the most consistent, assets in the game.

Another player who always catches my eye during a double Gameweek is Stockport County penalty taker Oliver Norwood. I’d also add in AFC Wimbledon’s Marcus Browne, who keeps producing double-digit hauls and has two good fixtures for points.

FORWARDS

Forwards are tricky this week, but due to form, I find it difficult to ignore Barnsley’s David McGoldrick. I’d also throw in the likes of Leyton Orient’s Dominic Ballard and Stevenage’s Jamie Reid.

TEAM PICKS

It feels pretty straightforward this week for team picks. Salford City face two very poor sides, whilst Bromley are the best team in the league.

I would also put forward Cambridge United and Barnet. All four sides really stand out to me this week.