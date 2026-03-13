Silva on Wilson: Fulham injury latest for FPL Gameweek 30

Marco Silva says that Harry Wilson (ankle) is likely to be “in contention” for Sunday’s clash with Nottingham Forest.

The Fulham boss did hint at an issue for another unnamed player, however.

“Yes, Harry Wilson is going to be probably in contention for the game. As you know, we have another session before the game and of course, we have to assess. One of the players, we still have some doubts [whether] they are going to be ready or not, or fully fit for the game, but Harry Wilson, it looks as though he’s going to be ready. “We don’t want to mention [who the doubt is] because we are not sure about it. Let’s see how he’s going to be the next day before the game.” – Marco Silva, when asked if Harry Wilson was fit again

The sad news about the death of Raul Jimenez‘s father was announced on Friday, although the striker has trained.