Scout Notes

FPL notes: Pep on Haaland’s groin + his “bad selection”

15 March 2026 48 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

The late kick-off on Saturday resulted in another Erling Haaland (£14.6m) blank and more dropped points for Manchester City.

That might be the last we see of City in the Premier League for a month, with a still-to-be-confirmed Blank Gameweek 31 looming.

PEP ASSUAGES HAALAND INJURY FEARS

The City firesale has begun, with Haaland top of the transfers out column.

Injury or no injury, the exodus will continue. A yellow flag would likely intensify that, and the sight of the Norwegian clutching his groin on Saturday suggested an issue.

However, it appears to be more of a ‘Hans Moleman’ type of problem.

Pep Guardiola went all Carry On when asked about it.

“I think hopefully his wife will be happy tonight. I didn’t speak with him and the doctors didn’t see me.

“I think in the moment, he’s injured, but after the last minutes, he runs, so I think it’s not a problem.” – Pep Guardiola

It was another evening of struggle for the striker, who now has just three goals in his last 12 league outings.

There were glimmers: an effort well saved by Mads Hermansen (£4.2m), another sent narrowly wide, and a near-assist when Antoine Semenyo (£8.3m) shot narrowly off-target.

But, all of that amounted to just 0.35 xGI. Not since Gameweek 17 has his non-penalty xGI been above 1.00 in a single game.

Guardiola admitted after full-time that it was as much about supplying the Norwegian with ammunition as the man himself.

“Erling, we need his goals, definitely, but we need to create more.

“In the first half, we… had a lot of control but we were not a threat as much as we were in the second half.

“He will be back and maybe surprisingly back soon.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland

PEP’S “BAD SELECTION” – CONCERN FOR SEMENYO?

The second-half introduction of Rayan Cherki (£6.4m) and Jeremy Doku (£6.4m) gave City a bit more attacking oomph and Haaland service. The forward’s two best chances came from passes from those two.

With City struggling to carve out anything of note, the question begged to be asked: why didn’t Pep start his most creative player in Cherki?

bad selection

Semenyo initially lined up in the Cherki role on Saturday (above), with Omar Marmoush (£8.3m) joining Haaland up top. The Ghanaian saw a lot of the ball and picked up some promising positions but didn’t do a great deal with it. He’s a finisher, not an arch-creator, and to quote the Manchester Evening News, he’s seemingly “happier to run onto the ball rather than have it at his feet”.

Guardiola admitted after the game that not starting Cherki in Semenyo’s position was a “bad selection”. However, he also confirmed what many of us had suspected anyway: that he doesn’t quite trust Cherki off the ball.

Asked by a reporter about Cherki’s omission, Guardiola discussed how “stability” comes into his team selection.

“Yeah, you’re right. For that role, absolutely, there’s no one better than him.

“Bad selection. Now you can criticise me for the selection. Now I deserve it. It’s sometimes for the balance. We learned in the beginning when playing Erling in that moment with Jeremy [Doku], with Cherki, we are incredibly unbalanced. We have not got the stability that the teams in the Premier League have to have and that’s why I try to handle that. So, that’s why it is a team, like, is growing. I think that from the beginning we grow a lot but still is not a finished business.

“But I will not be the one that says that I don’t love to play with Rayan. When he comes from the bench, always the impact is unbelievable. But sometimes he has not got the speed… the team was stable when Semenyo and Nico O’Reilly play in the winger position, coming inside and go there, arriving to the box. They were really, really, really good. So, yeah, I’m still finding the best way to have stability and consistency in the team.” – Pep Guardiola, when asked why he didn’t start Rayan Cherki in the role that Antoine Semenyo was initially operating in

We did briefly see Doku, Semenyo, Cherki and Haaland in the same side in the second half, the first two on the flanks and Cherki behind Haaland. Semenyo then made way in the final 15 minutes.

O’REILLY BACK INTO MIDFIELD… AND THEN BACK TO LEFT-BACK

Having had a mare at left-back in Madrid, Nico O’Reilly (£5.1m) was back in midfield here. At least, he was for the first hour.

After the withdrawal of Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.7m), who actually had a good game, O’Reilly was back at full-back for the last 30 minutes.

Still, he emerged from the game with the joint-most number of shots (four). All of them came from the 84th minute onwards, and all of them from set plays as City went all Arsenal. Having failed to pass West Ham into submission, the final 20 minutes were less sophisticated and all about crosses and set pieces:

bad selection

HAMMERS MAKING DEFENSIVE STRIDES UNDER NUNO

In seven of their last nine Premier League games, West Ham have conceded zero or one goals.

Nuno Espirito Santo is known for his defence-first approach and it’s certainly now in evidence in east London.

“There was no other way. You have to recognise the quality of your opponent and defend, defend. I think in the first half, we defended higher and better. Didn’t allow too many situations for City to break us down.

“I think it was a very good defensive performance, I will say heroic from our boys.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

Yes, they had to ride their luck at times. But City’s xG of 2.01 was spread over 24 mostly innocuous efforts. The one Opta-defined ‘big chance’ was Marc Guehi‘s (£5.2m) final stoppage-time effort, again from a corner.

West Ham had only one shot all match – and they made it count. Konstantinos Mavropanos‘ (£4.4m) headed goal from a Jarrod Bowen (£7.5m) corner made it seven returns (including DefCon) in eight games for the latter.

price change predictions
48 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    Attacking players in my team with 2’s defenders with 8+ what crazy Saturday.

    25 with 5 to play including Cap, hopefully turn it round.

    Best move for 31,

    A Semenyo to Gordon

    B Haaland to Thiago, Sesko, I Jesus

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      If wildcarding in 32 it may be worth a punt on Igor Jesus up against Spurs in a must win game for Forest.

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      I Jesus or Jimenez probably?

      Open Controls
  2. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    “It's worth noting that, subject to European results, there is a possibility that Man City v Crystal Palace could be rescheduled and remain in Gameweek 31”

    The Scout (from @OfficialFPL)

    https://x.com/i/status/2033142060543254914

    Open Controls
  3. _Greg
    • 16 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    Bruno (c) today hope it bangs!

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      I capped him so not hopeful, but you never know!

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Third week in a row for me

      Open Controls
  4. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Brought in Semenyo and Pedro this gw after being punished for ages. Rogers and Watkins left

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      That would be so FPL if both of them haul today!

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        It really would

        Open Controls
  5. el polako
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    I wonder if will get some photos of smiling miss Haaland this morning ?

    Open Controls
  6. Supersonic_
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Rumours are, Bruno gets a hatrick today.

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Only a hatrick? Argh dissppointing ...

      Open Controls
  7. Amartey Partey
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Why so quiet?

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Season over.

      Open Controls
  8. #1 Salah Hater
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Wilsonnnnnnnnn

    Open Controls
  9. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Man Utd

    https://x.com/ManUtd/status/2033163322728542602

    Aston Villa

    https://x.com/AVFCOfficial/status/2033162640290095371

    Open Controls
  10. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Leeds:
    Darlow; Justin, Gudmundsson, Rodon, Bijol, Struijk; Ampadu, Stach; Aaronson, Nmecha; Calvert-Lewin.

    Subs: Perri, Bogle, Bornauw, Longstaff, Gruev, Tanaka, James, Gnonto, Piroe.

    Crystal Palace:

    Benitez; Johnson, Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Mitchell; Hughes, Lerma; Sarr, Guessand, Strand Larsen.

    Subs: Matthews, Pino, Mateta, Clyne, Kamada, Wharton, Sosa, Riad, Devenny.

    Open Controls
  11. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Started Anderson over Wilson. Let’s see how that plays out.

    Open Controls
  12. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Fulham:

    Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Iwobi; Wilson, King, Bobb, Jimenez.

    Subs: Lecomte, Castagne, Diop, Sessegnon, Reed, Lukic, Cairney, Chukwueze, Muniz.

    Nott'm Forest:

    Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Dominguez, Anderson, Sangare; Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Igor Jesus.

    Subs: Gunn, Morato, Awoinyi, Ndoye, Hutchinson, Yates, McAtee, Netz, Bakwa.

    Open Controls
    1. Il Capitano
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      All hail King Bobb

      Open Controls
  13. jonnybhoy
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Inital thoughts on next week? 0.3TB 3FT.

    Sanchez
    Gudmundsson Alderete Munoz*
    Bruno F Dango Wilson Mbuemo Enzo
    Haaland Ekitike Thiago

    Dubravka Gabriel* Haaland* Timber*

    A) Munoz to Andersen (no bench)
    B) Munoz and Enzo to Andersen and Gordon (no bench)
    C) Munoz, Timber, Enzo to VVD, Andersen + Gordon (Gudmundsson bench)

    Open Controls
  14. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Wilson and DCL, let's go!

    Open Controls
  15. Sir Michael Taker
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    DCL feast incoming with Rafa Benitez in sticks for Palace.

    Open Controls
    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      "in sticks " magnificent terminology ,have an upvote

      Open Controls
  16. MVDP
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Is that Mbuemo back up front then ?

    Open Controls
  17. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    A mane to bowen
    b semenyo to salah (have etikite)

    team looks like this for this gw
    dub
    alderete andersen hill
    bruno f mbeumo rogers wilson
    thiago etikite

    no wc left

    cheers and gl

    Open Controls
    1. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Wait for the midweek matches. If Palace and City get knocked out of Europe, then they might double in 32, so you'd rather keep Semenyo.

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        thank you 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. DocSocrates
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Rest of team ? Any cheapie to upgrade? Anderson good option, and Garner been low key defcon hoover.

      Open Controls
  18. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    2 hours ago

    Spoiler: Rogers blank

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      McGinn is back

      2-2

      Brace!!

      Open Controls
    2. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      on my bench with a 3,an 8 and a 6,he surely adds to a record breaking benched total, grrr

      Open Controls
  19. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Man Utd team news - Sesko dropped

    Man Utd team: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Yoro, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Amad, Fernandes, Mbeumo, Cunha.

    Aston Villa team news - Barkley starts

    Aston Villa team: Martinez, Bogarde, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Barkley, Onana, McGinn, Buendia, Rogers, Watkins.

    Open Controls
  20. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    MGW owners unite!!!!! Oh .. just me??? …. As you were friends!!!!! Hehe

    Open Controls
  21. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    It's dead in here...

    Who's shot all the regular posters?

    Some decent games today so it should pick up.

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      care to reply to my post above? 🙂

      Open Controls
  22. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Risked Munoz but have Andersen as first sub. Glad he's back in the team as I need him in BGW31. He needs to not have a stinker today.

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      gl. i have alderete coming for munoz 🙁

      Open Controls
  23. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Could delete my account if Salah and Ekitike are benched, watch this space..

    Open Controls
  24. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Haaland owners who have used WC already…. What’s plans for this week???

    A- Keep and bench(obviously)
    Or
    B- Sell

    Cheers everyone!!

    Open Controls
    1. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      Wait for the midweek matches, the results will give us a more clear picture of potential doubles and blanks.

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        25 mins ago

        Cheers mate!! Going to leave transfer till as late as possible…. Have TC left so keen to keep him but with his current form also happy to lose him

        Open Controls
        1. Punned It
            22 mins ago

            I wasted my TC on Gabriel in the double, but I think Haaland would do worse in any double. Keep an eye on other possible candidates. Fwiw, I am nearing chucking Haaland out on my WC, but no clue who to get instead.

            Open Controls
            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Thankyou mate!! I think the front 3 of Etikeke JP and Thiago is solid, add Bowen into the conversation he’s dull but solid and seems to return every week… I’m tempted to do Haaland to Etikeke this week, have have Thiago and JP and just go random with the TC

              Open Controls
      2. Bigbars
        • 15 Years
        21 mins ago

        I personally think there's a couple of factors that may affect your decision. How city get on this week in the Euro, how Haaland fares, how the remainder of your squad will line up for BGW. Is money important if you have value tied up in Haaland. Do you have a 1GW punt lined up that could take his spot, would you want Haaland back for GW32. I myself have 5FT's banked, so i could risk taking a 1 week punt on someone in the hope i could make some inroads into my rivals. He has Chelsea after the blank which could be the type of game for him to reconnect to his old self after the break, plus all manner of things could happen to him in the champs league, cup final. It's a tough one, i want to ditch him... but only for 1 week. based on him coming through the week unscathed.

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          10 mins ago

          Thankyou mate!!! Yeah you’re absolutely right!!! It will, I can’t see city getting through now so it will be interesting to see the dynamic of fixtures and double after that, I think right now I’d prefer Semenyo than Haaland, ah your in a great position then!!! I don’t have that luxury unfortunately only 1 free and zero in the bank have Salah and Haaland

          Open Controls
          1. Bigbars
            • 15 Years
            1 min ago

            For me, Letting go of Haaland and Guehi, may allow me to finally sign up to the Semenyo club which I have avoided all season. Ive also got O'reilly which i'm keeping.

            Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.