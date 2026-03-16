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Brentford v Wolves team news: van den Berg + Collins start

16 March 2026 227 comments
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Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers rounds off Gameweek 30 this evening, with the kick-off at 20:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

There are two changes for the Bees from the FA Cup fifth round as Sepp van den Berg and Mathias Jensen return to the side.

Kristoffer Ajer and Yehor Yarmoliuk drop to the bench.

Wolves boss Rob Edwards makes four changes from his side’s own cup defeat to Liverpool.

Jose Sa, Ladislav Krejci, Andre and Adam Armstrong are recalled for the visitors.

Toti Gomes, Angel Gomes and Tolu Arokodare drop to the bench, while goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is not in the squad.

LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Lewis-Potter, Collins, Van Den Berg, Kayode, Jensen, Henderson, Damsgaard, Schade, Thiago, Ouattara.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Pinnock, Yarmoliuk, Nelson, Ajer, Donovan, Furo, Bentt, Shield.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Tchatchoua, Mosquera, S Bueno, Krejci, H Bueno, Andre, J Gomes, Bellegarde, Mane, Armstrong.

Subs: Bentley, Lima, Doherty, Toti, Wolfe, A Gomes, R Gomes, Hwang, Arokodare.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

van den Berg starts

price change predictions
227 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. GENERATION X
    • 12 Years
    25 mins ago

    Livefpl saying my rank killer this week was Haaland lol

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      Congrats, good gw 😉

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      1. GENERATION X
        • 12 Years
        21 mins ago

        Yeah 69pts. May be the best 3 weeks ive ever had on the spin from 400 odd k to inside 50k

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        1. Moon Dog
            3 mins ago

            Nice

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    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      25 mins ago

      Thiago only has 8 more points than Bowen for the season (149 vs. 141)
      19 goals for Thiago vs. 8 for Bowen

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      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        Says it all about what a crap overall footballer Thiago the penalty merchant donkey is

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      2. GENERATION X
        • 12 Years
        8 mins ago

        Bowen assist merchant

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      3. Moon Dog
          7 mins ago

          Quality 90-minute men with pens. Can't go wrong.

          Solid FPL players.

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          1. Jordan.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            3 mins ago

            not if you own donkey calvert loser

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            1. Moon Dog
                just now

                Key word there is 'quality' 😉

                He didn't do his WC chances much good with that pen did he...

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        • The Mighty Hippo
          • 9 Years
          23 mins ago

          Which one should I bring in to make up my 11 next week?

          a) Thiago - LEE (A), 343
          b) Senesi - MAN (H), 442

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          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • 9 Years
            just now

            A

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        • Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          23 mins ago

          On a green arrow of 88 places in total.

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          1. Moon Dog
              just now

              I actually got a legendary grey arrow once. Highlight of my FPL career. Monumental moment.

              Commiserations on being so close 🙁

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          2. Absolutely Muñozed
              23 mins ago

              Which two should I get from following (Most probably one week punts)
              1. Thiago
              2. Ekitike
              3. Gordon

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              1. Miguel Sanchez
                • 9 Years
                just now

                13

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            • CoracAld2831
              • 5 Years
              19 mins ago

              5th consecutove red, but at least it was a small one this time due to Thiago captaincy.

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              1. CoracAld2831
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                *consecutive

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            • Big Mike
              • 3 Years
              18 mins ago

              I have two free transfers, what would you do?

              A) Haaland + Semenyo > Richarlison + Palmer and bench O' Reilly.
              B) Haaland + Semenyo > J Pedro + Palmer and bench O' Reilly.
              C) Haaland + O' Reilly > Richarlison + Thiaw and bench Semenyo.
              D) Haaland + O' Reilly > Richarlison + Hall and bench Semenyo.
              E) Haaland > Richarlison and roll
              F) Haaland > J Pedro and roll

              Options A + B would mean playing Mukiele.
              Options C + D means playing Tavernier
              Options D and E means playing Tavernier and Mukiele.

              Currently leaning towards A).

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              1. CoracAld2831
                • 5 Years
                2 mins ago

                B or F.

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            • thetommy14
              • 5 Years
              18 mins ago

              24 points from bench boost, is that a W?

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              1. Jordan.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 16 Years
                16 mins ago

                capital W, i got 7 from my 1st gw8

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              2. Mr. O'Connell
                • 13 Years
                10 mins ago

                Yes. Played mine. Got 12. Dubravka + 3 blanks. Tbh I'm relatively happy with it.

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              3. BUZZBOMB ♡
                • 11 Years
                6 mins ago

                Absolutely.

                BB is always a millstone now we dont get super DGWs and all the rotation.

                I got 17 and will take it and run. So much luck involved really:

                Dubravka 6
                Konsa 1
                Le Fee 0
                Richards 10

                Could have been 20. Could have been 5. Just glad its gone now.

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                1. thetommy14
                  • 5 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  I got lucky with:

                  Dubravka 6
                  Mbeumo 2
                  Kayode 8
                  Rodon 8

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