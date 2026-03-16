Brentford v Wolves team news: van den Berg + Collins start

Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers rounds off Gameweek 30 this evening, with the kick-off at 20:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

There are two changes for the Bees from the FA Cup fifth round as Sepp van den Berg and Mathias Jensen return to the side.

Kristoffer Ajer and Yehor Yarmoliuk drop to the bench.

Wolves boss Rob Edwards makes four changes from his side’s own cup defeat to Liverpool.

Jose Sa, Ladislav Krejci, Andre and Adam Armstrong are recalled for the visitors.

Toti Gomes, Angel Gomes and Tolu Arokodare drop to the bench, while goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is not in the squad.

LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Lewis-Potter, Collins, Van Den Berg, Kayode, Jensen, Henderson, Damsgaard, Schade, Thiago, Ouattara.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Pinnock, Yarmoliuk, Nelson, Ajer, Donovan, Furo, Bentt, Shield.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Tchatchoua, Mosquera, S Bueno, Krejci, H Bueno, Andre, J Gomes, Bellegarde, Mane, Armstrong.

Subs: Bentley, Lima, Doherty, Toti, Wolfe, A Gomes, R Gomes, Hwang, Arokodare.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: