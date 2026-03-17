UCL Fantasy: Matchday 12 best differentials

The UEFA Champions League continues with the round of 16 second legs, with Matchday 12 providing another opportunity for UCL Fantasy managers to gain rank.

In this article, @Big4FPL picks out the best low-owned options for Matchday 12. These are players who offer genuine upside and could deliver the edge you need heading into the second legs.

We now move deeper into the knockout phase, which means there are fewer options to differentiate our teams. That said, we still have a squad of 15 players, so I’ve outlined some of my favourite differentials for the current round.

DEFENDERS

GENY CATAMO (€5.4M) – 0% SELECTED

I expected a much tighter first leg, so with Sporting 3-0 down, they will have to come out fighting. This isn’t the wisest long-term move, given Bodo/Glimt remain strong favourites to see the tie out.

But the upside of playing at home, combined with the chance to see the team news before kickoff, means Geny Catamo makes my differentials list.

MATTEO RUGGERI (€4.3M) – 2% SELECTED

Atleti look all but certain to progress to the next round, so adding another asset from their side doesn’t seem like a bad idea.

Matteo Ruggeri has been one of their main creative threats down the left-hand side and should get another opportunity to attack against a Spurs side that at least has to try to fight their way back into the tie.

MIDFIELDERS

DESIRE DOUE (€8.1M) – 6% SELECTED

A slightly punty option in the PSG midfield, but one with huge upside if he gets the starting nod again. We also saw with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia last Matchday that a PSG midfielder doesn’t even need to start to deliver the goods.

SERGE GNABRY (€6.4m) – 1% SELECTED

A goal and assist in just 45 minutes during the first leg highlighted his upside. I can see Serge Gnabry featuring again following Jamal Musiala’s injury and Michael Olise’s suspension.

Lennart Karl could also factor in as a great differential if you want to really load up on the Bayern attack.

FORWARDS

HUGO EKITIKE (€8.0M) – 5% SELECTED

I backed Hugo Ekitike in the first leg to no avail but I’m tipping him up again with Liverpool playing at home.

It’s always difficult to know which Liverpool side will turn up, but Hugo Ekitike tends to find himself in the chances. We just need him to actually take them this time.

VIKTOR GYOKERES (€9.0M) – 9% SELECTED

Arsenal didn’t create much in the first leg against Leverkusen and this is far from an easy tie. That said, we’ve seen in recent weeks that Viktor Gyokeres can produce returns as the main focal point of the attack.

If he shows his usual clinical finishing here, it could go a long way toward Arsenal progressing in the tie.