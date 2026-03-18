Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 31?

Joe’s highly popular ‘Goals Imminent’ table from the Members Area is the basis for this weekly article.

Heading towards Gameweek 31 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), we try to identify some more underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES

Two of Gameweek 30’s names got themselves on the scoresheet. Highly-owned Igor Thiago (£7.3m) tapped in against Wolverhampton Wanderers and missed two big chances, while Anthony Gordon (£7.3m) made himself a leading transfer target for this Blank Gameweek.

Known for his Champions League antics, the Newcastle United midfielder is regularly playing as a centre-forward, and added an open-play goal at Chelsea to his penalty-taking duties.

As for assists, none of the small table were able to get one. But Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.0m) decided to go one better by scoring!

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least nine shots over their last four matches, but scored no more than one goal.