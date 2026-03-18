FPL

Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 31?

18 March 2026 334 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Joe’s highly popular ‘Goals Imminent’ table from the Members Area is the basis for this weekly article.

Heading towards Gameweek 31 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), we try to identify some more underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES

Newcastle v Liverpool team news: Szoboszlai at left-back

Two of Gameweek 30’s names got themselves on the scoresheet. Highly-owned Igor Thiago (£7.3m) tapped in against Wolverhampton Wanderers and missed two big chances, while Anthony Gordon (£7.3m) made himself a leading transfer target for this Blank Gameweek.

Known for his Champions League antics, the Newcastle United midfielder is regularly playing as a centre-forward, and added an open-play goal at Chelsea to his penalty-taking duties.

As for assists, none of the small table were able to get one. But Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.0m) decided to go one better by scoring!

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least nine shots over their last four matches, but scored no more than one goal.

 

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The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

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defensive contributions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

334 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Disco Stu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Best replacement for Rice

    A. Gordon
    B. Wilson
    C. Szoboszlai

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    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Will you be wildcarding soon Stu?

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      1. Disco Stu
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        59 mins ago

        No, already had to use it =(

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        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          55 mins ago

          Then probably Gordon

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    2. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      A

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  2. Keane There Dunne That
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Best duo to bring in (have wildcard remaining):
    A) Thiaw and Wilson
    B) Andersen and Gordon

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    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      A, and am sure B will outscore 😛

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  3. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Mukiele to Thiaw worth doing for a -4?

    Have 11 Players, but can't rely on only sub Mukiele for backup if a player drops out

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    1. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      No

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  4. Kane Train
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    From what I can see DGW36 isn’t going to be very big. Am I right in saying DGW33 is bigger

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    1. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes, I think you are

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  5. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Chalobah to Andersen or Thiaw?

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    1. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      54 mins ago

      Probably going Thiaw.

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    2. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      42 mins ago

      Thiaw

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    3. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      41 mins ago

      I went Andersen but only so I could go Mbeumo to Palmer

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  6. Ludde
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Dubravka
    Virgil Senesi Andersen
    Wilson Bruno Mbeumo Dango
    Ekitike Pedro Thiago

    Bench: Raya, Gabriel, Timber, Sarr

    2FT and 3.5 ITB

    Plan A: Sarr and Timber to Gordon and Thiaw/Hall
    Plan B: Roll
    Plan C: Sarr to Gordon only.

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    1. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A

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  7. x.jim.x
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    A lot of incredibly dumb “hur dur best league in the world” comments on here tonight

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    1. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      43 mins ago

      I'm not informed enough to understand. 'hur dur'?

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  8. Baps Hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Thiaw close to price rise. Muñoz to him to have starting XI no brainer? Other current defenders are VvD, Andersen (and O'Reilly + Gabriel). O'Reilly is my only MCI asset atm. 2 frees.

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    1. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      42 mins ago

      Just get him and pretend you are getting Thor

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      1. Ball Ake
        • 1 Year
        38 mins ago

        Marvelous

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      2. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Thor? I thought he was darker than Erling the blonde and also Erik the red. Ukko Ylijumala I rather pretend to get. Ancient Gods here in North are so difficult. Who did you have against the Vikings?

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  9. Slitherene
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Most likely return on which transfer, for GW 31 only?

    A) Keane -> Van de Ven
    B) Xhaka -> Gordon
    C) Onana -> Szoboszlai

    Whichever player I sell, the other 2 I'll have to start...

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    1. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      41 mins ago

      C seems biggest upgrade

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    2. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      40 mins ago

      B

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    3. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      40 mins ago

      If A, B and C are all fine I cant see huge upside in any of them for one week only.

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      1. Slitherene
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        WC next week, last FT

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  10. The Night Trunker.
    • 2 Years
    43 mins ago

    Pretty obvious I am not going to win it this year; but I do appreciate some of the deep dive insight on this site, along with the absolute dog turd blancmange.
    Hopefully, it sets me up for next year in a more competitive headspace.
    Good eggs, Bad eggs and many in between.
    Some good scrambles have helped me here.
    I thank you. Especially the one's that have a sense of humour.

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  11. FFS Head-to-Head Leagues updated
    RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    33 mins ago

    The FFS Head-to-Head Leagues were updated on Wednesday evening with the results from Gameweek 30.

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    1. The Night Trunker.
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      And talking of a sense of humour..

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    2. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      13 mins ago

      It is hoped to get the updates working automatically by the end of the international break.

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      1. The Night Trunker.
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        😆 Cra cked .me up.

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  12. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    32 mins ago

    do you think city will beat pool in the cup? I am am tempted to go semenyo to salah and play fh gw 33...

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      They say it's 65-35 or something like that, but if I get my money back 3x from Liv win, I think it's worth a punt.

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    2. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      20 mins ago

      Salah looks to be injured mate

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        I watched the game and saw nothing happening, but he was happy to get out of the pitch, that is clear.

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        1. The Night Trunker.
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          It was a pot Ramadan eye thing.
          He plays.

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          1. The Night Trunker.
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            He walked off like Harry Stiles mincing aboot.

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    3. The Night Trunker.
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Tough call that one and many Dream Team players will be frothing at the mouth.
      Liverpool away is obviously a different beast; but they are playing at one of the most atmospheric black holes in world football. You can hear grannies' fart in that stadium.
      Still a tough call.....need to think on that one.

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  13. Rednev1983
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Evening all.

    Thinking of bringing Thiaw in however could he possibly be rested for Botman in this next game against Sunderland?
    Just played Wednesday & they got battered. What do you guys think? possible rest or not a chance?
    Could get Andersen. I'm unsure now.

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