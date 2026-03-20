MLS Fantasy: Gameweek 5 team reveals

Gameweek 5 of MLS Fantasy is here, and once again we’ve asked our experts to reveal the teams they’re backing ahead of the deadline.

In this article, several experienced managers share their current squads, along with their thinking around key decisions for the round. From captaincy choices to transfer plans and overall strategy, their insights could provide useful guidance as you prepare your own team for the upcoming Gameweek.

NOTES

Portland’s defence has already conceded 11 goals this season, which makes the shot-happy João Klauss a standout pick for Round 5.

a standout pick for Round 5. Nashville should also create plenty of chances against an injury-hit Orlando side, putting Sam Surridge firmly on the radar as another priority transfer.

firmly on the radar as another priority transfer. Hany Mukhtar is also in my thoughts for the same fixture. That said, Joaquín Pereyra offers a cheaper alternative and, at least so far this season, has shown a higher floor.

is also in my thoughts for the same fixture. That said, offers a cheaper alternative and, at least so far this season, has shown a higher floor. My remaining moves will likely focus on defence, with both Manu Duah and Édier Ocampo under consideration for spots in the squad.

NOTES

This week, my goalkeepers clash ( Ethan Horvath and Brian Schwake ), which would leave me needing to decide whether to switch keepers around the 60th minute during the Nashville game. Because of that, I’ll likely move Horvath to Luka Gavran , who fits better for future rotations.

and ), which would leave me needing to decide whether to switch keepers around the 60th minute during the Nashville game. Because of that, I’ll likely move Horvath to , who fits better for future rotations. In defence, I’m looking to move on Frankie Westfield . Despite his attacking threat, the team has struggled badly in recent weeks, so I want to prioritise stronger defences and players with better bonus potential. Osaze Uroghide stands out as a solid replacement who should tick along nicely.

. Despite his attacking threat, the team has struggled badly in recent weeks, so I want to prioritise stronger defences and players with better bonus potential. stands out as a solid replacement who should tick along nicely. In midfield, I’m targeting a couple of cheaper punts. Paxten Aaronson offers a solid floor against a weaker Sporting Kansas City side, while Kristoffer Velde brings real upside against an underperforming LA Galaxy. I’ve also considered a punt on Miguel Almirón at home to DC United, but funding that would likely mean sticking with my current goalkeepers and accepting the clash, while also moving Heung-Min Son to Denis Bouanga up front.

offers a solid floor against a weaker Sporting Kansas City side, while brings real upside against an underperforming LA Galaxy. I’ve also considered a punt on at home to DC United, but funding that would likely mean sticking with my current goalkeepers and accepting the clash, while also moving to up front. Up front, the plan is a one-week punt on Sam Surridge. Nashville come into this off the back of a big win and now face an Orlando side that could be missing key players in both defence and midfield.

NOTES