MLS Fantasy: Gameweek 5 team reveals

Gameweek 5 of MLS Fantasy is here, and once again we’ve asked our experts to reveal the teams they’re backing ahead of the deadline.
In this article, several experienced managers share their current squads, along with their thinking around key decisions for the round. From captaincy choices to transfer plans and overall strategy, their insights could provide useful guidance as you prepare your own team for the upcoming Gameweek.
@dmpwright
NOTES
- Portland’s defence has already conceded 11 goals this season, which makes the shot-happy João Klauss a standout pick for Round 5.
- Nashville should also create plenty of chances against an injury-hit Orlando side, putting Sam Surridge firmly on the radar as another priority transfer.
- Hany Mukhtar is also in my thoughts for the same fixture. That said, Joaquín Pereyra offers a cheaper alternative and, at least so far this season, has shown a higher floor.
- My remaining moves will likely focus on defence, with both Manu Duah and Édier Ocampo under consideration for spots in the squad.
@Fpl_Thomas10
NOTES
- This week, my goalkeepers clash (Ethan Horvath and Brian Schwake), which would leave me needing to decide whether to switch keepers around the 60th minute during the Nashville game. Because of that, I’ll likely move Horvath to Luka Gavran, who fits better for future rotations.
- In defence, I’m looking to move on Frankie Westfield. Despite his attacking threat, the team has struggled badly in recent weeks, so I want to prioritise stronger defences and players with better bonus potential. Osaze Uroghide stands out as a solid replacement who should tick along nicely.
- In midfield, I’m targeting a couple of cheaper punts. Paxten Aaronson offers a solid floor against a weaker Sporting Kansas City side, while Kristoffer Velde brings real upside against an underperforming LA Galaxy. I’ve also considered a punt on Miguel Almirón at home to DC United, but funding that would likely mean sticking with my current goalkeepers and accepting the clash, while also moving Heung-Min Son to Denis Bouanga up front.
- Up front, the plan is a one-week punt on Sam Surridge. Nashville come into this off the back of a big win and now face an Orlando side that could be missing key players in both defence and midfield.
@GarethWills10
NOTES
- Gameweek 4 brought a much-improved return of 89 points and a green arrow up to OR 274. CCC rotation caused plenty of disruption, with several popular picks being rested.
- In goal, I’m making a change this week, bringing in Andrew Thomas of Seattle for Ethan Horvath. He rotates well with Yohei Takaoka of the Vancouver Whitecaps, which strengthens the position going forward.
- At the back, Nick Hagglund makes way for Mathías Laborda from Vancouver. Cincinnati conceded six goals last round and followed that up by shipping five in their CCC match against Tigres, so moving away from their defence feels like the right call. Justin Che also leaves the squad, replaced by Richie Laryea of Toronto. Manu Duah, Rudy Camacho, and Nkosi Tafari complete the defensive line.
- In midfield, Telasco Segovia moves out, with Pep Biel coming in after a strong start for Charlotte. Jeppe Tverskov, Sebastian Berhalter, Guilherme, and Nick Fernández make up the rest of the midfield.
- Up front, Heung-Min Son makes way for Marcus Ingvartsen. Lionel Messi and João Klauss complete the attack.