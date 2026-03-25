The latest FFS Members Cup results + second-round draw

Round two of the latest FFS Members Cup will take place in Gameweek 32, where 128 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers remain.
A total of £300 worth of prizes is on offer, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this piece.
FFS MEMBERS CUP
Of the six former winners taking part, only Mayanyi and Drizzle won, as Mohd Rodzi, Rossaldinho, rrcmc and Chabs lost to BilboBaggins, RamaJama, Joletouriste and IvanGeorgiev, respectively.
After this long break between Gameweeks, Mayanyi and Drizzle will next face Mixology and RadGrlDad.
A couple of participants were able to reach 76 points in Gameweek 31 – FplSos and Ryan – with Podnah and Wyrd bið ful aræd progressing on 75, alongside the 74 of Surgical Attack and DrMammon.
Meanwhile, luck played a part in the results. As Tieron Nobody lost 71-73 to bluemurder, and Flying Nugget and norab were eliminated on 69 points, we saw a tally of 50 be enough for pk all stars and 100K Short. Five made it through on 52 – ruddjack, FPL Virgin, Milvus, Ckeulen and Johnny 8.
As for high and low-ranked teams, Matthias99th (then 1,482nd) was successful, but the next-best four weren’t. So it’s goodbye to Pulisic 4 President (then 1,492nd), YNWA91 (1,511th), FPL Niall (3,251st) and Toalie (3,477th).
Yet ProfessorM, down at 4.39 million, has reached round two and will go against The Great statuto (1.99m)
Back to Matthias99th, he has the ‘biggest’ second-round match when looking at low combined ranks. Opponent oscardude1 (16,140th) is also having a great season.
HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?
The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.
Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).
In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.
WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?
This cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:
Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates
Qualifying – Gameweek 30 Round 1 – Gameweek 31
- Round 2 – Gameweek 32
- Round 3 – Gameweek 33
- Round 4 – Gameweek 34
- Round 5 – Gameweek 35
- Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36
- Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37
- Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 38
WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?
Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.
PRIZES
Overall Prizes
The prizes for the FFS Members Cup is as follows:
1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher