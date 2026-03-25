The latest FFS Members Cup results + second-round draw

Round two of the latest FFS Members Cup will take place in Gameweek 32, where 128 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers remain.

A total of £300 worth of prizes is on offer, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this piece.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Of the six former winners taking part, only Mayanyi and Drizzle won, as Mohd Rodzi, Rossaldinho, rrcmc and Chabs lost to BilboBaggins, RamaJama, Joletouriste and IvanGeorgiev, respectively.

After this long break between Gameweeks, Mayanyi and Drizzle will next face Mixology and RadGrlDad.

A couple of participants were able to reach 76 points in Gameweek 31 – FplSos and Ryan – with Podnah and Wyrd bið ful aræd progressing on 75, alongside the 74 of Surgical Attack and DrMammon.

Meanwhile, luck played a part in the results. As Tieron Nobody lost 71-73 to bluemurder, and Flying Nugget and norab were eliminated on 69 points, we saw a tally of 50 be enough for pk all stars and 100K Short. Five made it through on 52 – ruddjack, FPL Virgin, Milvus, Ckeulen and Johnny 8.

As for high and low-ranked teams, Matthias99th (then 1,482nd) was successful, but the next-best four weren’t. So it’s goodbye to Pulisic 4 President (then 1,492nd), YNWA91 (1,511th), FPL Niall (3,251st) and Toalie (3,477th).

Yet ProfessorM, down at 4.39 million, has reached round two and will go against The Great statuto (1.99m)

Back to Matthias99th, he has the ‘biggest’ second-round match when looking at low combined ranks. Opponent oscardude1 (16,140th) is also having a great season.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

This cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

​Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 30

Round 1 – Gameweek 31

Round 2 – Gameweek 32

Round 3 – Gameweek 33

Round 4 – Gameweek 34

Round 5 – Gameweek 35

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 38

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for the FFS Members Cup is as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher