Pro Pundits

Differential captains for the final seven Gameweeks

3 April 2026 36 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

In the quiet period before Fantasy Premier League (FPL) resumes, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman continues to explore possible ways for Fantasy managers to make up ground in the final seven Gameweeks.

This time, he picks out some differential captains to consider.

Tom Freeman’s Gameweek 2 team reveal: Andersen or Porro? 2

GAMEWEEK 32

FPL notes: Bowen on pens,

  • Jarrod Bowen v Wolverhampton Wanderers (h)

West Ham United entertain Wolverhampton Wanderers in Gameweek 32, with Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m) a sound differential captain.

Owned by just 9.1% of squads in the top 100k, he’s produced four assists in the last six Gameweeks.

He’s also created 15 chances in that period, the most of any player except Bruno Fernandes (£10.3m):

Bowen has other routes to points, too, such as penalties and defensive contributions (DefCon).

As for Wolves, their performances have slowly improved under Rob Edwards, but they have perhaps been fortunate recently: their expected goals conceded (xGC) over the past six matches is on par with Burnley, yet they have only conceded six goals from 12.3 xGC.

They’ve also allowed the most headed attempts, which should interest set-piece taker Bowen, in what is a massive relegation six-pointer at the bottom of the table.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 34

Dorgu injury: Is it good news for Cunha in FPL?

  • Matheus Cunha v Brentford (h)

Matheus Cunha (£8.0m) has had a hand in six goals in 10 matches since the appointment of Michael Carrick.

In that time, he’s racked up 51 points in eight starts and two substitute appearances, the second-most of any Manchester United player:

Playing as a left winger in Carrick’s 4-2-3-1, Cunha was United’s standout performer in Gameweek 31, when his ability to move both inside and out caused all sorts of problems for Alex Jimenez (£4.5m), who was eventually hauled off on 72 minutes.

In Blank Gameweek 34, United host Brentford, who have had issues defending the half-spaces over the last six Gameweeks, as captured below.

It’s always a risky tactic to take on Bruno Fernandes (£10.3m) for captaincy, particularly in his current form, but this specific matchup could play into the hands of Cunha.

GAMEWEEK 35

FPL Gameweek 5: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points 7

  • Anton Stach v Burnley (h)

For the full-blown maverick, Anton Stach (£4.8m) could be an option at home to Burnley.

The German midfielder has produced a goal, assist or DefCon points in 12 of his last 17 matches, with a very decent 5.1 points per start in that time.

On set plays, Stach ranks third among all players for key passes in 2025/26:

29 of those key passes have notably come from corners and free-kicks, a league-high. He’s 17th for shots in his position, too.

So, as a pretty consistent performer, Gameweek 35 should allow Stach to continue his decent form.

Burnley provide the opposition – Scott Parker’s side have conceded 24 goals since the turn of the year, the most of any club except Tottenham Hotspur.

They are also bottom for set play xGC over the course of the season, a potentially crucial factor.

GAMEWEEK 38

Alisson, Frimpong, Salah, Isak: Liverpool injury latest

  • Mohamed Salah v Brentford (h)

Mohamed Salah’s final appearance for Liverpool is likely to come in Gameweek 38, when Brentford visit Anfield.

The situation could change if Liverpool reach the UEFA Champions League final, but no matter what, Gameweek 38 will be his Anfield farewell.

In what promises to be an emotional send-off, a final day captaincy punt on the ‘Egyptian King’ carries appeal, despite his decline in performance/output this season.

“Hopefully he can make his legacy even more special in the upcoming weeks and months where we still play for something special. But he will always leave this club as a legend because, as I said, the way this club has performed in the last seasons is also for a large part due to what he’s done for it. Scoring goals, having his assists. As I said, as a fan I watched him and that front three with Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino… everybody is still talking about that, and rightly so.

“And then when I started working with him, I don’t know if it was his best season in terms of numbers, but it was an impressive season because he had the most goals and the most assists and I don’t know if that has happened much with him, let alone with any player in the Premier League. He will definitely leave as a legend of this club.” – Arne Slot on Mohamed Salah

At this very early stage, there aren’t too many standout fixtures to target in Gameweek 38.

And while Brentford probably won’t be an easy opponent for Liverpool, handing Salah the captaincy one last time could be a lot of fun.

That said, it might not be a differential tactic by the time we reach Gameweek 38.

OTHER OPPORTUNITIES

FPL notes: Tavernier

In Gameweek 33, up to eight teams could potentially ‘double’, as per Thursday’s announcement.

The issue is that quite a few of the ‘doubles’ feel a bit underwhelming, particularly with Arsenal and Manchester City facing off against each other.

Instead, we could be in a scenario where Bournemouth have the best couple of fixtures from an attacking perspective, provided Leeds United triumph over West Ham in Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final.

TeamPotential Double Gameweek 33 opponentsxGC per 90 rank (2026 only)
Arsenalmci + NEW4th/16th
NewcastleBOU + ars10th/1st
ChelseaMUN + bha2nd/3rd
Brightontot + CHE19th/7th
Man CityARS + bur1st/20th
Burnleynfo + MCI11th/4th
Liverpooleve + CRY15th/6th
C PalaceWHU + liv13th/5th
West Hamcry + EVE6th/15th
EvertonLIV + whu5th/13th
LeedsWOL + bou18th/10th
Bournemouthnew + LEE16th/14th

Could that open up a punt on a low-owned Bournemouth attacker in Double Gameweek 33?

It’s also important to keep in mind that Manchester City’s home match against Crystal Palace, which was postponed in Gameweek 31 due to the EFL Cup final, still needs to be rearranged.

That could present further opportunities, such as Daniel Munoz (£5.8m) or Ismaila Sarr (£5.8m), potentially even a differential City attacker.

price change predictions
36 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. _Greg
    • 16 Years
    2 days, 16 hours ago

    Well... just over 24 hours to go before the game becomes relevant again. Then 5 days till the real fun!

    I pray for the managers, be honest and direct in your quotes!

    Open Controls
  2. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 days, 16 hours ago

    If the favourites get through Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal and West Ham, in the early WC draft can only think of 11 starters, not inspired by bench options

    Raya
    Gabriel, O'Reilly, Thiaw
    Semenyo, Rice, Gordon, Enzo
    Haaland, Bowen, J Pedro

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      2 days, 16 hours ago

      Palmer over Enzo if one has the funds?

      Open Controls
      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 5 Years
        2 days, 14 hours ago

        Chelsea vice-captain Enzo Fernandez dropped for Port Vale, Manchester City games
        https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/7168986/2026/04/03/enzo-fernandez-rosenior-chelsea-dropped/

        Open Controls
    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      2 days, 15 hours ago

      Thiaw over Hall the right choice you reckon?

      Open Controls
      1. Moon Dog
          2 days, 14 hours ago

          If both were nailed, I'd say Thiaw is better because of DefCons & goal threat. So the issue is Botman, who appeared to take Thiaw's place before the face surgery.

          "Sven is not expected to be sidelined for an extended period and hopes to be available again during the closing weeks of the season."

          Thiaw is probably okay for the DGW, so if you can bench him or remove him once Botman is back then maybe he's better. But Hall is comfy for the rest of the season and gives you more flexibility with your transfers. Leaning towards Hall.

          Open Controls
    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 days, 16 hours ago

      Tom's articles over the IB on how to gain rank over the last 7 gameweeks have been very good. I'll be trying a few things they have mentioned.

      Open Controls
      1. Fitzy.
        • 14 Years
        2 days, 15 hours ago

        And blaming him if they don't work.

        Open Controls
        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 12 Years
          2 days, 15 hours ago

          😆

          Open Controls
    4. FPL Niall
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 days, 15 hours ago

      Can you add projected doubles/blanks to the fixture ticker?

      Open Controls
    5. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 days, 15 hours ago

      Arne Slot says Mohamed Salah is fit and available for tomorrow's game.

      Open Controls
    6. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 days, 15 hours ago

      Enzo Fernandez has been dropped from Chelsea's squad according to manager Liam Rosenior.

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 12 Years
        2 days, 15 hours ago

        Good riddance

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 days, 15 hours ago

          He's been dropped for TWO games. Just confirmed.

          Open Controls
      2. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        2 days, 14 hours ago

        Unquestionably my worst signing of the season in FPL.

        Open Controls
    7. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      2 days, 15 hours ago

      Hope Enzo is back for the dgw. Can't be spending transfers taking out dgw players without a wc

      Open Controls
    8. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 days, 15 hours ago

      I'm getting some massive team news coming through as we speak. Where's Neale? Why is scout always asleep at the wheel?

      Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior on Enzo Fernandez: "I spoke with Enzo about an hour ago. As a football club, with me as part of the decision, he won't be available for tomorrow's game or Manchester City next Sunday.

      "It's disappointing for Enzo to speak that way. I have got no bad words to say about him but a line was crossed but a line was crossed in terms of our culture and what we want to build."

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 12 Years
        2 days, 15 hours ago

        It seems line was crossed twice

        Open Controls
    9. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      2 days, 15 hours ago

      Chelsea imploding!

      They have brought everything on themselves. They were going in the right direction with Maresca and don’t have the vision the see what is needing to improve the team and try to achieve things instead concerning themselves with flipping profit on players and then appointing a superficial manager with no substance who has read one too many books on philosophy.

      Open Controls
      1. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        2 days, 14 hours ago

        Enzo's been one of their more consistent performers too and isn't one of the children in the side. Significant downgrade whoever comes in for him for some huge games in the race for CL football

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          2 days, 14 hours ago

          From an FOL perspective he’s been garbage though.

          Open Controls
      2. Moon Dog
          2 days, 14 hours ago

          If Chelsea beat Port Vale I'm not so sure I want any of their players for the DGW...

          Open Controls
      3. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 days, 15 hours ago

        Ekitike owners safe for now. It will be too fast to expect Alexander Isak in the starting line-up. It will take a bit of time, says Slot.

        Full quotes to come as soon as I have them.

        If you appreciate this service, please consider joining my patreon for less than the price of a cup of coffee.

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 12 Years
          2 days, 14 hours ago

          Shame I'll be forced to WC and sell him by tomorrow night

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 days, 14 hours ago

            I'm here to fill the team news vacuum left by scout.

            Open Controls
        2. Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          2 days, 14 hours ago

          It'd be interesting to see how he's performed since Isak's injury. I have it in my head he's actually done worse since and he needs the odd rest to be seen to best effect. Busy schedule for them coming up too if they do advance in the cup

          Open Controls
        3. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 days, 14 hours ago

          Slot on Isak: "Too soon to expect him in the starting lineup... first time training yesterday after 101 days out, it will take a bit of time to give him a lot of minutes, but we will make sure we do the right thing to build him up."

          Open Controls
      4. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 days, 14 hours ago

        Slot confirms Alisson will be out injured until "towards the end of the season".

        Mamardashvili is £4.1m.

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 12 Years
          2 days, 14 hours ago

          BB GK confirmed if they can proceed, big IF.

          Open Controls
        2. Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          2 days, 14 hours ago

          Alisson seems to get injured a lot for significant stretches considering he's a keeper. Needs to do some yoga or something with Haaland, get some flexibility into him in his advancing years

          Open Controls
          1. Conners
            • 7 Years
            2 days, 12 hours ago

            He is surprisingly fragile for a man with a passing resemblance of Zeus.

            Open Controls
      5. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        2 days, 13 hours ago

        Respect the ball dropping Enzo for two games, nah nothing to see here, flol 😮

        Open Controls
      6. mikeyboss33
        • 4 Years
        2 days, 13 hours ago

        Absolute garbage season so far, I have WC / FH / TC remaining.
        Any suggestions on a plan for the remaining weeks?

        Open Controls
        1. Moon Dog
            2 days, 13 hours ago

            WC this week to set up for DGW33. Then FH in BGW34. TC in one of the DGWs.

            Having the two most powerful chips available in the WC & FH should give you a strong finish.

            Open Controls
            1. g40steve
              • 8 Years
              2 days, 10 hours ago

              This, just wait till tomorrows games as everything will drop into place.

              Open Controls
          • Moon Dog
              2 days, 13 hours ago

              If you need DGW info:
              https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/04/02/double-gameweek-33-confirmed-for-up-to-eight-teams

              Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.