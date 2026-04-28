In the Suspension Tightrope, we look at the players who are serving a ban or returning from the naughty step in Gameweek 35 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

YELLOW CARD ACCUMULATION THRESHOLDS

The table above is from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

Players racking up 5/10 Premier League yellow cards are no longer in danger.

Anyone amassing 15 cautions by the end of 2025/26 would have picked up a three-game ban.

However, no player can now reach the 15 mark by the end of the campaign.

In short, yellow card accumulation is no longer a worry for any Premier League player.

WHICH PLAYERS ARE SUSPENDED IN FPL GAMEWEEK 35?

Lisandro Martinez (£4.8m) still has one game to go of his three-match suspension, so he will sit out Gameweek 35.

No other player is serving a ban.

RETURNING FROM A BAN IN FPL GAMEWEEK 35

Joelinton (£5.9m) and Yerson Mosquera (£4.3m) are back this weekend, having served two-match suspensions for yellow card accumulation.