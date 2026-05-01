Gordon, Hall, Livramento: Newcastle injury latest for FPL Gameweek 35

Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon (hip) has rejoined training this week and a late call will be made on his involvement.

“He did part of the session on Wednesday, great to see him back and on the pitch. “We’ll make an assessment on his fitness closer to the game, we’ll see how he gets through today.” – Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 35

Speaking on Friday, Eddie Howe added that Tino Livramento (thigh), Fabian Schar (ankle/foot) and Emil Krafth (knee) are still unavailable.

“We hope he can get back to full fitness before the end of the season.” – Eddie Howe on Fabian Schar

Meanwhile, Joelinton returns from a two-game ban.

“He’s got that mentality that we need more of from more of the group. You see it from him every day in training. He’s the one setting the standards in terms of that aspect. So, when he’s not playing, we certainly miss something of his unique qualities. “It’ll be great to have him back available. He’s a huge player for us in a number of positions.” – Eddie Howe on Joelinton

Lewis Hall was benched last weekend, and there are no guarantees he’ll return this Saturday.

“I made a decision last week to change the backline in respect that we haven’t kept enough clean sheets. I felt we needed to change something. So, obviously, we changed our goalkeeper, we changed Lewis [Miley’s] position, and I felt it had a positive response to the look of the team. That’s no reflection on Lewis [Hall], that’s a reflection of just what the team delivered in that game. “And also… we needed the height from set plays. That was a big thing in that particular game. “So, it was a sort of collective thought around that decision. And, yeah, every player has to fight for his place and when you play, you have to do enough to demand to stay in.” – Eddie Howe

Nick Woltemade made an impact off the bench at the Emirates, teeing up a great chance for Yoane Wissa, and Howe was more positive on the pair than he was a week ago.