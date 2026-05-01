Gudmundsson, Bijol, Okafor: Leeds injury latest for FPL Gameweek 35

Speaking at Wednesday’s press conference, Leeds United boss Daniel Farke spoke of a few injury concerns.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 35

As feared, Gabriel Gudmundsson is out of Gameweek 35 with the hamstring injury he suffered at Wembley last weekend.

He’s not likely to be back in Gameweek 36, either.

“Hamstring injury. It’s also a bit of a serious injury. He will definitely miss the game on Friday and also, then probably, as it stands, the Tottenham game and then we have to see. “Of course, we try to bring him back as quick as possible, especially at this stage of the season, and I hope he can feature then in one of the last two games. But as it stands, the next two games, we will have to play without him.” – Daniel Farke on Gabriel Gudmundsson

There are also “one or two question marks”.

One of the most-bought midfielders of the week, Noah Okafor, is a doubt with a calf complaint.

On top of that, Jaka Bijol is a concern due to a hip issue.

“First of all, we have to make sure that everyone is fit and available. There are, after the last game in the cup, one or two question marks. “Noah Okafor got a hit against his calf, there’s a little question mark behind his availability. “Also Jaka Bijol was dealing with some problems with his hip flexor. “So, I hope to have them both available but I can’t tell you right now if it’s possible.” – Daniel Farke

Ilia Gruev (hamstring) is out for the season.

Anton Stach came back from an ankle injury as a substitute in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final. Farke discussed his fitness in Wednesday’s presser, too.

“Yes, we will see. We have two more days. I think it was beneficial also for him right now to have this 45 minutes in the tank. It was also quite a good and solid performance, especially the first game after such an injury. It’s important for the confidence for himself into his own body. I think it was very beneficial for him. “Yes, of course, it’s always a bit tricky after such an injury. We had the same, more or less, with Joe Rodon. It’s not ideal during the crunch time for such influential and important players for us to be out, but it’s good to have them both back. I think Joe was also excellent in the second half [against Chelsea] and Anton the same.” – Daniel Farke on whether Anton Stach is ready to feature again on Friday

The versatile James Justin is the favourite to deputise for Gudmundsson on Friday, although Farke wouldn’t say for certain whether Justin would switch over from centre-half.