Salah, Alisson, Kerkez: Liverpool injury latest for FPL Gameweek 35

Speaking on Friday morning, Arne Slot repeated the prognosis that Liverpool gave on Mohamed Salah (hamstring) earlier this week – that the Egyptian’s injury is relatively minor and that he’ll feature again this season.

“Usually, he’s earlier fit than other players after a minor injury, because he has a minor injury. We expect him, indeed, to be back in the final part of the season, but not for Sunday.” – Arne Slot on Mohamed Salah

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 35

Elsewhere, Alisson (muscle) is yet to train but is not ruled out of Sunday’s trip to Manchester United.

“Ali hasn’t trained with us yet. [He is] very close to training with us, so I have to hear today from the medical staff if he is able to train today or either tomorrow or otherwise, the start of next week. “He is very close but, of course, also we don’t want to take any risk, because that’s never what you do with a player and that’s also not what we do now. “I think there’s a difference between a goalkeeper and [an outfield] player. If a player hasn’t trained for a few weeks, players need to run much more than goalkeepers do. I don’t think the issue with a player is when he’s out for four or five weeks that he forgot to know how to play football. It’s usually that the fitness levels are not at the levels to play at this intensity that the Premier League is asking. So, there’s a difference between a goalkeeper and an outfield player.” – Arne Slot on Alisson

Milos Kerkez has “had some niggles” and exited training on Wednesday. But Slot says he should be back on the grass ahead of Gameweek 35.