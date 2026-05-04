FPL notes: Sesko + Isak injury latest, Szoboszlai haul

Manchester United will be back in the UEFA Champions League next season, with qualification confirmed thanks to goals from Matheus Cunha (£8.1m), Benjamin Sesko (£7.3m) and Kobbie Mainoo (£4.7m).

Here are our Scout Notes from Man Utd 3-2 Liverpool.

SESKO INJURY

Sesko found the net for United on Sunday, but was taken off at half-time, having picked up a shin problem.

“He got a bang on his shin when he fell down the side of the pitch. It’s something that he’s been carrying for a little bit as well, so we’ve had to manage him a bit but he’s certainly had a bang right on the same spot. It’s as simple as that really.” – Michael Carrick on Benjamin Sesko

United are next in action against Sunderland on Saturday, so we should get an update from Michael Carrick later this week.

BRUNO UNLUCKY

United were electric in the first half, with energy and a real purpose about their play.

Cunha’s deflected effort put them in front, before Sesko survived a VAR check for handball to make it 2-0.

9 – Since Ruben Amorim departed as Manchester United manager, no player has scored more Premier League goals than Benjamin Sesko (9 goals). Spearhead. pic.twitter.com/jAMnraWP0Z — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 3, 2026

Bruno Fernandes (£10.4m) banked a Fantasy assist for Sesko’s strike, and very nearly got on the scoresheet himself, with his half-volley zipping just wide of the post.

The Portuguese playmaker laid six chances on for his teammates, including two Opta ‘big chances created’, finishing the match with 1.02 expected goal involvement (xGI).

Above: Players from Man Utd v Liverpool sorted by xGI

Booked in the second-half, Bruno was a bit unfortunate not to register more than five points.

United regained the lead with a fine low strike from Mainoo, who was his side’s standout performer.

Elsewhere, Casemiro (£5.8m) failed to produce an attacking return but did bank defensive contribution (DefCon) points for the third successive Gameweek.

In that time (Gameweek 33-35), his tally of 66 DefCons is at least 14 more than any other player.

SZOBOSZLAI HAUL

Liverpool’s poor first-half display ultimately cost them, but their performance after the break was much better.

Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.0m) scored a superb individual goal, then unselfishly assisted Cody Gakpo (£7.3m), who racked up five shots in total, to claim 13 points.

It consequently took Liverpool just 10 minutes of the second half to pull level.

Szoboszlai was key to that, but having tasted defeat, Liverpool probably still need a few more points to secure Champions League qualification for next season.

Next up is Chelsea, before clashes against Aston Villa and Brentford to finish the campaign.

SLOT ON ISAK INJURY

There was no Alexander Isak (£10.3m) in Liverpool’s squad at Old Trafford.

He missed out with a minor groin issue.

Speaking before the match, Arne Slot said:

“After our last win against Palace, you go into the week and in the start, you already know you’re going to miss out on Mo [Salah], and then during the week we miss out on Alex as well. But that’s not the first time this season. Arsenal away, we had our both No 9s not available as well and we were able to play a good game. So, it is the situation so accept it. Of course, very unlucky and unhappy with the fact Alex picked up a small – really small – injury. That’s why this game came a bit too early.” – Arne Slot

Slot later added:

“It wasn’t much but unfortunately it was too much for him to be able to play. And Alisson [Becker] hasn’t trained with us yet, so that makes it quite simple. We’re hoping for him to be ready next week but we have to wait and see how the week will go. The same can be said about Alex, we’re hoping to have him back next week. But that’s small margins, as it always is in football.” – Arne Slot

With Isak, Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) and Hugo Ekitike (£9.0m) all unavailable, Slot initially played Florian Wirtz (£8.3m) and Szoboszlai as the two most advanced options in a 4-2-2-2, before shifting to more of a 4-2-3-1 after the break, with Gakpo through the middle.

Jeremie Frimpong (£5.7m) was a straight swap for Salah on the right, with Curtis Jones (£5.4m) continuing at right-back.