Our UCL Fantasy Matchday 16 best attacking return player percentages are here to help managers spot the most reliable options for goals and assists.

By converting bookmaker odds into clear percentages, we can highlight which players are most likely to deliver attacking returns this week.

THE TOP 20

Note: Odds are taken from BET365

SUMMARY

Harry Kane (€10.9m) leads the way this week, with a huge 73% chance of delivering an attacking return – according to the bookies. The Englishman has been relentless in UCL Fantasy, racking up 19 returns so far; 13 goals, two assists, and four Player of the Match awards underline just how dominant he’s been.

Kane isn’t alone when it comes to Bayern representation. In fact, four of the top five spots are occupied by attackers from Vincent Kompany’s side. Given that they play at home, that shouldn’t come as a shock. Among them is Michael Olise (€8.3m), who heads into this round chasing his 16th return of the campaign.

Both Luis Díaz (€7.9m) and Jamal Musiala (€8.9m) also feature prominently. Díaz delivered a solid nine-point return in the previous round, while Musiala blanked and left managers wanting more. Despite that, his underlying potential keeps him firmly in the conversation.

Arsenal assets also feature strongly, particularly in the top 10. Three of Mikel Arteta’s players sit around the 58% mark heading into Matchday 16. Of those, Bukayo Saka (€9.5m) stands out. He comes into this one off the back of a goal and assist in the Premier League, and he looked back to his best on Saturday.

PSG players appear slightly lower down the list, likely influenced by their away fixture. Still, their key men remain obvious Fantasy targets. Ousmane Dembélé (€9.6m) and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€8.4m) have both impressed throughout the campaign and continue to offer serious attacking threat.