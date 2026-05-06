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FPL Double Gameweek 36 Wildcard: 2 drafts to consider

6 May 2026 41 comments
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Many Fantasy managers have already used their second Wildcard but for those who haven’t, Double Gameweek 36 is probably the optimal time to do so.

Below, we outline a couple of potential Gameweek 36 Wildcard drafts for your perusal, with one designed for a Bench Boost in Gameweek 37.

Enjoy!

DRAFT 1: NO BENCH BOOST REMAINING

GOALKEEPERS + DEFENDERS

David Raya (£6.1m) and Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.2m) have three appealing matches – the easiest trio of fixtures remaining, per our Fixture Ticker – to end the season. All three games are in London, beginning with a trip to relegation-threatened West Ham. The Gunners then host down-and-out Burnley and finally visit Crystal Palace, who may have the distraction of a Europa Conference League final days later, on the last day of 2025/26.

We’ve opted for Jaydee Canvot (£4.5m) as our chosen Palace defender for the Eagles’ Gameweek 36 double-header against Everton and Manchester City. Budget mostly dictates this but the centre-back is very competitive when it comes to defensive contribution points (DefCon). The ever-attack-minded Nico O’Reilly (£5.2m) is our representative from City’s backline.

Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.6m) completes the four-man starting defence, and should bounce back at home to bottom side Wolves after last weekend’s disappointment at Newcastle. Fellow regular DefCon earner Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) of Fulham then faces the Old Gold, the division’s lowest scorers, next week.

MIDFIELDERS + FORWARDS

Into midfield, Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes (£10.4m) picks himself as he continues his hunt for the all-time Premier League assists record. He now has 21 assists in FPL, after his latest last weekend, but 19 in the official stats books put him one shy of equalling said record.

So too, arguably, does Rayan Cherki (£6.6m). The Frenchman trails only Bruno for chances created over his last four matches (14) and also ranks top for shots (17) in that time alongside his City teammate Erling Haaland (£14.6m). The Norwegian, the runaway Gameweek 36 captain poll leader, is another sure-fire pick for his home double against Brentford and Palace.

Bukayo Saka (£9.8m) delivered a double-digit FPL points haul in just a single half of football last time out, and the fixtures are certainly there for him to build on that with a strong end to the season. A goal in midweek only strengthens his appeal, despite the obvious concern over minutes.

Meanwhile, Fulham talisman Harry Wilson (£5.9m) could lead the Cottagers to a top-half finish and potentially European football of some kind. The Welshman has gone four games without a return, but he delivered two goals and two assists in five matches just before that and boasts 10 goals and eight assists overall this term.

Rounding out the starting XI of this first draft is Danny Welbeck (£6.3m), who has 13 Premier League goals to his name for Brighton this season and scored against two of his three remaining opponents in the reverse fixtures. The veteran striker blanked against Wolves, but it’s hard to see Rob Edwards’ relegated side putting up much of a fight against the Seagulls, who are still vying for a spot in Europe.

On the bench, Igor Thiago (£7.4m) sits three behind Haaland in the Golden Boot race with a game less to play. Owners can wheel him back out for Palace at home in Gameweek 37. The Brazilian, like Welbeck, Haaland and Fernandes, takes penalties, which is always a plus in FPL.

Completing the squad are the cheap but cheerful pair of Leeds goalie Karl Darlow (£4.0m) and Liverpool youngster Rio Ngumoha (£4.2m), who we shouldn’t have to use in the run-in.

DRAFT 2: GAMEWEEK 37 BENCH BOOST

If Gameweek 37 Bench Boosters desire a stronger bench, then we’ll have to free up some cash to upgrade Darlow/Ngumoha.

So, in this draft, we’ve made the uneasy choice of swapping Saka for Eberechi Eze (£7.3m). Declan Rice (£7.2m) is another alternative with fewer concerns over minutes.

Doing so, perhaps if you’re worried about Saka’s gametime as he continues to build up match fitness, allows for a bench of Michael Keane (£4.5m), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.2m) and Bernd Leno (£4.9m) instead of Andersen, Ngumoha and Darlow.

DRAFT 2 IN A GAMEWEEK 37 BENCH BOOST

While you may not play any of that new latter trio immediately in Gameweek 36, they do arguably create a better-looking Gameweek 37 Bench Boost.

For instance, Fulham ‘keeper Leno has returned at least a save point and/or clean sheet in each of his last seven appearances. He would come up against Wolves instead of Darlow facing Brighton.

Meanwhile, Everton No10 Dewsbury-Hall had registered three attacking runs in as many games prior to a blank against City last time out. That was a game in which defensive teammate Keane notched DefCon points for the third time in his past four starts. The Toffees host Sunderland in Gameweek 37.

As with the first draft, the Bench Boost could be further improved by swapping out Canvot after Double Gameweek 36 is over. Fulham centre-back Andersen could return at that point, if desired.

ANY ALTERNATIVES?

Lacroix, Mateta, Lerma: Crystal Palace injury latest for FPL Gameweek 27

Maxence Lacroix (£5.2m) or Daniel Munoz (£5.9m) present alternatives to Canvot, for those of you sitting on spare cash and – especially in the case of Munoz – not put off by the threat of Conference League-focused rotation. They each carry a bit more goal threat than their cheaper teammate, though it could be argued that neither man is really worth the extra outlay on a Wildcard at this stage if the main focus with Palace players is just Double Gameweek 36.

Or, if you’re swerving Palace entirely, Bournemouth’s DefCon-munching teammates Marcos Senesi (£5.2m) and James Hill (£4.2m) are fine alternatives and represent a Cherries group that is unbeaten in 15 matches. If you have no Bench Boost remaining, you don’t have to worry about the Gameweek 37 clash with Man City.

At Brighton, Jack Hinshelwood (£5.1m) has scored in successive games and continues to pose a great threat from open play since switching to a No 10 role. He has the best rate of expected goal involvement (xGI, 4.42) in the Seagulls’ squad over the last six matches, though Welbeck does, of course, hold the advantage of spot-kick duties.

For anyone backing Man Utd to keep the pedal to the metal against Sunderland (A), Forest (H) and Brighton (A) despite having already secured Champions League football, the relatively budget-friendly Casemiro (£5.8m) has quietly become FPL’s fifth-highest scoring midfielder at this point in the campaign. The Brazilian has smashed the DefCon threshold in three successive games, and has scored four goals (of his nine total in the Premier League this term) in his last seven matches.

Everton’s James Garner (£5.2m), meanwhile, offers both DefCon and assist potential, with seven of the latter to his name. Across Merseyside, Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.0m) has just one blank in his last eight.

If you’re looking for some frontline alternatives to Welbeck or indeed Thiago, Richarlison (£6.3m) has just registered attacking returns in successive games and should continue leading the line for a Tottenham side who might finally have remembered how to play good football. They could have something to play for right to the end of Gameweek 38, and between home games against Leeds and Everton, they face a Chelsea side in shocking form.

Another forward who will have to keep battling until the final whistle of the season is West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen (£7.8m), who is on a brilliant run when it comes to assists, with nine in his last 10 league matches. He has two decent fixtures against Newcastle and Leeds once the imminent Arsenal game is out of the way.

In terms of title-chasing City, Antoine Semenyo’s (£8.1m) popularity is waning for the run-in after a series of blanks and successive early withdrawals. So, Gameweek 35 star Jeremy Doku (£6.4m) is arguably a more fitting differential rival to Cherki’s place in these drafts at present.

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FPL Scoop London-based freelance journalist and editor, frequently with The i Paper, The Standard, Fantasy Football Scout, and BBC Sport. Follow them on Twitter

41 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Buck The Trent
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Verb Darlow
    NOR Senesi Hill Bijol Studjik
    Bruno Palmer Semenyo Tavernier Hinselwood
    Haaland JP Welbeck

    2FT but happy to do 3 moves for -4. Best option for upside ?

    A Palmer, Studjik, Semenyo to Saka, Lacroix, Cherki

    B Palmer, Studjik, Tav to Saka, Lacroix, Sarr

    C Palmer, Studjik, Bijol to Saka, Lacroix, Munoz

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    1. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      A

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    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      I think A. Would maybe just do the midfield options or even consider Van Hecke over Lacroix

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    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A

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    4. SlowHorse
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      A. But I wouldn't take a hit for Lacroix. Palace might have a DGW but their fixtures aren't good and they have nothing to play for in the league

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    5. Radulfo28773
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Stick with Semenyo

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  2. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    2FT Going with the obvious moves this week of:
    Struijk > Lacroix
    Semenyo>Cherki

    But tempted by
    Pedro > Thiago for the run in for a hit.

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    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      I'm not 100% on the value of using 1 of your last 5 free transfers to do a sideways shuffle with City. It's on my radar, but just saying I am not convinced.

      Also tempted to swerve Palace altogether and get Van Hecke for Wolves....

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      1. ViperStripes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Already got Van Hecke

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  3. EWH2020
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Help me choose here

    ML leader is 16 points ahead. He will BB with triple Palace def and Cherki. He will captain Haaland.

    I have no Palace. Team looks good though and have Brighton triple up v Wolves. I have Semenyo. I have triple captain that I'll use.

    A) TC Haaland to keep it tight
    B) Gamble on TC NOR

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    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      I think A - 16 points isn't gamble territory

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    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      A

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    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A and hope Palace concede

      Is NOR going to be back in defense again, like at Everton?

      Mind, he still had a few chances

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  4. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Totally non-plussed with the idea of Palace. A decent Everton side three days after their European game, then City - stinks of rotation. Away at Brentford and then Arsenal on the final day (3 days before a possible final) again doesn't scream worthwhile for using some of the very limited number of free transfers left this season.

    Ignoring Palace, best moves with 2FT?

    a. Palmer & Strujik to Saka & Van Hecke
    b. Palmer & Semenyo to Saka & Cherki
    c. Joao Pedro & Semenyo to Gyokeres & Cherki

    (and yes, I realise the irony of highlighting the scarcity of remaining free transfers and then suggesting a sideways shuffle of City players)

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    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      B

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    2. Cheeky Reijnders
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      d. Palmer & Pedro to Saka & Gyok?

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    3. NotsoSpursy
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I’m either doing b but Doku
      Or d

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    4. SlowHorse
      • 1 Year
      34 mins ago

      Probably B.

      Agree with you on Palace defence, I don't see the appeal.

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    5. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      A or C for me

      I'm avoiding Palace

      I'd be taking a hit for Munoz but that could give me Tav to Doku

      But I would be taking out NOR so that's silly

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  5. The Mighty Hippo
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Assuming Gibbs-White won't play at the weekend following his gash on the head, who's the best replacement for him (up to 7.7M) to play alongside Bruno, Cherki, KDH and Gross? All City and Palace slots are already taken.

    a) Gapko
    b) Rogers
    c) Eze
    d) Rice
    e) Wilson
    f) someone else?

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      MGW likely plays tomorrow

      See if he finishes okay

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  6. jonnybhoy
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Hi guys, thoughts here? 2FT 4.2m ITB. Dont really fancy Palace assets much

    Verbruggen
    Van Hecke O'Reilly Senesi
    Semenyo Palmer Bruno F Gross
    DCL Haaland J Pedro

    Darlow Hill Tavernier Struijk

    A) Hill and Palmer to Gabriel and Saka
    B) Struijk and J Pedro to Gabriel and Gyokores
    C) Hill, Palmer and J Pedro to Gabriel, Saka + Gyokores -4pts

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    1. Sandy Ravage
      • 10 Years
      1 hour ago

      C. Saka & Gyokeres should start the next 2 matches and be rested early, if current patterns are to be assumed.

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  7. v3n0m
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Sell DCL or JP for Gyokeres?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      DCL

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  8. Bigbars
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Nice of the article to cover those with WC, FH, TC and no BB. Maybe its to come later.

    I'm chasing ML leader. 60 point gap.. I have TC and he does not, He will likely captain Haaland, do I match him yet TC or go differential ? Can he be caught in 3 weeks?

    I'm praying Liverpool do over chelsea as he has 3 of their players. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated, was thinking GW36 TC, GW37 WC, GW38 FH.

    He has ; Darlow, O'Reilly, Senesi, Struijk, Tavernier, Semenyo, Palmer, Enzo, Welbeck, Haaland, João Pedro; Bench Verbruggen, Hill, Ampadu, Van Hecke, No chips but 8.5m ITB

    I have ; Raya, Mavropanos, Mukiele, Hill, O'Reilly, Anderson, B.Fernandes, Rice, Haaland, Bowen, Thiago; Bench Kelleher, Cherki, Mbeumo, Bogle, TC, FH WC left 2FT and 1.4m ITB

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      That's the right chip usage

      But the only way to catch 60 points is to TC someone else who hauls for Man City or Palace and hope Haaland blanks

      Fwiw I think Haaland may score one in each game

      Both at home which helps him

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      1. Bigbars
        • 15 Years
        3 mins ago

        Ta very much for your input. Appreciated.
        Was tempted to TC on NOR, but just mindful that if I get too cute.. it may blow up in my face, as our squads are so dissimilar, it may not be the best GW. Bit worried, that pep may rotate on the 2nd game, based on what happens in the first so NOR, Cherki, Doku or Semenyo could easily be rested for the 2nd game. Hoping that Haaland who is more likely to score at home can go nuts on a TC and nor or cherki chip in. Not confident with palace, depends what happens tomorrow, but if any id go for a mid. he seems to be rotating the front line. Then hoping to go for a few punts with both the FH and WC. for the last 2 GW's. and pray to all the gods of course !

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        1. Bigbars
          • 15 Years
          2 mins ago

          sorry FPL gods in particular.. All hail FPL !

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  9. Plyng
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Devenny Or Mainoo for Miley.
    On bench boost 1 free transfer.

    Alternative is Semenyo to Cherki as the 1 transfer and hold off on bench boost

    Help

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    1. SlowHorse
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      I'd go Mainoo over Devenny

      What does the rest of your bench look like?

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      1. Plyng
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Dubruvka, Hill, Thiago

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  10. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Anyone else tripling up on Arsenal defense? I did the very boring move of Timber to Saliba and now I've got Raya, Gabriel and Saliba.

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    1. Bigbars
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I missed that boat earlier in the season, but I'm just not confident with them against west ham for the CS i mean.. West Ham are scrapping for their lives and fancy them to score at least a consolation goal.

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    2. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      nah, they are due to concede a goal

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  11. Sandy Ravage
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Best 3rd Arsenal pick:
    A - White
    B - Calafiori
    C - Saliba (-4)

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    1. Pompel
      • 12 Years
      just now

      None of those. C could be worthwile without the hit

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  12. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour ago

    Thinking about a DGW36 quadruple transfer hail mary this week. With Haaland(TC) for good measure!
    I have 0.2m leeway for these moves...

    Palmer>Saka
    Semenyo>Cherki
    Hill>Lacroix
    Dubravka>Henderson

    DUBRAVKA
    Gabriel O'Rielly VanHecke HILL
    Bruno PALMER SEMENYO Hinshelwood
    Haaland(TC) Welbeck

    Darlow Pedro Tavernier Justin

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    1. Plyng
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      39 mins ago

      If no hit it’s a good move. I wouldn’t do double palace backline for a hit

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      1. shirtless
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        No hit but cleans me out of FT's for the run-in. Or I go Palmer>Rice/Exe and keep Semenyo...?

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  13. FantasyFooty01
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Raya
    Mukiele Gabriel Virgil Andersen
    Szoboszlai Saka B. Fernandes Wilson
    Wakins Pedro
    Verbruggen Flemming Andersen Rodon
    £2.8 ITB 1 FT

    Suggestions? Thinking of BB this week.

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