FPL Gameweek 36: Best clean sheet odds

Using Rate My Team (RMT) projections to assess probability, this article highlights the teams with the strongest chances of shutting out their opponents and the defences worth targeting in Gameweek 36.

GAMEWEEK 36 CLEAN SHEET PROJECTIONS

Note: Percentages are from our Rate My Team (RMT) points projections

SUMMARY

Topping the clean sheet projections heading into Gameweek 36 is Manchester City with a huge 67%. That figure of course takes into account their Double Gameweek. Pep Guardiola’s side face both Brentford and Crystal Palace at home, which gives them two very strong opportunities to add to their clean sheet tally.

Brighton and Hove Albion are the only other side to surpass the 40% mark this week. The Seagulls have looked much more solid defensively in recent matches, keeping three clean sheets across their previous six league outings. A home clash against already relegated Wolverhampton Wanderers also gives them a fantastic chance to continue that trend.

Completing the top three are Arsenal, who are no strangers to sitting near the summit of the projections. Whilst West Ham United have struggled for consistency this season, they should still head into the game highly motivated as they continue their fight to avoid relegation. Regardless, Arsenal’s defensive form throughout the campaign has been exceptional, making them difficult to overlook once again.

Aston Villa come in with a 36% chance of keeping a clean sheet this week. Although Unai Emery’s side have looked slightly shaky at times defensively in the league, they have still managed two clean sheets in their previous three Europa League knockout matches. Confidence should also be sky high after securing a place in the final, and a meeting with second-from-bottom Burnley could provide another strong opportunity for defensive returns.

Interestingly, Crystal Palace fall just short of the top four projections despite playing twice in Gameweek 36. Normally, a Double Gameweek would significantly boost a side’s clean sheet odds, but that hasn’t happened to the same extent here. A large part of that is likely due to one of their fixtures coming against Manchester City, which is understandably limiting expectations defensively.