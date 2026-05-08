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What Glasner said about Palace’s Gameweek 36 clash vs Everton

8 May 2026 23 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Crystal Palace made it through to the UEFA Conference League final on Thursday after a 5-2 aggregate win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

But unless you’re an Eagles fan, or someone toasting wider English success in Europe, the result was immaterial.

Most Fantasy managers instead would have been wondering what Thursday’s match at Selhurst Park means for Gameweek 36.

Palace are one of two clubs playing twice in the upcoming Gameweek, with Manchester City also ‘doubling’.

Concerns about rotation have dented the Eagles’ appeal as we approach their Double Gameweek 36, with Oliver Glasner resting key players in three of the last four Premier League matches.

What chance of more tinkering from the Palace head coach on Sunday, then?

GLASNER ON SUNDAY’S CLASH WITH EVERTON

Glasner didn’t quite touch on the prospect of more rotation in his post-match interviews, only revealing that he had given the players a day off – and a night out in London on Thursday.

“Yes, I’ve just given them [the day] off tomorrow. One day.

“We had a good experience after the FA Cup win, and we had a bad experience after winning against Shakhtar in the first leg. We trained the next day [after Shakhtar], and I think the players were really not in good shape at Bournemouth. So, maybe this helps when they are out somewhere in London! But they deserve it. They really deserve it.

“It doesn’t mean that… we said to the players, “We don’t wave the white flag against Everton”. But I think it’s important [to give them a day off]. [With] all these emotions, they can’t sleep. It’s not possible to sleep after such a night. And so they should enjoy themselves and should sleep and should rest and then on Saturday, we will meet and prepare for Everton. Of course, it’s now getting everything planned in the right way. So, that means we [the management team] don’t have [the day] off. We will plan tomorrow.” – Oliver Glasner to TNT Sports

The Palace boss did, encouragingly, say that fatigue wasn’t an issue against Shakhtar.

“I think what we always show is 100% commitment, 100% effort. We don’t always play on our top level, but it was our 55th game today, and I think nobody looked fatigued.” – Oliver Glasner to TNT Sports

WILL WE HEAR FROM GLASNER AGAIN BEFORE THE GAMEWEEK 36 DEADLINE?

We should indeed get more quotes from Glasner on Friday, potentially in the form of an embargoed section from Thursday’s post-match presser.

The Eagles head coach will likely talk more about the Everton game then, having not touched upon Sunday’s match in the publicly available section of last night’s press conference.

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23 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Not feeling Henderson despite the double. Has City, Brentford and Arsenal along with Everton in the remaining games. Can't see many points in there.
    Any other option under 5.7m for a Sanchez replacement? Or upgrade elsewhere and just play Darlow?

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    1. RichRover
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Is it worth Henderson for the double and then just roll with Darlow? I'm probably doing this.

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  2. Supersonic_
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Verb
    NoR Munoz Gab Van Hecke
    Cherki Bruno Sarr
    Haaland Pedro DCL

    Darlow Palmer Tav Hill

    Would you do Palmer to Saka -4?
    Hold
    Do Palmer to Saka next week for free
    Go all in on Arsenal Attack next week and do Palmer and Pedro to Saka and Gykores for -4 next week?

    Rival is 38 points behind but has bench boost and more palace players in the double. He also has Raya and Saliba.

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    1. Under my Cucurella
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      In your position I would probably not take the hit and just get Saka for free next week

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    2. NotsoSpursy
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Saka to replace DCL in line up?
      I would

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  3. EL tridente
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    No love for Munoz and Sarr? Will probably play 1.5 game

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    1. Supersonic_
      • 4 Years
      52 mins ago

      Hope so. I went Munoz and Sarr. Rival went triple defence

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    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      just now

      1 game is City

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  4. cescpistols1
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Which are the better moves for GW36? 2FT, 0.0 ITB. Exact funds for both.

    A. Virgil + Gordon + MGW -> Kadioglu + Sarr + Saka (-4)
    B. Virgil + Thiago + MGW -> Canvot/Richards + Saka + Welbeck (-4)

    Raya Dubravka
    Gabriel Virgil O’Reilly Hill Bijol
    Bruno MGW Rogers Gordon Cherki
    Haaland (c) J.Pedro Thiago

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    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      C) MGW and Gordon to Saka and KDH

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      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Or Eze and Gakpo

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  5. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Any of these moves worth a hit for the dgw?

    a. senesi > munoz
    b. tavernier > sarr

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    1. NotsoSpursy
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      No

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    2. Under my Cucurella
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not worth a hit imo

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    3. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Really?

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  6. NotsoSpursy
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    What have I missed here re Doku v Cherki?

    I’ve seen at least 10 peeps go for Cherki not one Doku. Is this a minutes thing? Doku clearly in form no

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    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      There is an article on here regarding this

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    2. NotsoSpursy
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I know but the good stuff is for members
      :-/

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      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Oh , if fancy Doku go for him

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  7. Under my Cucurella
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Best final move

    A: Semenyo > Cherki
    B: Pedro > Gyokeres

    Verb
    O'Reilly Gab Senesi
    Saka Bruno Semenyo Tavernier
    (tc)Haaland Pedro Welbeck

    Darlow Hill Justin Gomez

    1FT 1.6ITB

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    1. NotsoSpursy
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      A now
      B next week

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      1. Under my Cucurella
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Thanks, I think I would do that if I go with A

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    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

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