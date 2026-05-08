Spot the Differential

­­­FPL Gameweek 36 differentials: 3 low-owned City, Arsenal + Spurs picks

8 May 2026 63 comments
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Our Gameweek 36 differentials column puts the spotlight on three low-owned players.

This time, we’ve selected assets at Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

All three of these players have an ownership of 5% or lower.

JEREMY DOKU

FPL notes: Doku to 5

  • FPL ownership: 3.8%
  • Price: £6.4m
  • GW36-38 fixtures: BRE + CRY | bou | AVL

With three goals and one assist over his last four matches, Jeremy Doku (£6.4m) enters Double Gameweek 36 in fine form, making the Manchester City midfielder a prime differential candidate.

Owned by just 3.8% of squads, the winger has amassed 31 points in that time, the most of any teammate:

Although there has certainly been some overperformance (three goals from nine shots and 0.5 xG), Doku’s confidence is clearly sky-high, having gained the trust of his manager, Pep Guardiola.

“He makes a big step up with that, winning games. He is starting to be a winning player. He’s always been incredible but in the final third maybe he misses the last pass, but he arrives there many times.” – Pep Guardiola on Jeremy Doku

In Gameweek 35, Doku racked up 12 penalty box touches at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, more than any other player. He was top for chances created, too (four), with most of City’s attacks funnelled down his flank.

City play twice in Double Gameweek 36, of course, at home to Brentford and Crystal Palace.

The Palace encounter, in particular, looks promising, as Oliver Glasner’s focus is clearly on the UEFA Conference League. The Eagles also suffered a 3-0 defeat in the reverse fixture back in Gameweek 16.

With Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m) and Rayan Cherki (£6.6m) more highly-owned than Doku, the winger presents plenty of upside as an explosive differential for Fantasy managers in need of a late-season push.

BEN WHITE

  • FPL ownership: 0.6%
  • Price: £5.1m
  • GW36-38 fixtures: whu | BUR | cry

In the continued absence of Jurrien Timber (£6.0m), Ben White (£5.1m) is a differential name to consider at the back.

He’s started successive Premier League matches for Arsenal, amassing 12 points.  

He was superb against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, too, with one shot, one chance created and three crosses, as well as four clearances.

Crucially, his connection with Bukayo Saka (£9.9m) appears to be back, which nearly led to a goal midway through the first half.

It’s a partnership which could cause further problems for relegation-threatened West Ham United on Sunday, with left-back El Hadji Malick Diouf (£4.4m) particularly poor at Brentford last week.

This encounter also carries shut-out potential for obvious reasons: Arsenal are the best team in the division for clean sheets, goals conceded and expected goals conceded (xGC).

As for Timber, his last appearance for Arsenal was in Gameweek 30, with Mikel Arteta providing an update on the Dutchman in his Friday press conference.

“No chance for the weekend. I don’t know [if we’ll see them again this season]. There’s still a fair bit to do, so everything has to be so smooth and quick if they want to have a chance of playing minutes.” – Mikel Arteta on Jurrien Timber and Mikel Merino

White has delivered two assists and 15 points across his last two visits to the London Stadium, and could profit again in Gameweek 36.

MATHYS TEL

  • FPL ownership: 0.2%
  • Price: £6.2m
  • GW36-38 fixtures: LEE | che | EVE

With Xavi Simons (£6.4m) injured, Tottenham Hotspur’s creative burden could fall on Mathys Tel (£6.2m) for the final three Gameweeks.

Indeed, the Frenchman supplied an assist when Simons was absent in Gameweek 35.

He nearly added a second, too, when his deep delivery for Randal Kolo Muani (£6.9m) was tipped over the bar by Emiliano Martinez (£5.1m).

Playing in his best position off the left, Tel was lively throughout and delivered seven crosses in total, helped by a share of corners.

Spurs host Leeds United in Gameweek 36, and although Daniel Farke’s men have shown plenty of defensive resilience of late, they could officially be safe if West Ham lose to Arsenal on Sunday.

If that scenario unfolds, it could be a good time to play them.

Leeds have kept just two clean sheets away from home this season, regardless, with two goals conceded in their most recent road trip to Bournemouth.

In that encounter, the home side created four Opta ‘big chances’.

A match against Chelsea, who have struggled to keep clean sheets this year (one in 15 Premier League games), is also on the horizon.

It’s now two wins from two for Tottenham, and given Tel’s positive contribution in Gameweek 35, he could potentially make a big impact over the remaining three matches.

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63 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Ha.
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    3 FT

    Palmer > Saka
    JP > Gyokeres
    Tavernier > King (and bench)

    Y/N?

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    1. Dazzler
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yeah

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    2. Il Capitano
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yup

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  2. Il Capitano
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    1FT 0.4m ITB BB active

    Henderson
    O'Reilly Munoz Lacroix Gabriel
    Cherki Bruno Rogers Eze
    Haaland Welbeck

    Raya - MGW* Van Hecke DCL

    MGW to Hinshelwood for the BB?

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    1. Dazzler
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Yup

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  3. Jullepuu
    • 6 Years
    51 mins ago

    Sell JP or DCL?

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    1. Dazzler
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      18 mins ago

      Prob DCL but I’m not convinced JP is gonna score again…

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      1. Jullepuu
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers

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    2. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
      • 14 Years
      13 mins ago

      Who you buying?

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      1. Jullepuu
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Gyökeres if I go that route

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    3. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Dcl

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      1. Jullepuu
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks

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  4. Dazzler
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    40 mins ago

    1FT
    A) Rodon to Van Hecke
    Or
    B) DCL to Welbeck
    Cheers guys

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  5. it lies in the proles
    • 9 Years
    40 mins ago

    DCL to Mateta for -4 worth it?

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    1. Dazzler
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nah, prob rested for at least one game

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    2. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not for me

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    3. Il Capitano
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Don't think so

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  6. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
    • 14 Years
    39 mins ago

    Anyone punting on munoz?

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    1. Dazzler
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      37 mins ago

      Me

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    2. it lies in the proles
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

      Yea

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    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      If you need help picking a Palace defender -------> https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/05/07/updated-who-is-the-best-crystal-palace-defender-for-double-gameweek-36

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  7. janlu0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    35 mins ago

    Which Man City trio gets more points?
    A) Doku, Cherki and Haaland.
    B) O'Reilly, Cherki and Haaland.

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    1. it lies in the proles
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      OR

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  8. swanseag55
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    33 mins ago

    Would you play Hill or Bowen? Always like the attacker and West Ham need to be up for this but Hill could also do well

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    1. it lies in the proles
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Bowen

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  9. DBry
      31 mins ago

      Best three strikers on a free hit 37?

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    • DBry
        30 mins ago

        Cunha and Gyokeres
        Or
        Saka and Welbeck

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        1. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
          • 14 Years
          7 mins ago

          B

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        2. The 12th Man
          • 12 Years
          5 mins ago

          B

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        3. Udogie-style
          • 2 Years
          just now

          B

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      • Koflok
        • 13 Years
        28 mins ago

        GK is Verbrugen

        Play
        A) Joao Pedro
        B) Van Hecke

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        1. The 12th Man
          • 12 Years
          15 mins ago

          Van Hecke

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        2. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          I'm playing the double up.

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      • The 12th Man
        • 12 Years
        27 mins ago

        1 FT remaining with 2.7m itb

        Verbruggen
        Van Hecke,Gabriel,O'Reilly,Truffert
        Fernandes,Cherki,Saka,Gross
        Haaland,J.Pedro

        Darlow,Tavernier,DCL,Striujk

        Which option please?
        A) Roll
        B) J.Pedro > Gyokeres
        C) Tavernier > KDH and bench J. Pedro or Truffert
        D) Tavernier > Sarr (Leaves enough in the bank next week to to Pedro > Gyok.

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        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          I'm tempted by C myself, but Tavernier's stats are good so think I'll save the FT and play him over J.Pedro

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        2. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          and my plan for next GW is Verbruggen to Raya as third Arsenal and play J.Pedro

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      • Royal5
        • 14 Years
        27 mins ago

        No one else considering Doku? All I see is Cherki

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        1. Udogie-style
          • 2 Years
          22 mins ago

          I like the idea. If I wasn't covering against ML rival who has Cherki I'd probably do it as a differential pick.

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          1. Royal5
            • 14 Years
            just now

            Everyone seem to have about identical teams at this points, so would really like a differential or 2

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        2. XX SMICER XX
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Decent punt. I weirdly like Foden aswell, see him starting one game

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      • Udogie-style
        • 2 Years
        23 mins ago

        Which is the better plan for this week?

        A) Wilson to Hinshelwood + MGW to Saka (play over J. Pedro), 3-5-2.

        B) Wilson to Hinshelwood, play MGW and put Hill first bench (if Hill plays, I double up on BOU defence with Senesi, 4-4-2)

        Cheers.

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        1. suddenorgan
          • 15 Years
          just now

          A

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      • suddenorgan
        • 15 Years
        22 mins ago

        do we think Timber is out for the season? (or at least GW37?) Kinda tempted by White over gyok

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        1. Manani
          • 14 Years
          8 mins ago

          has to get gyok surely unless you already have 3 arsenal player in your team

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        2. XX SMICER XX
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Don’t mind White shout

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      • Wolfman180
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        20 mins ago

        A) Tavernier, Watkins to Saka, Osula this week
        Or
        B) Rogers, Watkins to Saka, J Pedro next week?

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        1. XX SMICER XX
          • 8 Years
          just now

          A

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      • Manani
        • 14 Years
        20 mins ago

        1 FT, would you BB these? or play TC Haaland? (or else TC Saka next week)

        Raya, JP, Enzo, DCL

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      • Udogie-style
        • 2 Years
        18 mins ago

        Okafor injured?! Oh no, back to the drawing board...

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        1. Royal5
          • 14 Years
          2 mins ago

          Very annoying

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      • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        18 mins ago

        Do we think Watkins start this weekend folks???

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        1. XX SMICER XX
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Yes. I see them resting in the Liverpool game

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          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Cheers mate!!

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        2. thetommy14
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Yes starting imo

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          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Thankyou mate

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      • Tcheco
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Does MGW have a chance of playing? Who do I put 1st on bench?

        A. Thiago (mci)
        B. Dewsbury hall (cry)

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        1. XX SMICER XX
          • 8 Years
          just now

          B

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      • FCSB
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        1. Struijk >> Richard’s
        2. Save (no CPL), play Tavernier

        Best option?

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        1. XX SMICER XX
          • 8 Years
          just now

          1

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      • XX SMICER XX
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        What to do with this team? 1FT 2.3M ITB

        Verbruggen
        Van Heckle Gabriel O’Reilly
        Semenyo Bruno Eze Mitoma
        Pedro Haaland (TC) DCL

        Darlow Rayan Hill Justin

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      • Gazwaz80
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Fulham still fighting for a place in Europe aren’t they? Seen comments on here saying they’re on the beach…

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      • bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Bring in Gyokeres for Pedro or Cherki for Semenyo?

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      • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        MGW and Bowen to Saka and Welbeck for free folks???? Would mean Wilson dropped to first sub

        A- Yes
        Or
        B- No

        Cheers everyone!!

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