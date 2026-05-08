Kluivert, Cook, Jimenez: Bournemouth injury latest for FPL Gameweek 36

For the first time in over four months, Justin Kluivert (knee) is set to return to the Bournemouth matchday squad.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Double Gameweek 36

Out of action since undergoing surgery in January, he has been back in training over the last fortnight.

“Justin has been training with the team normally this week. I expect him to be in the squad tomorrow, yes.” – Andoni Iroala on Justin Kluivert

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Andoni Iraola thinks the Fulham match may come too soon for Lewis Cook (hamstring/calf). Although he is back in training too, and should return in the final two Gameweeks.

“Lew also has been training, not fully, and probably is a little bit behind Justin in the rehab process but is getting there. Probably not for tomorrow but he’s training today normally and we will see. I hope Justin definitely and Lew also can be available for the last two games.” – Andoni Iraola on Lewis Cook

Iraola otherwise reported the usual knocks and niggles.

“No [other injury concerns]. We have, like all the teams in this moment of the season, some niggles, some things, but I hope everyone is available for tomorrow.” – Andoni Iraola

After Iraola’s presser, the Cherries confirmed that Álex Jiménez will not feature against Fulham.

The club are investigating further after posts emerged on social media concerning the right-back.