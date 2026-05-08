Rodri, Ruben, Gvardiol: Man City injury latest for FPL Gameweek 36

Rodri (groin) is still a doubt heading into Manchester City’s Double Gameweek 36, according to Pep Guardiola. The Spanish midfielder was not seen in training on Thursday.

“We’ll see. We’ll see this afternoon. “Still, he doesn’t feel completely comfortable. When he will be ready and fit to come back, we’ll see this afternoon, hopefully, and tomorrow, he will come back.” – Pep Guardiola on Rodri

READ MORE: Press conferences for Double Gameweek 36

However, Ruben Dias (hamstring) and Josko Gvardiol (leg) were sighted on the training ground, and it sounds like they’ll be involved in the run-in.

“Yeah, he’s good. He’s training, he feels good. It has been many months. Last season, he was an important player for us, with many injuries [elsewhere]. Played all the games. At the end, the body says, “One more minute, enough is enough”. Happy he’s back, hopefully he can help us in the last part of the season and make a good World Cup with Croatia. Next season, we can have him again at his best, because he’s an important player. Central defender, full-back. He can play different roles. So fast, so quick. “Really good to have him back, like Ruben as well.” – Pep Guardiola on Josko Gvardiol

Man of the moment, Jeremy Doku, attracted more (prompted) praise from his boss.