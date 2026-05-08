Sanchez, James, Neto: Chelsea injury latest for FPL Gameweek 36

Robert Sanchez will miss Gameweek 36 after suffering a head injury in Chelsea’s Monday defeat to Nottingham Forest.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Double Gameweek 36

Speaking at Thursday’s press conference, Calum McFarlane confirmed that Jesse Derry‘s campaign is over after he suffered a head injury of his own in the same game.

Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho, absent from that 1-3 reverse, are still “carrying knocks”. They’re unlikely to feature.

“I spoke to Jesse’s dad the night it happened. I spoke to the family yesterday, as well. It’s positive, it’s really positive. I don’t have the knowledge or the insights to go into massive details but all the early signs are really positive. “As long as he’s healthy, and that’s the way it’s looking now, that’s all that really matters. “He’s not going to be available for us from now till the end of the season.” – Calum McFarlane on Jesse Derry

“Neto and Garnacho are carrying knocks, so it’s looking unlikely that they are going to be available. “Rob [Sanchez] is also not going to be available after the injury that he sustained in the Nottingham Forest game.” – Calum McFarlane

Meanwhile, Levi Colwill and Reece James, who returned to the bench in Gameweek 35, have trained all week. They could even start against Liverpool.

“We’ve got a few lads returning. Levi has trained another full week again. Reece, as well. So, yeah, looking promising. “We’ve still got another session, they both trained fully today. We’re hopeful [they might be ready to start].” – Calum McFarlane

McFarlane has problems in the wide areas with five players out, and he hinted at a tactical tweak to circumvent the shortage of wingers.