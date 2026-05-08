Timber + Merino: Arsenal injury latest for FPL Gameweek 36

The Gunners have no fresh concerns from the midweek win over Atletico Madrid.
“No [new injuries]. Everybody finished the game well. Nothing to add, I think.” – Mikel Arteta
Jurrien Timber (ankle) and Mikel Merino (foot) won’t return, however – and there are no guarantees they’ll feature again this season.
“No chance for the weekend.
“I don’t know [if we’ll see them again this season]. There’s still a fair bit to do, so everything has to be so smooth and quick if they want to have a chance of playing minutes.” – Mikel Arteta on Jurrien Timber and Mikel Merino