Who is the best captain – and armband alternative – for FPL Gameweek 36?

Each of our top three picks for the armband returned in Gameweek 35, with Erling Haaland (£14.7m) and Bruno Fernandes (£10.4m) rewarding the millions of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who backed them with the armband last weekend.

In Double Gameweek 36, Manchester City and Crystal Palace will play twice. Hence, Haaland is likely to be captained by the vast majority of Fantasy managers. With this in mind, the predominant focus of this week’s article will be on which of his Man City teammates provides the best alternative.

In ‘Captain Sensible’, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll, analyse myriad player and team statistics, consult the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections, and settle on a top three for the armband, ahead of Saturday’s 11am BST deadline.

READ MORE: Check out the FFScout Captaincy Matrix

Captaincy Poll

Unsurprisingly, Haaland enjoys a huge advantage in the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll. The Premier League’s leading goalscorer and top-scoring Fantasy asset has picked up just shy of 70% of votes cast by site users ahead of home matches against Brentford and Crystal Palace.

Way back in second place, Rayan Cherki (£6.6m) boasts nearly 11% of the vote. The in-form Frenchman has played back-to-back 90 minutes and notched 28 points in his last four matches.

Nico O’Reilly (£5.2m) isn’t far behind Cherki. As it stands, just over 10% of respondents are backing the English defender with their captaincy armband. No other player can breach the 5% mark, while Crystal Palace or single Gameweek options barely register.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks