Captain Sensible

Who is the best captain – and armband alternative – for FPL Gameweek 36?

8 May 2026 165 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
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Each of our top three picks for the armband returned in Gameweek 35, with Erling Haaland (£14.7m) and Bruno Fernandes (£10.4m) rewarding the millions of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who backed them with the armband last weekend.

In Double Gameweek 36, Manchester City and Crystal Palace will play twice. Hence, Haaland is likely to be captained by the vast majority of Fantasy managers. With this in mind, the predominant focus of this week’s article will be on which of his Man City teammates provides the best alternative.

In ‘Captain Sensible’, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll, analyse myriad player and team statistics, consult the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections, and settle on a top three for the armband, ahead of Saturday’s 11am BST deadline.

Captaincy Poll

Best captain 36

Unsurprisingly, Haaland enjoys a huge advantage in the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll. The Premier League’s leading goalscorer and top-scoring Fantasy asset has picked up just shy of 70% of votes cast by site users ahead of home matches against Brentford and Crystal Palace.

Way back in second place, Rayan Cherki (£6.6m) boasts nearly 11% of the vote. The in-form Frenchman has played back-to-back 90 minutes and notched 28 points in his last four matches.

Nico O’Reilly (£5.2m) isn’t far behind Cherki. As it stands, just over 10% of respondents are backing the English defender with their captaincy armband. No other player can breach the 5% mark, while Crystal Palace or single Gameweek options barely register.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks

price change predictions

FFScout Tom <p>Partnerships &amp; Community Manager. Previously Multimedia Manager and Deputy Social Media Manager.</p>

165 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Atlan Arjan
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    It's Semenyo to Cherki instead of Palace defenders right?

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    1. Bobby_Baggio
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Yea

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  2. Bobby_Baggio
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Which GK to have for rest of the season? Can't be Raya

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    1. Hutchiniho
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Verbs

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    2. Atlan Arjan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Vebruggen

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  3. OptimusBlack
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Thiago > Welbeck
    Yaaay
    Nope

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    1. Bobby_Baggio
      • 15 Years
      49 mins ago

      For free yes for -4 no

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      1. OptimusBlack
        • 13 Years
        45 mins ago

        Yes it's for free

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  4. Raging wildcard
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Playing BB but have MGW and Okafor. Thinking of transferring out for 2 mids. Best 2 with a total cost of £8.9m? Already have Bruno, Gross and Cherki. Thanks!

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    1. Hutchiniho
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      It much you can get for 8.9???
      Dowman and Mainoo

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      1. Raging wildcard
        • 6 Years
        1 hour ago

        Ah man! Typo! 14m*

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  5. Hutchiniho
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Semenyo and Richarlison
    Or
    Doku and JPedro?

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    1. JohnnyB10
      • 1 Year
      44 mins ago

      2

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    2. OptimusBlack
      • 13 Years
      44 mins ago

      D&J

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  6. Big Col
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Have decided to take a -4, but which move is better?

    A) Semenyo to Cheki
    B) DCL to Gyokeres

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    1. _Ninja_
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      B

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    2. OptimusBlack
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      B

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    3. Atlan Arjan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Maybe A this week & B next week.

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  7. _Ninja_
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Anything worth a hit here? 1.2m

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel O'Reilly VanHecke
    Bruno Saka Semenyo MGW
    Haaland Pedro Welbeck

    Darlow Hill Tavernier Strujik

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    1. OptimusBlack
      • 13 Years
      42 mins ago

      No you're good
      But who is ur © ?

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      1. _Ninja_
        • 15 Years
        16 mins ago

        Only 11pts behind in my ML so going Haaland and try to make it up elsewhere.

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  8. OptimusBlack
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Henderson
    Múnoz lacroix O'Reilly Gabriel
    Saka Bruno Cherki Hinshelwood
    Haaland Welbeck
    BB for (Darlow Justin Rogers DCL)
    GTG ?

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    1. OptimusBlack
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      Any help before sleeping
      Zzz

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    2. Atlan Arjan
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nice 11. Only the Leeds double subs might go big or low. Spurs might score & even win.

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      1. OptimusBlack
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Cheers Dude

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  9. Il Capitano
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    BB

    Henderson
    Munoz Lacroix O'Reilly Gabriel
    Cherki Rogers Bruno Hinshelwood
    Haaland Welbeck

    Raya - Eze Van Hecke DCL

    Eze to Saka worth a hit or just leave it as is?

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    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Tough choice.

      Eze not predicted to start, but I don't think Saka will play 90.

      I think i would just risk it and hope tvat he starts.

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      1. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        13 mins ago

        *that

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      2. Il Capitano
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers, will probably leave it this week then and hope for the best

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  10. Klip Klopp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    59 mins ago

    Are there any more double game weeks after this one?

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    1. Hutchiniho
      • 7 Years
      just now

      No

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  11. SalahFingers
    • 8 Years
    45 mins ago

    Play Bowen (ARS) or Thiago (mci)?

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  12. TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    42 mins ago

    Has vicario been ruled out?

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    1. _Ninja_
      • 15 Years
      14 mins ago

      yes he's out

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      1. TheSteel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Ty

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  13. Bobbyg1
    • 14 Years
    39 mins ago

    Palmer, Semenyo and DCL to

    Cherki, Saka and Gyok -4

    Yes or no please guys?

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    1. Raging wildcard
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Depends if you're chasing. Palmer to saka is a no brainer but the others are luxury really

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      1. Bobbyg1
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thanks. Chasing a 15 point lead in my mini league

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    2. SalahFingers
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'd say yes.

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      1. Bobbyg1
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thanks

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  14. SalahFingers
    • 8 Years
    36 mins ago

    Raya (Darlow)
    Gabriel, Lacroix, O'Reilly, Van Hecke (Struiijk)
    Bruno F, Cherki, Rogers, MGW, Eze
    Haaland(c) (Thiago, Bowen)

    Is bench correct?

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    1. Bobbyg1
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Would say so yeah

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      1. SalahFingers
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Cheers

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  15. Raging wildcard
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    5th midfielder for BB this week
    Bruno G, Ndiaye or Harry Wilson?

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    1. SalahFingers
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      Wilson. One of the most consistent points score all season.

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    2. Avery
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Bruno G for me

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  16. Scratch
    • 16 Years
    33 mins ago

    70 points behind ML leader... guess I have to TC either O'Reilly or Cherki, leaning towards the former

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    1. Edge
      • 16 Years
      19 mins ago

      Cherki probably safer but O'Reilly has the higher ceiling I think, I'd probably go for that with the big gap.

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    2. Avery
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I’d go in on O’Reilly

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  17. Orion
    • 15 Years
    27 mins ago

    J. Pedro to Gyokeres for a hit? Or just play Pedro?

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    1. Edge
      • 16 Years
      19 mins ago

      I'd play just Pedro

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      1. Orion
        • 15 Years
        4 mins ago

        Cheers mate

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    2. Avery
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Just Pedro, yeah

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  18. Edge
    • 16 Years
    23 mins ago

    Start A) DCL, B) Pedro, D) VVD?

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    1. Avery
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B

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  19. Avery
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Pick 1 to play
    A. Enzo v LIV
    B. Gordon v NFO
    C. Hill v FUL
    D. Thiaw v NFO

    Thanks guys!

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    1. Digital-Real
      • 9 Years
      just now

      At a push A, his underlying numbers are good currently, looked sharp vs NFO

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  20. Digital-Real
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Current Team:

    Verbrugen
    Nor | Hecke | Senesi
    Semenyo | Bruno | GroB | Palmer
    Pedro | DCL | Halaand

    Darlow| Trav | Hill | Strucik

    2FT
    £3m ITB

    Which move is optimal here:
    a) Palmer to Saka + Strucik to Gab
    b) Strucik to Gab + Semenyo to Cherki
    c) Semenyo to Cherki + Pedro to Gyokeres
    d) Palmer to Saka + Pedro to Gyokeres

    Bit indecisive on my moves this week. What moves from the above would you be doing?

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