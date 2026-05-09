FPL General’s Gameweek 36 team reveal + Triple Captain

With Gameweek 36 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, our pundits are finalising their teams before Saturday’s deadline.

FPL General, who has three top 500 finishes to his name, has been without Erling Haaland (£14.7m) all season. Here, he outlines his plans for the week ahead.

Gameweek 35 Review

A Gameweek rank of 8.9 million is not what you want to see with just three rounds of action to go, a red arrow from 450k to 550k. My free transfer was used to bring in captain Rayan Cherki (£6.6m) for an injured Xavi Simons (£6.4m).

But never again will I trust Chelsea assets! They’ve been the bane of my existence this season. Committing to a year without Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah (£14.0m), I needed Cole Palmer (£10.3m) to be consistent and reliable. Guess where he ranks among midfielders for total 2025/26 points? 45th.

Yes, you read that correctly. 45th. The likes of Moises Caicedo (£5.7m), Joao Palhinha (£5.5m) and Ethan Ampadu (£4.9m) have outscored him. What a disastrous pick.

Anyway, remember when Bryan Mbeumo (£8.3m) often scored goals? Those were good times. Roll on next season.

Double Gameweek 36 Team