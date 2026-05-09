Man City v Brentford team news: Semenyo starts, Dias a sub

Manchester City will attempt to reduce Arsenal’s lead to two points in today’s evening kick-off.

Brentford are the visitors to the Etihad, where the action gets underway at 5.30pm BST.

TEAM NEWS

It’s two changes apiece in Eastlands, but mercifully, there aren’t any seismic shocks for Fantasy managers.

There’s one surprise no-show in defence as the low-owned Abdokodir Khusanov misses out. Pep Guardiola says the centre-half has a “knock”.

Nathan Ake comes in for Khusanov, while early-season bandwagon Tijjani Reijnders replaces Nico Gonzalez in the other alternation.

Rodri again misses out with a groin injury, while Josko Gvardiol is not yet fit enough for competitive action despite a return to training this week.

Ruben Dias, another recent absentee, does however make a return from a hamstring issue. He’s among the substitutes.

Despite a dip in form, Antoine Semenyo keeps his place on the right flank.

Keith Andrews’ two changes see the defensive duo of Kristoffer Ajer and Aaron Hickey receive recalls.

Dango Ouattara and Sepp van den Berg drop to the bench, so Keane Lewis-Potter will presumably play further up the left flank.

LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Guehi, Ake, O’Reilly, Silva, Reijnders, Semenyo, Cherki, Doku, Haaland.

Subs: Trafford, Dias, Stones, Aït-Nouri, Kovačić, González, Foden, Marmoush, Savinho

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Hickey, Ajer, Collins, Jensen, Yarmoliuk, Schade, Damsgaard, Lewis-Potter, Thiago.

Subs: Valdimarsson, van den Berg, Pinnock, Henderson, Da Silva, Janelt, Nelson, Ouattara, Furo.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: