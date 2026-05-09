Dugout Discussion

Man City v Brentford team news: Semenyo starts, Dias a sub

9 May 2026 88 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Manchester City will attempt to reduce Arsenal’s lead to two points in today’s evening kick-off.

Brentford are the visitors to the Etihad, where the action gets underway at 5.30pm BST.

TEAM NEWS

It’s two changes apiece in Eastlands, but mercifully, there aren’t any seismic shocks for Fantasy managers.

There’s one surprise no-show in defence as the low-owned Abdokodir Khusanov misses out. Pep Guardiola says the centre-half has a “knock”.

Nathan Ake comes in for Khusanov, while early-season bandwagon Tijjani Reijnders replaces Nico Gonzalez in the other alternation.

Rodri again misses out with a groin injury, while Josko Gvardiol is not yet fit enough for competitive action despite a return to training this week.

Ruben Dias, another recent absentee, does however make a return from a hamstring issue. He’s among the substitutes.

Despite a dip in form, Antoine Semenyo keeps his place on the right flank.

Keith Andrews’ two changes see the defensive duo of Kristoffer Ajer and Aaron Hickey receive recalls.

Dango Ouattara and Sepp van den Berg drop to the bench, so Keane Lewis-Potter will presumably play further up the left flank.

LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Guehi, Ake, O’Reilly, Silva, Reijnders, Semenyo, Cherki, Doku, Haaland.

Subs: Trafford, Dias, Stones, Aït-Nouri, Kovačić, González, Foden, Marmoush, Savinho

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Hickey, Ajer, Collins, Jensen, Yarmoliuk, Schade, Damsgaard, Lewis-Potter, Thiago.

Subs: Valdimarsson, van den Berg, Pinnock, Henderson, Da Silva, Janelt, Nelson, Ouattara, Furo.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

Dias a
price change predictions

88 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    26 mins ago

    Cant wait for County v Spurs

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    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      6 mins ago

      Leeds?

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      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Next season in Championship

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        1. Sandy Ravage
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          Stockport should make it this year...

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          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Just sneaked past Stevenage with a bizarre late goal at their place

            Will do well to beat Bradford City or Bolton Wanderers

            But they have a fair chance

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    2. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      West Ham

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  2. Bada Bing
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    Semenyo's form has well and truly fallen off a cliff, he's looked like a total waste of space for several weeks now.

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    1. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      So what you're saying is he's due?

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    2. FantasyTony
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      lines up well with me bringing him in

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  3. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    Unless he scores or does something to help win them the game in the second half, I really doubt Semenyo is going to start against Palace

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  4. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Almost 1.791 million TC chips active

    Clearly the majority on the big man

    https://plan.livefpl.net//chips

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  5. windowview
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Why oh why didn't I TC O'Reilly

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    1. Pompel
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Is he playing oop tonight?

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  6. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    8 mins ago

    doku and semenyo the non lubed traores the cul de sac twins,haaland is the one in the middle with the pony tail ,spent months not feeding him ,such a hard watch if you crave points

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Doku could've had 1 or 2 assists tbf, Semenyo with one ok cross, otherwise useless.

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  7. WVA
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    I really wish they would get rid of chips

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      They are pretty unhealthy tbf, but goes great with beer.

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    2. FantasyTony
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      what would you pair a burger with?

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  8. FantasyTony
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Any chance Haaland gets defcon points?

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