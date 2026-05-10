Dugout Discussion

2pm team news: Dubravka + Mateta benched, Sarr starts, no Gibbs-White

10 May 2026 124 comments
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There’s plenty of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) interest as three more Gameweek 36 matches get underway at 14:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace begin their Gameweek 36 double-header, making just two alterations from Europe.

Brennan Johnson is preferred to Yeremy Pino, while Jorgen Strand Larsen gets the nod over Jean-Philippe Mateta up top.

Everton are unchanged from Monday’s 3-3 draw with Manchester City.

At Turf Moor, interim boss Mike Jackson has made six changes for Burnley.

Martin Dubravka, Bashir Humphreys, Quilindschy Hartman, Josh Laurent and James Ward-Prowse drop to the bench. Hjalmar Ekdal is absent.

Max Weiss, Axel Tuanzebe, Lucas Pires, Florentino Luis, Lesley Ugochukwu and Hannibal Mejbri all start.

Unai Emery makes three changes to the side that beat Nottingham Forest 4-0 on Thursday.

Tyrone Mings, Ian Maatsen and Ross Barkley come in for the benched Pau Torres, Lucas Digne and Emiliano Buendia.

Victor Lindelof retains his place in central midfield.

Finally, in the East Midlands, Vitor Pereira makes four alterations from Europe.

Stefan Ortega, James McAtee, Omari Hutchinson and Chris Wood make way from midweek.

Matz Sels, Luca Netz, Dilane Bakwa and Taiwo Awoniyi replace them.

Forest are without Murillo, Ola Aina, Ibrahim Sangare and Morgan Gibbs-White.

Eddie Howe has made two changes for Newcastle United from Gameweek 35: Lewis Hall and Nick Woltemade in for Lewis Miley and Joe Willock.

LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Weiss, Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Pires, Florentino, Ugochukwu, Tchaouna, Hannibal, Anthony, Flemming

Subs: Dubravka, Hartman, Bruun Larsen, Foster, Humphreys, Ward-Prowse, Amdouni, Broja, Laurent

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen, Lindelof, Tielemans, McGinn, Barkley, Rogers, Watkins

Subs: Bizot, Buendia, Digne, Pau, Abraham, Sancho, Luiz, Bogarde, Bailey

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Johnson, Strand Larsen

Subs: Benitez, Lerma, Pino, Mateta, Clyne, Hughes, Riad, Devenny, Cardines

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Iroegbunam, Garner, Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Beto

Subs: Travers, Patterson, McNeil, Barry, George, Dibling, Coleman, Alcaraz, Armstrong

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Morato, Milenkovic, Cunha, Williams, Anderson, Dominguez, Netz, Bakwa, Jesus, Awoniyi

Subs: Ortega, Wood, Moreira, Lucca, Hutchinson, Yates, McAtee, Whitehall, Sinclair

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Hall, Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, J Murphy, Woltemade, Osula

Subs: Ramsdale, Trippier, Wissa, Gordon, Barnes, Elanga, Willock, A Murphy, Ramsey

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

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124 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    16 mins ago

    Garner yc

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  2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Looking at a one-week Fulham punt.

    A) Raúl

    B) Muniz.

    Would probably need to make the tx today as Watkins likely dropping, and leaving only .1 ITB to get Saka.

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Wouldn't bother, if they could they would probably bring out beach beds and just lay there on the pitch.

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  3. EWH2020
    • 12 Years
    15 mins ago

    Neck and neck with ML rival. He has KDH I have Semenyo. His assist is given, mine isn't.

    I don't get it at all. Give both or neither surely. KDH corner goes no where near Tark without the massive flick on

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Read the rules, then you will get it.

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  4. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    13 mins ago

    Sarr goal

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      just now

      No assist

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  5. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Awoniyi just can’t finish it 🙁

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  6. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Palace GOAL

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Sarr

      Inevitably

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  7. Hughes Your Daddy
    • 13 Years
    12 mins ago

    Sarr 🙂

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    1. Sandy Ravage
      • 10 Years
      just now

      BOOM

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  8. FPL Scoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Talked myself out of Sarr due to gametime concerns… 😆 dafty!

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Probably doesn't start next GW though

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      1. FPL Scoop
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        I probably would have benched him next GW, too! But alas, we move on

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      It was more than a narrative

      It was also based on facts

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      1. FPL Scoop
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Oh absolutely, and there was/is always the chance he got a goal or even a few returns in (likely still) limited minutes. Just an instance of overthinking rather than trusting initial gut move (being to have him on WC)!

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  9. JBG
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    No assist

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  10. Fifa las vegas
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    Sarr the troll

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  11. Hughes Your Daddy
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    Was close to being a Munoz assist, damn

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  12. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    20 goals for Sarr

    I was going to say earlier

    Without the rotations most of us would be on him as an FPL pick.

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    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      Preferred 3 point ceiling Eze

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  13. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    But xMins???

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  14. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Tark barges Sarr on his ribs

    Looks a bit sore

    But he's okay

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  15. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Yes definitely regretting not getting Sarr.

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  16. GREEN JUMPERS
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Don’t get Sarr, they said. Vicious left foot finish

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    1. Gizzachance
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Was all recent benching put people off, including me !

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      1. GREEN JUMPERS
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        If you’ve recently been benched, you’re rested

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        1. Gizzachance
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          True, played thur, benched couple times before that, few rests !

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    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I got Gakpoo instead in, benched Senesi over Hill...

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  17. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    Keep Pedro for Spurs, or sell for Gyokeres?

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      just now

      You’ll be in a better position to decide later today.

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  18. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Villa

    Goal

    1-1 also

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Watkins has it

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Taken away.

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  19. JBG
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Finally Watkins G

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Oh ofc maybe offside

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      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yup looks offside, can't win with this troll

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Watkins wiped

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  20. Sailboats
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Big goal from Watkins

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      4 mins ago

      Or not

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      1. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Water is wet

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  21. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Wilson and Semenyo

    Or Doku and Sarr

    Season defining stuff. Arghhhhhhhhhhhh

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Same

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  22. JBG
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Disallowed, continues to be Tw*tkins

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  23. Sandy Ravage
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    HWTL

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  24. Royal5
    • 14 Years
    3 mins ago

    This Forest Newcastle game must be one of the worst of the season.

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      I've got it on a second screen

      Newcastle pushing

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      1. Royal5
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Forest have been terrible

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  25. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Goal Villa

    1-1

    Again

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Barkley has it

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  26. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    2 more mins of Munoz

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Possibly a half for Sarr as well

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  27. el polako
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Rogers involved in the celebrations?
    Asking for Stevie Wonder.

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  28. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Sarr off the line from Ndiaye

    Penalty check on

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Off his thigh

      No pen

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  29. Gizzachance
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Rogers still trolling on n easy fixtures like begging of season

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    1. el polako
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Another Dele Alli.

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  30. Hughes Your Daddy
    • 13 Years
    just now

    Still cant figure out why VAR did not innerve on that Garner push on Strand Larsen for a pen. Crazy

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