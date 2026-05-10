2pm team news: Dubravka + Mateta benched, Sarr starts, no Gibbs-White

There’s plenty of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) interest as three more Gameweek 36 matches get underway at 14:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace begin their Gameweek 36 double-header, making just two alterations from Europe.

Brennan Johnson is preferred to Yeremy Pino, while Jorgen Strand Larsen gets the nod over Jean-Philippe Mateta up top.

Everton are unchanged from Monday’s 3-3 draw with Manchester City.

At Turf Moor, interim boss Mike Jackson has made six changes for Burnley.

Martin Dubravka, Bashir Humphreys, Quilindschy Hartman, Josh Laurent and James Ward-Prowse drop to the bench. Hjalmar Ekdal is absent.

Max Weiss, Axel Tuanzebe, Lucas Pires, Florentino Luis, Lesley Ugochukwu and Hannibal Mejbri all start.

Unai Emery makes three changes to the side that beat Nottingham Forest 4-0 on Thursday.

Tyrone Mings, Ian Maatsen and Ross Barkley come in for the benched Pau Torres, Lucas Digne and Emiliano Buendia.

Victor Lindelof retains his place in central midfield.

Finally, in the East Midlands, Vitor Pereira makes four alterations from Europe.

Stefan Ortega, James McAtee, Omari Hutchinson and Chris Wood make way from midweek.

Matz Sels, Luca Netz, Dilane Bakwa and Taiwo Awoniyi replace them.

Forest are without Murillo, Ola Aina, Ibrahim Sangare and Morgan Gibbs-White.

Eddie Howe has made two changes for Newcastle United from Gameweek 35: Lewis Hall and Nick Woltemade in for Lewis Miley and Joe Willock.

LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Weiss, Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Pires, Florentino, Ugochukwu, Tchaouna, Hannibal, Anthony, Flemming

Subs: Dubravka, Hartman, Bruun Larsen, Foster, Humphreys, Ward-Prowse, Amdouni, Broja, Laurent

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen, Lindelof, Tielemans, McGinn, Barkley, Rogers, Watkins

Subs: Bizot, Buendia, Digne, Pau, Abraham, Sancho, Luiz, Bogarde, Bailey

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Johnson, Strand Larsen

Subs: Benitez, Lerma, Pino, Mateta, Clyne, Hughes, Riad, Devenny, Cardines

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Iroegbunam, Garner, Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Beto

Subs: Travers, Patterson, McNeil, Barry, George, Dibling, Coleman, Alcaraz, Armstrong

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Morato, Milenkovic, Cunha, Williams, Anderson, Dominguez, Netz, Bakwa, Jesus, Awoniyi

Subs: Ortega, Wood, Moreira, Lucca, Hutchinson, Yates, McAtee, Whitehall, Sinclair

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Hall, Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, J Murphy, Woltemade, Osula

Subs: Ramsdale, Trippier, Wissa, Gordon, Barnes, Elanga, Willock, A Murphy, Ramsey

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: