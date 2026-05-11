Spurs v Leeds team news: Bogle out, hosts unchanged

Tottenham Hotspur can go four points clear of the drop zone with a win over Leeds United this evening.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

The visitors are in good form but they’re now mathematically safe, thanks to West Ham United’s defeat on Sunday.

TEAM NEWS

Daniel Farke has at least gone as strong as he could for tonight’s game, resisting the urge to rotate despite having nothing left to play for.

His two changes are both enforced thanks to injuries. One player missing out, Noah Okafor, we knew about in advance of the deadline. The other, Jayden Bogle, is unexpectedly absent with a hamstring issue.

Scarcely used loanee Facundo Buonanotte is also absent with a muscle problem.

Dan James and Brenden Aaronson start in their places.

Spurs boss Roberto de Zerbi has, predictably, kept the same side that beat Aston Villa last time out.

James Maddison is on the bench again for the Lilywhites; let’s see if he’s deemed fit enough to make it onto the field.

LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Kinsky, Porro, Danso, van de Ven, Udogie, Palhinha, Bentancur, Kolo Muani, Gallagher, Tel, Richarlison.

Subs: Austin, Dragusin, Bissouma, Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Spence, Sarr, Souza.

Leeds United XI: Darlow, Rodon, Bijol, Struijk, Justin, Ampadu, Tanaka, James, Aaronson, Stach, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Perri, Longstaff, Piroe, Nmecha, Bornauw, Byram, Gnonto, Chadwick, Lienou.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: