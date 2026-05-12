Man City + Palace team news: Tuesday’s live injury updates

There’s one more fixture to come before Double Gameweek 36 is over: Manchester City v Crystal Palace.

The managers of these two clubs, Pep Guardiola and Oliver Glasner, face the media on Tuesday ahead of their clash at the Etihad.

We’ll have all the injury updates and key quotes in the article below.

MANCHESTER CITY

Starting with the injury news, Guardiola said Rodri (groin) is “better” ahead of the visit of Palace. The Spanish midfielder hasn’t featured since the 2-1 win over Arsenal in mid-April.

“Better. We’ll see in training this afternoon.” – Pep Guardiola on Rodri

Abdudokir Khusanov (knock) is also, you guessed it, “better”. The Uzbek defender sat out the win over Brentford.

“Better. He had a tough, tough knock against Beto in the Everton game. Yeah, he’s better.” – Pep Guardiola on Abdudokir Khusanov

Asked if either player was a doubt for the FA Cup final, which follows three days after Gameweek 36’s concluding fixture, Guardiola seemed to give a clean bill of health to the rest of his squad.

“No. We arrive good, in terms of the squad.” – Pep Guardiola on if either Abdudokir Khusanov or Rodri is a concern for the FA Cup final

Remember that even long-term absentee Josko Gvardiol (leg) is back in training now.

Away from injuries, the big question concerns rotation. Will it happen against Palace, and how much of it? Guardiola hinted that there may be a degree of tinkering after Saturday’s win over Brentford.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s match, the City boss said the visit of the Eagles is, in isolation, not a problem in terms of recovery time. However, he suggested that his team selection in midweek could be made with one eye on the games that follow it.

“It’s not a problem for [the Palace] game. We arrive [after] four days and a half. But of course, after three days, we travel to London. And after, we come back, Bournemouth. So, of course, three days, three days. I have to think about it, yeah.” – Pep Guardiola on his teamsheet considerations for the Palace match

There is an embargoed section of this presser still to come at 10.30pm BST on Tuesday, so we’ll keep our eyes peeled for any notable quotes emerging from that.

CRYSTAL PALACE

To come from 1.30pm BST…